The Specialized Air Tool Switch Comp Pump is intended to satisfy road and trail audiences. It's a user-friendly design, smooth in action and has a sensibly proportioned gauge. It's keenly priced, too.

Specialized has gone for a plastic barrel and aluminium shaft, which feel very solid and remind me of a much-treasured midi sized model – lost to a London bus 20 years back.

At 25cm long, it should fit nicely on most frames, and Specialized says the 48cc stroke can get tyres up to 80psi, though I only managed 75.

On a 25mm tyre, 60 strokes and 90 seconds brought it to 65psi, but then – to my surprise – lockout. I thought this might be a valve issue, but subsequent investigation ruled this out.

By contrast, a steady rhythm raised a 32mm Kenda Kwick Journey to 75psi in about 2 1/2 minutes. It was virtually – but not actually – locking out again, but this was the highest I got.

Turning to a 26x1.75, it was a similar, albeit more pedestrian, story but I managed a very plausible 50psi in 5 minutes. I've even managed 40psi into a 16x1.75 trailer tyre in 7 minutes.

The gauge seems accurate: integral gauges have got a lot better over the years, and this one read within 4psi of my trusty SKS Airchecker.

The bracket is very secure, so ejection along rough roads or trails is unlikely, especially with the vice-like grip offered by the rubberised O-ring strap. A gentle twist locks the handle in position too, so the barrel won't slowly slide out.

The body and gauge are designed to rotate, so it's easy to keep an eye on the pressure, regardless of angle. The SwitchHitter head is a smart design that automatically morphs to fit Presta/Schrader valves, and its spring and other components look and feel solid.

At the other end, the handle isn't quite so good – it can dig into your palm a little.

The Air Tool Switch Comp feels reassuringly solid throughout, but despite the snug closure it can let in water and grit when living on the down tube – this one is already wearing some superficial scratches on the aluminium shaft.

Value

Its rrp of £21 is competitive. The Topeak Mini Dual mini pump is £17, for instance, yet lacks the gauge or a smart-type head.

You can pay more and still not get either of those features, too, such as with the £29.95 Velochampion Professional Bike Pump.

Summary

The Specialized Air Tool Switch Comp is an efficient, solid pump with a decent gauge for tackling mid-section road and mountain bike rubber. It's decent value too.

Verdict

Decent pump for mid-section road and mountain bike tyres

