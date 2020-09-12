The Showers Pass Tempo Socks Quarter offer plenty of comfort and a supportive feel, and are great for both long and short rides. Perhaps because they're a multipurpose sock they aren't the most breathable, though, which limits their use in summer.
These Quarters are a shorter version to the Tempo Socks Crew version tested recently by Adam. One criticism he had was that he found them on the tall side, so that's dealt with by the shorter cuff here.
One thing the Quarters don't deal any better with than the Crews, though, is heat build up. The thick fabric means that in temperatures above the mid-teens, your feet get noticeably warmer than in cycling-specific socks. In the cooler autumn and winter temperatures, of course, that's a benefit.
The fabric is a blend of organic cotton (63%), nylon (18%), polyester (11%), Lycra (6%) and spandex (2%), with each section of the sock getting its own knit pattern. On top of the foot the fabric is much thinner, which does aid breathability at least somewhat.
The sole and toe is much thicker, which provides durability and good comfort. On long rides or when out on the gravel, with plenty of vibration through the pedals, the Tempo socks feel rather plush.
The quality is very good. They're very well knitted throughout, and feel long-lasting with no wear or bobbling after a month's hard use. They come in five colours and four sizes too.
Priced at £12 (a pound cheaper than the Crews) the Quarters are still a bit more expensive than the similar MP Magic Red Crew Sports Socks at £9.95, which offer a similar thickness and great fit.
The Showers Pass Tempo matches the highly recommended La Passione Duo socks for price, though.
Overall, the Tempo Quarters may be just a little too thick for mid-summer use, but they'll certainly see you through the other seasons without trouble. For most of the year, then, there's very little to dislike.
Verdict
A little too warm for summer days, but extremely comfortable and well made
Make and model: Showers Pass Tempo Socks Quarter
Tell us what the product is for
Showers Pass says, "The Showers Pass quarter height Tempo Socks feature an Organic Cotton, Nylon and Spandex/Lycra blend for the perfect mix of materials that provide earth friendly comfort and durability. Engineered knit patterns throughout the sock provide support and performance. Breathable mesh zones on the top of the foot and ankle help you stay cool, while zone padding in the heel and toe area offer cushioned support for long days on your feet."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
63% Organic Cotton, 18% Nylon, 11% Polyester, 6% Lycra and 2% Spandex. This blend of natural and synthetic fibers offers great comfort and performance
Ribbed arch support and mesh ventilation
Cushioned footbed
Anatomical design delivers an unbeatable fit and feel
Herringbone pattern for classic style
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Sizing reflects the guide on Shower Pass' website.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Follow Showers Pass' instructions and you'll have no problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They aren't cycling specific, but work well across a range of sports.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Thick foot bed increases comfort on poor surfaces.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not as breathable as some.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
For socks of this quality they're in the right ballpark.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Not as breathable as many cycling-specific socks, but what you lose in coolness you gain in comfort.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
