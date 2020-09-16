Showers Pass Tempo Socks – No Show

The Showers Pass Tempo No-Show socks stay put and offer plenty of comfort whatever you are up to, but they aren't the most breathable.

Whether it's an aversion to tan lines or you just fancy that sans-sock triathlete look, the Tempo No-Shows sit discreetly between your foot and shoe without being seen.

The elastic used around the entry hole keeps everything snug and in place. Whether I was riding, running or just generally walking around, I had no issues with the socks moving about.

The slightly taller heel section is a neat touch that pretty much eradicates rubbing, at least with the various shoes I tried.

Made from a mix of organic cotton, nylon and Lycra, the material feels comfortable against the skin and each section of the sock gets its own knit pattern. The heel, for instance, is thicker to aid comfort and build in some durability.

Overall, though, the fabric is quite thick, which I found did make my feet warm up quite quickly. It wasn't hugely noticeable when I was wearing them, but when removing my shoes I could feel how damp my feet were. That wasn't in massively hot temperatures either, more mid to high teens centigrade I'd say.

The quality is good, though, with robust stitching throughout and no signs of wear and tear after a month's use.

They are available in five colours and four sizes, small to extra-large, which covers UK sizes 3 to 13.

Priced at £11 a pair they are a touch cheaper than Balega's Hidden Comfort socks at £13, and three quid cheaper than the £14 Ron Hill Twinskin Socklet.

Overall, if you want the no-sock look then these are a good choice as they are more comfortable and durable than many other 'trainer socks' found on the general market. They wouldn't be my choice on very hot days, though.

Verdict

Good quality and plenty of comfort for a range of sports, but they do get a little warm

