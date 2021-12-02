At 350 lumens, the Knog Plugger Front Light is right on the cusp of being a 'be seen by light' that you can also use to see by. The beam pattern is basic, but the battery life isn't bad considering the size of the unit.

The Plugger is probably most suited to an urban environment where you don't need it to see where you are going. Its pulse mode is bright and eye-catching and gives you a 4.5hr burn time, while you also have Flash (12hrs) and Eco-Flash at 180hrs.

Its small size doesn't take up much room on the handlebar, and with a recharge time of five hours from flat, it's possible to top it up at work if you have access to the mains.

Should you venture out of town, you'll find that the beam is pretty much a spotlight, like a torch, with a bit of spread around the outside. It's very focused, but on the full 350-lumen Max you can see where you are going comfortably at speeds of around 15mph. Compared with more expensive and powerful lights, though, it doesn't give a sense of depth, or pick up on potholes and the like.

Also, the rubber band that secures the light to your handlebar (there are two sizes in the box) doesn't stop the Plugger from vibrating around the bar, especially on rough roads, which can be a bit annoying.

Operation

Operation is simple, with a single button at the rear: press and hold to turn the light on and off, a quick press to scroll through the modes.

Alongside the flash modes and Max, you also get Medium, which is around 150 lumens, with a run-time of 3.75hrs.

Like many lights, though, if you are in Medium mode and want to get to Max you have to scroll through all the flashing modes – not ideal on a dark country lane.

The Plugger has little round cutouts on each side to spread some illumination, err, sideways. A lot of lights claim this, and like the Knog they are often tiny and likely to be hidden by your arms and wrists when riding.

As for weatherproofing, Knog doesn't give any specifics of ratings, but I rode with the light in conditions from light drizzle through to heavy rain without issue. Its TPU outer construction shrugged off the water, and the rear button gives a tight seal for the charging port.

As well as this Polar Bear White on test, it's available in Ninja Black or Post Box Red.

At £36.99, the Plugger is a similar price to many lights with this sort of power, but there is some tough opposition.

The Cateye AMPP 400 is just £29.99, for example, offering up 400 lumens for two hours, and a decent beam pattern.

Lezyne's Classic Drive 500 has gone up to £45 since we tested it, but gives you 500 lumens for your extra eight quid.

Conclusion

If you want a small light for being seen in town then the Knog is a good choice, but anywhere else it is a little lacking. The beam shape is narrow, and it vibrates around the bar. There is plenty of opposition that can deliver more power for around the same money, too.

Verdict

A good light for around town, but lacks the beam shape and power of the competition

