These MP Magic Red Crew sports socks are part of its antibacterial range, using 'three metal infused' technology. It's hard to judge their antibacterial prowess, but I can say that they're extremely comfortable, their padding makes them ideal for the winter months, and they seem to live up to the anti-pong claims.

Pros: Understated look, great fit, antibacterial, well insulated

Designed for multisport activities, these socks are claimed to offer fast moisture wicking, good arch support and extra cushioning. However, their main highlight is the infusion of silver, copper and zinc interwoven within the fabric and designed to remove odours and kill microbes.

Although I cannot comment on the exact science behind the sock's antibacterial nature, I certainly haven't had a problem when it comes to odour. After wearing them for three consecutive training sessions without washing them (all in the name of road.cc testing – I don't recommend this!), I didn't experience any unusual smells coming from my shoes or the socks.

It makes me think they'd be good for commuting, and ones to consider for multi-day epics where preventing infection is imperative.

What I can confirm is that the sizing is accurate and the fit generally good, with the fabric stretching nicely to accommodate the foot. I did find the collar of the sock on the smaller side, though it doesn't slip at all, and it does feature a nice thicker band that aids in comfort and keeping out wind chill.

The material is a mix of cotton, nylon, spandex and 'MP special yarn', which features the interwoven metals. MP Magic says, 'We use this special technique to infuse all the three metals within the fabrics so that they will never wash away!' After a few washes, these socks still felt as comfortable and performed as well as when they were first taken out of the packet.

Priced at £9.95, these socks are pretty good value – dhb's Aeron Light Weight Merino Socks are £10 for example, without the claimed additional antibacterial properties, while the more technical Aeron Lab Winter socks are another £8.

Overall, these socks performed very well during the winter testing period, between 10 and 2°C, keeping my feet warm, dry and pong-free. They even performed admirably while turbo training, wicking away sweat pretty efficiently despite being designed for warmth and comfort.

Verdict

Thick, versatile socks with heavy cushioning and antibacterial properties that keep your feet dry and odourless

