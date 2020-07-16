The Kenda Kwick Journey KS Plus Tyre is a highly dependable 'trekking' design that rolls a whole heap faster than 757g would suggest, while still offering reassuring levels of puncture protection and a reasonably compliant ride. Their quick, dependable charms and strong sidewalls also suggest they'd be a good bet on winter training bikes during the darker months.

Specification

As well as the 700x32 on test, the Kwick Journeys are also available in 35, 38 and 40mm sections, which may appeal to touring and adventure/gravel riders wanting a bigger pocket of air.

Their 757g weight is a fair bit heavier than some – Goodyear's Transit Tour S5 was 610g on the road.cc Scales of Truth in a 35mm width, and Schwalbe's iconic Marathon Plus is a claimed 480g for a 35 – but the Kendas do feature a 5mm puncture-repelling K-Shield+ beneath their 60tpi casings. Kenda cites this as creating 'the best balance of flat proof and maintaining ride quality'. It does only cover the centre strip rather than running bead to bead, which hasn't been an issue to date but might be a deal breaker for some.

The reinforced (and reflective) sidewalls are designed with the stresses of e-bikes in mind, and the 31mph (50kmh) recommended top speed is on a par with Schwalbe's Marathon GT.

The deep grooves are apparently designed to channel water (though some argue that tread patterns on road tyres serve no purpose other than to provide psychological reassurance), while the knurled shoulders improve cornering prowess.

The Kwick Journey are direction specific, with a handy arrow on the sidewall. I had no problems whipping them aboard 25mm-deep gravel rims or Mavic Open Pro hoops using just fingers and thumbs, plus a single tyre lever for the final third.

Ride quality

Recommended pressures are a moderate and genre-typical 50-80psi, and running them at the upper end I've been pleasantly surprised by their speed and relatively compliant ride quality, despite their 60tpi (threads per inch) carcass.

As a control, I spent the first 100 miles running a 35mm Vee Tire Co Zilent (my bombproof, if slightly stodgy bad weather/winter default) at the rear. Being a couple of hundred grams lighter, the Kenda, unsurprisingly, was that bit more responsive, and going Kenda front and rear there was a pronounced improvement in grin factor, requiring less effort to catch and sweep past others through town or grinding up a climb.

Even at higher pressures and along poor tarmac, the Kendas bobbed along quite nicely. For me, 70psi seemed optimal – easy to maintain an 18mph cruising pace and no issues at 30mph down a few 1-in-7s, while presenting a little more damping without affecting their acceleration. That said, if clearances allow I'd suggest going for the 38mm option if your commutes or general riding involve some moderate towpath or bridleway.

They'll hold their line convincingly into the corners too – not in the same league as a soft compound design such as Continental's Contact Speed Reflex, but certainly capable of inducing big grins.

Wet manhole covers and similar raised ironworks kept me in check, but only while I was turning into a junction and never in bowel-moving territory. In winter, when things can turn slightly icy, or going the bridleway route, I might dip the pressure to 55psi for some additional traction, but 70psi has proved my sweet spot to date.

Puncture resistance/durability

I'm one of those riders who can go for several months without a flat, then get three in two rides. I've been riding through thorns, hedge clippings, shards of glass and, to date, no issues – although the grooves still retain moderate amounts of crap and those infuriating little stones. I do give casings a quick weekly brush down (bi-weekly during winter) using a medium soft bristle plot.

In 500 miles, which isn't any gauge as to a tyre's longevity, I've had no issues with cuts/lesions/similar damage, even in conditions which have cut deep into soft compound models, infiltrating their aramid belts, too.

Value

At £30, the Kendas are a good price for this kind of belt 'n' braces commuter/touring tyre, but it's a competitive market.

Matt thought Michelin's Protek Max was good and that's £28.99, and he really rated its Protek Urban sibling – £29.99 and 730g (35mm).

Goodyear's Transit Speed S3 is £29 and lighter at 575g (35mm), and Schwalbe's Marathon comes in at £31.99.

Summary

There are quicker and lighter tyres vying for your money, but if you are prioritising dependability without too much sacrifice on the speed front, the Kenda Kwick Journey is well worth a closer look.

Verdict

Good everyday tyres with a nice blend of speed, compliance and durability

