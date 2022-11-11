Rawvelo Organic Hydration Drink Mix

The Rawvelo Organic Hydration Mix is made with all-natural ingredients, tastes great, and is easy to drink all-day long. It's no slouch in the nutritional department either, provided you're looking for a drink that's designed to hydrate you, rather than offer loads of ride fuel. It's not too expensive per serving, but there are slightly cheaper options out there.

The hydration drink mix is available in either lemon or raspberry flavour and comes in a powder that you mix with water. It contains an A-list of organic ingredients, including raw cane sugar, glucose, coconut water powder, pink Himalayan sea salt and natural flavourings.

Both options are vegan-friendly, too, and the packaging is recyclable with carrier bags – an improvement on Rawvelo's packaging from a couple of years back that was non-recyclable. The product marketing has also smartened up a lot and looks a lot more in keeping with its contents and brand ethos.

In terms of nutritional benefit, both flavours are nigh-on identical, with the only real difference in energy and carbs, where the lemon option offers ever so slightly more potency, with 91kcal versus 86kcal of energy, while carbs are 23g comapred with 21g.

Clearly, Rawvelo's hydration mix lacks in the numbers department when it comes to raw fuel compared with the likes of SIS's Beta Fuel that Liam liked or the OTE Super Carbs OTE Super Carbs that Jamie rated.

But where the Rawvelo powder lacks, it makes up for in its ability to keep you hydrated, and both flavours include some useful benefits to prevent dehydration when your body sheds minerals as you sweat, including sodium (402/403mg), magnesium (both flavours 6mg), potassium (118mg), and calcium (11mg).

Against another road.cc favourite, Precision Hydration's PF 30 Drink Mix does a similar thing but is ever so slightly more potent in this regard. There's not a huge amount in it, though.

Where I believe the Rawvelo to be the better option here is in the taste, and it's easy to overlook this when you're just focusing on the numbers. Whether you go for the lemon or raspberry flavours, you're getting a great-tasting drink, a lot of which is down to the all-natural ingredient list.

There's nothing overpowering here, it's all very subtle and you'll easily neck the stuff on a hotter day without thinking twice about it. The lemon is a little on the bitter side, as you might expect with real lemon – which by the way I like – and the raspberry is slightly fruity with the mildest hint of 90s Freeze Pop to it. Again, I like that. Essentially, both are a bit like a posh and fizzy version of regular squash, which is a good thing.

Value

Each serving is 25g, which you add to 500ml of water – good enough for about 20-30 miles, then. The 400g pouch costs £25.99 which works out at 16 servings, or £1.62 per serving. The sample pack costs £11.99 and consists of six servings, which is the equivalent to just under £2 per serving, so marginally more expensive. If you're trying Rawvelo for the first time, this is a good way of testing the waters or, well, waters mixed with powders.

Veloforte's Vivo Electrolyte Powder, which is a similar all-natural hydration powder, with similar nutritional numbers, works out at about £1.58 per serving, when you buy in bulk, or £1.35 if you get a subscription, which is a bit cheaper overall.

Precision Hydration's PF 30 Drink Mix (which has been renamed to PF 60 Drink Mix since we reviewed it) is £18.99 per bag, and at 15 servings works out at £1.27 per serving, which beats the Rawvelo or Veloforte options, and if you buy it in five-bag bulk it's just over £1 per serving. A very reasonably priced alternative, then.

Conclusion

From a purely nutritional point of view, Rawvelo's hydration offering is roughly on par with its closest competitors, though it's slightly more expensive pound for pound. That said, you might be willing to spend the extra pennies just because it tastes really good, is easy to drink in voluminous quantities, and the ingredients are top notch.

Verdict

Slightly pricey, but great-tasting hydration drink mix made up of A-list ingredients

