Abus Macator MIPS helmet

The Abus Macator with MIPS is a reasonable all-round helmet for less intensive riding, featuring a useful amount of adjustment, a removable peak and that MIPS layer for added protection. It does suffer from limited airflow, though, making it quite hot for more intense riding.
The Macator is available in nine colours and three sizes. The medium size on test is listed as 52-58cm, and weighed 321g with the removable visor fitted, 300g without, which is reasonable for the style and price.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy this online here
With a reasonably low volume, the helmet looks good on the head, and feels well balanced weight-wise. The peak is quick and easy to lock in or remove, although it only comes in matt black, not colour matched to the helmet. There is also an insect mesh fitted over the three vents at the front.
The helmet can be adjusted for size quickly and easily using the rear 'Zoom Ace' dial, and it also features three-point height adjustment.
Abus calls it an all-around helmet, and while it is suitable for on or off-road riding, the biggest factor I noticed was the very limited airflow. Despite the helmet having 13 vents, even when riding in colder winter conditions I found I was sweating far more than in other road-focused helmets, and this, combined with the pads' limited ability to absorb sweat, resulted in lots of sweat dripping down.
For less intense riding I found the helmet comfortable, with the extra little padding section to cover the buckle a nice touch that suits its purpose and design.
Value
At £69.99, this is among the better value MIPS-equipped helmets available, and while it may not be the most ventilated, it's not alone: ventilation was a similar issue for Stu when testing the Giro Isode, for example, which is now £74.99.
That said, the Smith Signal fared better, and has the slightly lower price of £65.
> Buyer’s Guide: 22 of the best cycling helmets
If you're not so bothered about the MIPS rotational protection layer, Abus still does the standard version without, which retails for £20 less at £49.99.
Conclusion
Overall, the Abus Macator MIPS is a decent helmet for various styles of riding, with sizing and colour options to suit almost everyone, but if you like to push yourself a little harder then the limited ventilation might become a frustration.
Verdict
Decent value MIPS-equipped lid, but limited ventilation restricts it to lower intensity rides
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Abus Macator MIPS helmet
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Abus says: "The Macator is a sporty entry-level helmet for cyclists looking for an outstanding all-round helmet.
"The Macator has not only a comfortable padding but also offers an excellent ventilation, and it comes in a variety of bright, highly-visible colours."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Abus's UK distributor Extra lists:
* In-Mould: Lightweight, durable helmet with a longlasting combination of EPS core and Polycarbonate shell
* MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System)
* Bug mesh: Full protection from insects
* Ponytail compatibility: Perfect fi t for people with long hair
* Excellent ventilation with 5 air inlets and 8 air outlets
* Zoom Ace Urban: Height adjustable retention system with full-ring enclosing the whole head
* Supplied with removable visor for MTB rides
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The Macator MIPS is reasonably comfortable and has plenty of adjustment, but not great for more active riding with very little airflow through the helmet while riding.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Shape, looks and simple adjustment.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Very little airflow made it feel hotter than expected, even with multiple vents.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's £20 more than the Macator without MIPS that Stu tested last year. Other helmets around the same price, with MIPS, include the Giro Isode MIPS, now £74.99, the Smith Signal MIPS at £64.99, and Giro's Vasona Women's MIPS, now £79.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Not really.
Would you consider buying the product? Not for the style of riding I do.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? For someone who rides more casually it is a good value and comfortable helmet.
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Macator MIPS is quite good: it's comfortable and easy to adjust, and available in lots of colours. The downside is the limited ventilation that can make it hot and sweaty for faster paced rides, even in colder weather.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
Please, please, PLEASE will you be kind enough to 'tolerate' Brexit?...
If they wanted a campaign about people's attitudes (which I think is the wrong brief anyhow), they should have bunged a load of money towards...
No I shouldn't need to use an us v them language. You are correct that some people are twats whatever mode of transport they have. But from my view...
Which interestingly highlighted this, I suppose it had to happen eventually, at least it was the driver stuck not the car for once... https://www...
Most of the time the ASLs work ok in London. I use them a lot. Most drivers now seem to understand what they are. When I'm on my motorbike I stay...
I haven't found that at all. I had previous 500s and I'm sure the buttons worked just the same.
Most of my winter riding is off road , so the 100% Brisker glove is fantastic and Galibier make an Ardennes winter glove which is a perfect...
It did seem a truffle over the top.
Unless you're Thomas de Gendt.
The bridges over side junctions seem to be an after-thought on the Birmingham canals. That is built in the minor not major route so that going...