Sigma Buster 300 Headlight

The Sigma Buster 300 is a bit more than a 'be seen' light, but doesn't quite have enough oomph to allow you to confidently navigate dark lanes at pace. The beam pattern is pretty basic but the ability to jump straight to full beam without scrolling through other modes is a real plus. Run-time on high is quite short, though, which is a shame.

The Buster 300 is a compact, well-made unit featuring a single Cree LED with a maximum light output of (surprise) 300 lumens and a range of 70 metres.

The aluminium alloy body has a sleek, matt finish and feels solid in the hand. A few drops onto asphalt, from handlebar height, haven't made any dents on it. The underside is ribbed to help with cooling; ribs are intended to dissipate heat more effectively.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy this online here

The light has an IP44 weatherproof rating, so it can handle water splashes from any direction. I've had no issues, even in heavy rain. I always leave test lights on for bike washing too; there's been plenty of that recently and it's still functioning fine. Ensuring the port cover is securely closed goes without saying.

It has has four different modes – Power, Standard (150 lumens), Eco (70 lumens) and Flash. Claimed run-times for each mode are: 1.5 hours, 3 hours, 6 hours and 13 hours respectively. Actual run times for Standard, Eco and Flash were all within 5% of those claimed, but Power mode was a little 'fussy'; it would run for 65 minutes before switching to Eco, then slowly dimming to nothing (if you didn't interfere, this would run for almost 2 hours). If I gave it a minute or two, I could double-click back into Power and get another 10 to 15 minutes out of it.

The Buster 300 is powered by a 2,000mAh USB rechargeable battery. Sigma claims a three-hour recharge, using the micro USB cable which comes in the box, but I was actually getting it charged in just over two hours, a nice bonus. It can also be recharged while in use, which is great news for anyone relying on battery banks while riding, though the supplied cable may need swapping out for a longer one.

If the battery capacity is below 75%, the LED (in the on/off button) lights up green, and if the capacity is below 25%, it lights up red. The LED remains red during charging, turning green when fully charged.

Controls

The on/off button is easy to locate and operate, even with thick winter gloves. It's switched on with a double-click – great for avoiding accidental 'switch-ons' in a bag. A long press switches it off. A single press, when the light is on, cycles through the four modes.

Sigma has also included a great feature (that I wish more manufacturers should): a double-click in Standard or Eco mode takes you directly to Power, conveniently bypassing Flash when you might need to see exactly where you are going.

Performance

The Buster's beam is quite focused, close to a torch, though not quite as extreme as Knog's Plugger. In Power mode, it's sufficient to navigate lanes that you are familiar with at a decent pace, but I certainly wouldn't be confident riding at much more than 20mph on unfamiliar roads in the dark; potholes and roadside hazards further up the road aren't picked up as they would be by something more powerful.

Standard mode is more than sufficient as a 'be seen' light for urban riding, and Flash mode is excellent for daytime riding.

Given this, I'd say the Buster 300 is good for any commuter living just out of town – a bit of unlit-road riding, plus some time on well-lit roads.

I've used it loads on my winter road bike too, for daytime rides; the flash function is striking enough to get you noticed from a distance, even on a murky day.

Mount

It's possible to get the light with a silicone band mount, but I've been testing the screw-bracket mount. It's tool-free but does take more time than a silicone band, and you need to cut down adjusters to get a snug fit (it can fit 25.4mm to 31.8mm bars). The big plus is stability: there's none of the wobble or vibration that can occur with a silicone band.

The light slides onto the mount and over a ratchet, and takes some force to get it off again. I certainly wouldn't have concerns about it taking a tumble while riding.

I love that the bracket puts the light well proud of the bars too. I could sit it right next to my Garmin without compromise.

The bracket also rotates on a ratchet, through 360 degrees, and Sigma also shows the light under the bar, an option if yours is busy, though you won't notice the battery indicator signalling 'low' here.

An action camera adapter is included in the box, and there's a helmet mount available but not included; Stu tested one with the Buster 700.

Value and conclusion

Compared with similar lights on the cusp of 'be seen by' and 'see with', such as Knog's £36.99 Plugger and Giant's £34.99 Recon HL 350, the Buster 300 seems reasonably priced.

However, there are options available for less that offer more lumens and/or longer run-times, such as Cateye's £29.99 AMPP 400 and Lezyne's Mini Drive 400XL, up £5 since we tested it in 2019.

> Buyer’s Guide: The best 2021/22 front lights for cycling

Overall, the Buster 300 is a sleek design with easy-to-use controls, and I love how it looks and works, especially the raised, sturdy mount and the 'no-scroll' feature. However, the battery life is a bit of a let-down, making it more of a be-seen unit with a good flash function. This then makes it comparable with cheaper lights.

Verdict

Robust and easy-to-use light that does away with scrolling through modes to get to full beam, but short run-time in high

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website