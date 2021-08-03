The Orro X Repente saddle is fairly lightweight and has the unusual design element that the upper section can be removed from the base with ease and even swapped out for an alternative cover. I've found it extremely comfortable during testing, and although saddle shape is very personal, I reckon the flex built into the base, grippy microfibre upper and clever design can be admired by all.

The saddle is a collaboration between the UK bike brand Orro and saddle manufacturer Repente, and appears to be based on the latter's Prime 2.0 with a few graphic changes to the cover. It shares many of the Prime's features, including the same patented RLS system which allows the cover to be removed from the base.

The fact that the base and cover can be separated means that if either one wears out or is damaged in an accident, parts can be replaced without having to chuck away those that still have life left in them.

Another advantage is that you can choose different Repente covers with varying levels of cushioning to suit a range of budgets.

The two parts are extremely easy to separate too, using the three red pins on the bottom of the saddle, and this can even be done with the base still attached to the bike.

This particular cover is quite flat along its length but tapers down at the sides, similar to the shape of the Rapha Pro Team saddle. It offers more padding than Repente's more expensive Aleena 4.0 saddle and I found it comfortable even on six-hour rides and the turbo trainer. It is still firm enough that you don't sink into it, which can cause all manner of problems and pressure where you don't want it on long rides.

Personally, I get on with saddles with or without cutouts, but the idea behind it is that the hole in the middle, like on the Orro X Repente, relieves pressure from the perineal area, which is worth considering, especially if you're a less flexible rider.

The polyurethane foam padding is covered in a water-resistant microfibre, which not only feels high quality but is also plenty grippy enough, even when paired with shiny shorts. I have one pair of bibs that seem particularly slippery, but the Repente was able to tame any slip with its non-shiny finish.

After about 2,000km it's showing no signs of premature wear and is also easy to clean.

Underneath, the base has been designed to offer a bit of flex, and there are also three rubber O-rings between the base and upper providing more vertical suspension than the padding alone.

The rails are 7 x 9mm, which is fairly common for carbon-railed saddles but does mean that it won't work with saddle clamps designed for round profile rails. Most manufacturers now offer alternative saddle clamps to accommodate 7 x 9mm rails.

Orro claims a weight of 179g for the saddle, and this proved to be pretty accurate, coming in on our scales at 180g. Although that's not record breaking, it's likely to shave a fair bit of weight when compared to stock saddles, which usually weigh around the 300g mark.

The Orro X Repente is a great example of the misconception that carbon fibre is only used for saving weight. Yes, it is lighter than many alloy-railed alternatives, but the real benefits lie in the way that carbon fibre can be laid up to offer flex in one direction and stiffness in others. This means that out on the road it offers far more comfort than its minimalist looks portray.

At £149.99 the Orro X Repente is hardly cheap, but it does offer better value than a lot of flagship carbon saddles out there. This saddle gets nearly all the features of the €328 (around £280) Aleena 4.0 mentioned earlier, with a relatively small weight penalty of just 50g.

If you're less bothered about weight, there are cheaper alternatives such as the Fabric Line Race saddle which costs £74.99 and weighs 243g.

Overall, the Orro X Repente is comfortable and well made, and although it's not cheap, the clever design could increase its lifespan. The upper is grippy enough to prevent slipping, and it has a good balance of padding to firmness for both racing and still being usable on endurance rides.

Verdict

Light, comfortable and cleverly designed race-orientated saddle

