Abus Macator MIPS helmet

The Abus Macator with MIPS is a reasonable all-round helmet for less intensive riding, featuring a useful amount of adjustment, a removable peak and that MIPS layer for added protection. It does suffer from limited airflow, though, making it quite hot for more intense riding.

The Macator is available in nine colours and three sizes. The medium size on test is listed as 52-58cm, and weighed 321g with the removable visor fitted, 300g without, which is reasonable for the style and price.

With a reasonably low volume, the helmet looks good on the head, and feels well balanced weight-wise. The peak is quick and easy to lock in or remove, although it only comes in matt black, not colour matched to the helmet. There is also an insect mesh fitted over the three vents at the front.

The helmet can be adjusted for size quickly and easily using the rear 'Zoom Ace' dial, and it also features three-point height adjustment.

Abus calls it an all-around helmet, and while it is suitable for on or off-road riding, the biggest factor I noticed was the very limited airflow. Despite the helmet having 13 vents, even when riding in colder winter conditions I found I was sweating far more than in other road-focused helmets, and this, combined with the pads' limited ability to absorb sweat, resulted in lots of sweat dripping down.

For less intense riding I found the helmet comfortable, with the extra little padding section to cover the buckle a nice touch that suits its purpose and design.

Value

At £69.99, this is among the better value MIPS-equipped helmets available, and while it may not be the most ventilated, it's not alone: ventilation was a similar issue for Stu when testing the Giro Isode, for example, which is now £74.99.

That said, the Smith Signal fared better, and has the slightly lower price of £65.

If you're not so bothered about the MIPS rotational protection layer, Abus still does the standard version without, which retails for £20 less at £49.99.

Conclusion

Overall, the Abus Macator MIPS is a decent helmet for various styles of riding, with sizing and colour options to suit almost everyone, but if you like to push yourself a little harder then the limited ventilation might become a frustration.

Verdict

Decent value MIPS-equipped lid, but limited ventilation restricts it to lower intensity rides

