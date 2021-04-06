The Specialized S-Works Romin EVO saddle is brilliant for riders with a low, aero riding position. This, the top-end model, shaves weight and also gives the stiffest pedalling platform of the range. The finish is very clean too – it's an easy saddle to recommend.

I'll start by saying the Specialized Romin is a design that works for me. I have bought (and still own) one of the lower models, and while I get to test some of the latest and greatest (and lightest) road saddles, my humble Romin – with its metal rails and various scuffs – is the perch I return to for all-day comfort and easy aero positioning.

What you're getting from the Romin is a relatively long saddle, with a central cutout Specialized says helps maintain blood flow. This channel is narrower than found on their own stubbier saddles, such as the S-Works Power Mirror.

The shape flows down from the rear and falls away at the nose. The idea is the saddle supports you when you're in an aero tuck, with your torso nice and low. My personal experience is that it does this very well. When racing, the saddle helps me to stay planted as I chew the bars, trying desperately to avoid getting dropped.

On more relaxed rides, my road bike position still puts me down low at the front. This is where I'm most comfortable, so for my road riding, the Romin is perfect.

That's not to say it's ideal for everything, though. My cyclocross bike, for example, is much more upright to better balance the handling and relieve my lower back when slogging through muddy fields. The Romin doesn't work for me here – I tend to favour a flatter saddle – so if your position isn't always low at the front, this might not work for you.

This S-Works version is the lightest model, and achieves this with a carbon base and carbon 7x9mm rails – be aware you do need a seatpost that's compatible. You also need to consider that this is a very firm saddle.

Over rough roads, it could be too firm for some. Comfort is the number one thing you should be looking for in a saddle, and the one place I wouldn't recommend saving weight for the sake of it. If it suits you better, go for the slightly heavier gel version with Ti rails.

Personally, a solid platform for power transfer proves the most comfortable. Combine that with a shape I get on with and the central cutout I've always favoured and for me, this is an incredibly comfortable saddle.

Value

£255 will make your bike a bit lighter, if not as light as your wallet. The Romin EVO Expert Gel version is £105, so represents a significant saving if you like the shape but prefer a slightly softer saddle.

The Fizik Antares Versus EVO R3 Adaptive Saddle at £249.99 is another interesting option with its 3D printed structure, but it is hard to compare saddles – my advice would be to avoid buying online, head to your local bike shop and ask about test saddles or schemes.

The Specialized S-Works Romin EVO saddle is a high-performance perch I find exceptionally comfortable. It's well made and supports me perfectly in my long, low and racy riding position – just as it's designed to do.

Verdict

Comfortable race saddle that supports the rider well in a long, low riding position

