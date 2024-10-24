The Ravemen FR300 is excellent as a daytime running light or for urban commuting. Its dual mount gives it a secure and sleek look on your computer mount, with the only drawback being that it didn't work quite as well with a large cycling computer.
Want to make yourself as visible as possible when riding at night? Check out our guides to the best reflective cycling clothing and accessories and the best rear bike lights.
Emily reviewed the FR160 last year and thought it was good, with some reservations. Happily, Ravemen appears to have listened to customer feedback and the FR300 addresses many of the complaints people had.
Even with a boosted 300-lumen output and larger battery, the FR300 is still best suited for daytime running or urban commuting – you'll still need a stronger light for pitch-black rural lanes – but the wide wraparound LED is visible from most angles, which gave me confidence riding in busy urban traffic.
Build
The light has a quarter-turn mount top and bottom. It attaches easily to a Garmin mount and you can then attach your computer to the top of the light. It comes with a tether to attach to your bars, too, which I always used.
Using it with my Garmin Edge 540, they both felt secure riding on the road, but trying it with a larger and heavier Edge 1050 (shown below), the Garmin shook a little and I didn't feel quite as confident (especially as I was just about to send the unit back to Garmin!), though it stayed put.
You also get an adapter for it to work with a Wahoo computer, now included in the box, and you can buy an adapter for Bryton units.
The on/off button is now on the side, which makes it much easier to use compared with the previous version, where Emily found it tricky to change modes while it was mounted.
The light has a water resistance rating of IPX6, and it held up well in the torrential rain I had the misfortune of testing it in.
Modes
The light has six modes – three constant and three flashing. The constant high puts out 200 lumens, medium 100 lumens, and low 50 lumens. Warning flash has the brightest output – 300 lumens – while Rapid flash and Slow flash have 100 lumens.
The FR300 has a memory function which means it'll turn on in the most recently used mode, which was handy as I used the same medium constant most of the time.
Run-times & charging
Battery life ranges from 4 hours for constant high to 24 hours for slow flash. I mostly used the medium setting and achieved close to the stated run-time.
The 1,200mAh battery officially charges in just under 2 hours via a USB-C port, and I found that to be pretty accurate. The USB port is at the back of the light and covered with a rubber bung to ensure no rain or road spray gets in.
The on/off button doubles up as a battery life indicator, with green showing when you've got 40% battery or more, red for 5% to 40%, and flashing red for less than 5%. Another setting – amber perhaps – would be good, as 40% feels a bit low to be green if you're heading out for a long ride.
There's an auto-off feature that switches the light off if you haven't moved in a few minutes. It worked well if I forgot to switch it off, without ever turning itself off when waiting at some lights.
You can also use the FR300 to charge your cycling computer, and there's a small USB-C to USB-C cable included in the box, which is a nice bonus, though I didn't use it beyond testing as my computer battery lasts so long.
As I said earlier, I tested this with a Garmin Edge 1050 and an Edge 540. The 1050 (below) completely covers the light, whereas the 540 (above) just about covers it. It feels slightly worrying initially as you don't know if it's working, but a quick hand in front reassures you that it's on.
Value
At £59.99 the FR300 is relatively expensive for the level of output. However, you do get the excellent form factor and integration with the computer mount.
The Gaciron Kiwi 1200, for example, which Steve thought was very good, has a much higher output and costs less than £50, and for £20 more (actually, just a tenner more at the moment as it's discounted to £69.99) you could have the 1,300-lumen Magicshine Evo 1300, which Josh thought was excellent.
Shaun was very impressed with the Moon Helix Pro-W – another 'be seen by' light – and that's £49.99, though the modes are lower.
Conclusion
Overall, this is a very good daytime running light; it isn't bright enough for riding the lanes at night but it's a great option for urban commuting. I like the design and integration with the Garmin mount for my Edge 540, though I wouldn't recommend it if you have a larger cycling computer.
Verdict
Great light for urban commuting with excellent computer integration
Make and model: Ravemen FR300
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ravemen says: "FR300 is a highly visible daytime running headlight to help you ride safely. It gives out 300 lumens in the warning flashing mode and works with Garmin/Wahoo computer mounts to keep your handlebar clean. It can also be a power bank to charge your bike computer when in need. With the auto on-off mode, you can use the light conveniently. Make sure you are visible and ride safely with RAVEMEN FR300."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Ravemen lists these details:
Brighter daytime visible warning flashing mode
Wide-angle lens with side visibility
Standard Garmin quarter-turn mount
Adapters for Wahoo computers included
USB-C charging and discharging port
Auto on-off mode
Tether included for extra security
IPX 6 water-resistance design
Rate the light for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
9/10
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
9/10
I really like the Garmin clamp for my Edge 540.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
9/10
It's survived a few miserable rides in the rain.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
8/10
Rate the light for performance:
8/10
Rate the light for durability:
8/10
Rate the light for weight:
8/10
Rate the light for value:
5/10
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Moon Helix Pro-W – another 'be seen by' light – is £49.99, though the modes are lower, while the Gaciron Kiwi 1200 has a much higher output and costs less than £50, and for £20 more (or just a tenner more at the moment as it's discounted) you could have the 1,300-lumen Magicshine Evo 1300. So it is quite a high price for the output, but you are paying for the integration with cycling computers.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Worked well for riding in urban environments and the integration with my Garmin Edge 540 was great.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
The Garmin mount clamp system is great with my Edge 540.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
I was less confident using the clamp system with a larger cycling computer, such as the Garmin Edge 1050.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? If they didn't have a large computer.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, this is a very good daytime running or urban light with its wide beam visible from many angles. The battery life was good even in the higher-powered modes, and the computer mount integration was excellent with my Garmin Edge 540, though it felt less secure with the larger and heavier Edge 1050.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
New and improved - update to an old favourite
Well there you go, literally no point reporting this stuff if that's the outcome.
Ahh the old "there are so many people driving everywhere, usually with a single person in them that anything that makes it worse isn't drivers...
Just like the post office spending more on lawyers than on the compensation for the postmasters...
Capes himself was pretty good for his size: here he is running a 12.4 100m in the 1983 Superstars Past Masters when he would have been 34 or 35,...
Excellent....
Very likely, but the rate of drivers crashing into vulnerable road users (and other motorists) would go up - until people grew leery of walking or...
Don't worry, it's Mr. Houchen; according to some sources (e.g. Private Eye) his word is literally worth its weight in gold...
No, I think both could be true. From memory I think the issue may be that in London (and only London - possibly under the Greater London Authority...
It's just a list of climbs, the top ones all appear to be gravel. Clicking on a climb brings up a link to the Veloviewer page and some stats that...