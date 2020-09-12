The Showers Pass Tempo Socks Quarter offer plenty of comfort and a supportive feel, and are great for both long and short rides. Perhaps because they're a multipurpose sock they aren't the most breathable, though, which limits their use in summer.

These Quarters are a shorter version to the Tempo Socks Crew version tested recently by Adam. One criticism he had was that he found them on the tall side, so that's dealt with by the shorter cuff here.

One thing the Quarters don't deal any better with than the Crews, though, is heat build up. The thick fabric means that in temperatures above the mid-teens, your feet get noticeably warmer than in cycling-specific socks. In the cooler autumn and winter temperatures, of course, that's a benefit.

The fabric is a blend of organic cotton (63%), nylon (18%), polyester (11%), Lycra (6%) and spandex (2%), with each section of the sock getting its own knit pattern. On top of the foot the fabric is much thinner, which does aid breathability at least somewhat.

The sole and toe is much thicker, which provides durability and good comfort. On long rides or when out on the gravel, with plenty of vibration through the pedals, the Tempo socks feel rather plush.

The quality is very good. They're very well knitted throughout, and feel long-lasting with no wear or bobbling after a month's hard use. They come in five colours and four sizes too.

Priced at £12 (a pound cheaper than the Crews) the Quarters are still a bit more expensive than the similar MP Magic Red Crew Sports Socks at £9.95, which offer a similar thickness and great fit.

The Showers Pass Tempo matches the highly recommended La Passione Duo socks for price, though.

Overall, the Tempo Quarters may be just a little too thick for mid-summer use, but they'll certainly see you through the other seasons without trouble. For most of the year, then, there's very little to dislike.

Verdict

A little too warm for summer days, but extremely comfortable and well made

