The Smanie GP Pro Saddle is a lightweight, race-focused saddle with a classic flat shape and wings that are contoured to avoid catching your legs when you're pedalling. It's longer than a lot of modern saddles and lacks a central pressure-relieving cut-out, and I felt it became uncomfortable on longer rides because of this. And as our best bike saddles buyer's guide shows, it faces a lot of competition. One thing that separates Smanie from most other brands is its eco-friendliness, with Smanie producing its saddles entirely from recycled materials.

In contrast with the current trend for shorter, more snub-nosed saddles such as the PRO Stealth Curved Team Saddle that Steve reviewed, Smanie has gone for a classically shaped saddle, and at 276mm it's relatively long.

I found that the Smanie's extra length did allow me to sit forward on the saddle and really maximise my power on steeper climbs.

The saddle does not have a central cut-out, and though Smanie has included a pressure-relief channel, I wasn't convinced this was quite as effective. I didn't feel the channel was deep enough to relieve pressure on the perineal region, and to me it felt like more of an aesthetic feature rather than a practical one. But saddles are highly subjective, and this may just be a case of my body preferring saddles with a cut-out; you may not find the absence of a cut-out as much of an issue.

Fortunately, the saddle's flex adds comfort and helps to absorb some of the harshness you experience from riding British roads in winter. You don't bounce all over the place either, Smanie having balanced the stiff carbon rails with just the right amount of flexibility from the hull.

The 7x9mm diameter is common for carbon saddle rails, though this size won't be compatible with all seatpost saddle clamps. Although most manufacturers now offer specific seatposts for saddles with carbon rails, do make sure yours is compatible – or it could be an expensive mistake.

The Smanie GP weight of just 152g puts it at the lighter end of the spectrum. It may not be the lightest you can buy, for example the Tune Skyracer weighs a scant 66g, but the Smanie is still around half the weight of many stock saddles on the market.

One final positive is that Smanie only uses recycled materials to produce its products, including 'covers, foam, bases, rails' and even its packaging. In addition to this, Smanie also claims that its manufacturing methods are as eco-friendly as possible, which is something that should resonate well with cyclists.

Value

At £169.99 the Smanie GP Pro isn't cheap, but its price compares pretty well with other carbon-railed saddles. There are less expensive ones around, such as the £149.99 Orro X Repente Saddle with its interchangeable covers, which Jamie loved, but the Orro is 30g heavier.

Start to pay top dollar and there's the Specialized S-Works Romin EVO that Liam rated very highly, but while it's a super-stiff race-ready saddle weighing a feathery 131g, it will lighten your wallet by a whopping £255.

Alternatively, there's the PRO Stealth Curved Team Saddle that Steve reviewed, which is a short-nosed design with a pressure-relieving cut-out. This is £10 pricier than the Smanie at £179.99 and a near-imperceptible 16g heavier.

Conclusion

The Smanie GP Pro is ideal if you are looking for a lightweight saddle with enough flex to provide some absorption from harsh road surfaces. But if you are not used to riding a classically styled saddle it will take some getting used to, especially over longer rides. Smanie's eco-friendly manufacturing is a great selling point, and Smanie has also nailed it by keeping the costs down for products made using recycled materials and 'greener' production methods.

Verdict

An eco-friendly, lightweight, race-ready saddle with a classic flat shape and long nose

