Rawvelo Organic Hydration Drink Mix

The Rawvelo Organic Hydration Mix is made with all-natural ingredients, tastes great, and is easy to drink all-day long. It's no slouch in the nutritional department either, provided you're looking for a drink that's designed to hydrate you, rather than offer loads of ride fuel. It's not too expensive per serving, but there are slightly cheaper options out there.
The hydration drink mix is available in either lemon or raspberry flavour and comes in a powder that you mix with water. It contains an A-list of organic ingredients, including raw cane sugar, glucose, coconut water powder, pink Himalayan sea salt and natural flavourings.
Both options are vegan-friendly, too, and the packaging is recyclable with carrier bags – an improvement on Rawvelo's packaging from a couple of years back that was non-recyclable. The product marketing has also smartened up a lot and looks a lot more in keeping with its contents and brand ethos.
In terms of nutritional benefit, both flavours are nigh-on identical, with the only real difference in energy and carbs, where the lemon option offers ever so slightly more potency, with 91kcal versus 86kcal of energy, while carbs are 23g comapred with 21g.
Clearly, Rawvelo's hydration mix lacks in the numbers department when it comes to raw fuel compared with the likes of SIS's Beta Fuel that Liam liked or the OTE Super Carbs OTE Super Carbs that Jamie rated.
But where the Rawvelo powder lacks, it makes up for in its ability to keep you hydrated, and both flavours include some useful benefits to prevent dehydration when your body sheds minerals as you sweat, including sodium (402/403mg), magnesium (both flavours 6mg), potassium (118mg), and calcium (11mg).
Against another road.cc favourite, Precision Hydration's PF 30 Drink Mix does a similar thing but is ever so slightly more potent in this regard. There's not a huge amount in it, though.
Where I believe the Rawvelo to be the better option here is in the taste, and it's easy to overlook this when you're just focusing on the numbers. Whether you go for the lemon or raspberry flavours, you're getting a great-tasting drink, a lot of which is down to the all-natural ingredient list.
There's nothing overpowering here, it's all very subtle and you'll easily neck the stuff on a hotter day without thinking twice about it. The lemon is a little on the bitter side, as you might expect with real lemon – which by the way I like – and the raspberry is slightly fruity with the mildest hint of 90s Freeze Pop to it. Again, I like that. Essentially, both are a bit like a posh and fizzy version of regular squash, which is a good thing.
Value
Each serving is 25g, which you add to 500ml of water – good enough for about 20-30 miles, then. The 400g pouch costs £25.99 which works out at 16 servings, or £1.62 per serving. The sample pack costs £11.99 and consists of six servings, which is the equivalent to just under £2 per serving, so marginally more expensive. If you're trying Rawvelo for the first time, this is a good way of testing the waters or, well, waters mixed with powders.
Veloforte's Vivo Electrolyte Powder, which is a similar all-natural hydration powder, with similar nutritional numbers, works out at about £1.58 per serving, when you buy in bulk, or £1.35 if you get a subscription, which is a bit cheaper overall.
Precision Hydration's PF 30 Drink Mix (which has been renamed to PF 60 Drink Mix since we reviewed it) is £18.99 per bag, and at 15 servings works out at £1.27 per serving, which beats the Rawvelo or Veloforte options, and if you buy it in five-bag bulk it's just over £1 per serving. A very reasonably priced alternative, then.
Conclusion
From a purely nutritional point of view, Rawvelo's hydration offering is roughly on par with its closest competitors, though it's slightly more expensive pound for pound. That said, you might be willing to spend the extra pennies just because it tastes really good, is easy to drink in voluminous quantities, and the ingredients are top notch.
Verdict
Slightly pricey, but great-tasting hydration drink mix made up of A-list ingredients
Make and model: Rawvelo Organic Hydration Drink Mix
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Rawvelo says: "Our hydration mixes serve up an optimum blend of the natural sugars and electrolytes that your body craves when you work out. Simply mix with water for a light, quenching drink that helps to replenish your body. Sip during or immediately after exercise to enjoy the post-exercise glow, without the post-exercise woe."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Ingredients
RASPBERRY
Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Organic Glucose, Organic Coconut Water Powder, Organic Freeze-dried Raspberry Powder (8%), Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Organic Lemon Juice Powder, Natural Raspberry Flavour
LEMON
Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Organic Glucose, Organic Coconut Water Powder, Organic Lemon Juice Powder, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Natural Lemon Flavour
Good packaging, which is now also recyclable. Large pouch is resealable, smaller pouches are easy to carry with you.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Good electrolytes, but energy/carbs could be slightly better.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The smaller packets are sturdy enough to carry in a bag without them falling apart.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Easy to drink all-day long.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
One of the more expensive hydration options.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Good hydration, great taste and easy to drink.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The taste is subtle – almost like a weak and slightly fizzy squash.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Pricier than similar competitors, but not hugely so, and it depends on whether you buy in bulk or not. When comparing a similar bag size, Precision Hydration's PF 60 Drink Mix is £1.27 per serving, Veloforte's Vivo Electrolyte Powder is £1.58 (or £1.35 if you subscribe), while Rawvelo is £1.62 per serving.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – I'd probably get a mix of bulk and pouches to cover different scenarios.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Slightly more expensive than its competitors, but Rawvelo is probably one of the nicest when it comes to taste, and you can drink plenty of it without feeling any aftereffects. It also has decent nutrition, at least from a hydration perspective. My only suggestion to Rawvelo would be to up the carbs to put it on par with the PF 30 Drink Mix, though you can easily make that up with snack bars or sweets on a ride.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,
