Showers Pass Tempo Socks – No Show

The Showers Pass Tempo No-Show socks stay put and offer plenty of comfort whatever you are up to, but they aren't the most breathable.
Whether it's an aversion to tan lines or you just fancy that sans-sock triathlete look, the Tempo No-Shows sit discreetly between your foot and shoe without being seen.
> Buy these online here
The elastic used around the entry hole keeps everything snug and in place. Whether I was riding, running or just generally walking around, I had no issues with the socks moving about.
The slightly taller heel section is a neat touch that pretty much eradicates rubbing, at least with the various shoes I tried.
Made from a mix of organic cotton, nylon and Lycra, the material feels comfortable against the skin and each section of the sock gets its own knit pattern. The heel, for instance, is thicker to aid comfort and build in some durability.
Overall, though, the fabric is quite thick, which I found did make my feet warm up quite quickly. It wasn't hugely noticeable when I was wearing them, but when removing my shoes I could feel how damp my feet were. That wasn't in massively hot temperatures either, more mid to high teens centigrade I'd say.
The quality is good, though, with robust stitching throughout and no signs of wear and tear after a month's use.
> Buyer’s Guide: 24 of the best summer cycling socks
They are available in five colours and four sizes, small to extra-large, which covers UK sizes 3 to 13.
Priced at £11 a pair they are a touch cheaper than Balega's Hidden Comfort socks at £13, and three quid cheaper than the £14 Ron Hill Twinskin Socklet.
Overall, if you want the no-sock look then these are a good choice as they are more comfortable and durable than many other 'trainer socks' found on the general market. They wouldn't be my choice on very hot days, though.
Verdict
Good quality and plenty of comfort for a range of sports, but they do get a little warm
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Showers Pass Tempo Socks – No Show
Tell us what the product is for
Showers Pass says, "The Showers Pass no-show Tempo Socks feature an Organic Cotton, Nylon and Spandex/Lycra blend for the perfect mix of materials that provide earth friendly comfort and durability. Achieve a sockless look without sacrificing a secure fit courtesy of silicone grip strips. These soft yet tacky pads at the heel prevent slipping and keep your socks where they belong as well as adding greater protection against abrasion. Zone padding in the heel and toe area offer cushioned support for long days on your feet."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Showers Pass lists:
64% Organic Cotton, 30% Nylon, 4% Lycra and 2% Spandex. This blend of natural and synthetic fibers offers great comfort and performance
Ribbed arch support and mesh ventilation
Cushioned footbed
Anatomical design delivers an unbeatable fit and feel
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Showers Pass says, "Machine wash with cold water and tumble dry on low heat or hang dry. To avoid any shrinkage hang dry."
Following this I had no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They remain hidden and stay in position well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Sweaty feet.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They come in just a bit cheaper than some of the other very good short socks mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, a good quality design in the way that they fit and remain in place, but the material is quite thick for summer use, which is when they'll see the most use.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
What's even worse is that there's a completely uncontrolled runaway nuclear reaction happening up in the sky. Luckily, it's a long way away, but...
"We need to make cycling feel safe before people will make the move."...
Which neatly illustrates the point. Why should you need to choose between direct and safe? Why should you need to know about and use a website to...
End of.
Yes, but it's an extra cost that they clearly don't want to put (edited:) 'pay'. I wonder what proportion of their sales are made to the UK.
Not sure I follow.. what exactly did they just do that prompted this anserine slaughter ? One of their investors being linked with CoC ?
Surely the pros list should have included: ✓ Matches road.cc kit
Love a bit of puerile humour me....
your team mates do 2 things, firstly, punch a hole in the air, secondly, can ride at unsustainable power, whilst doing so. So if you ride in their...
Quite agree. I consider myself to be grown up (over 50), but still find a brand name like Douchebags to be unnecessarily offensive....