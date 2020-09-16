Support road.cc

review
Socks

Showers Pass Tempo Socks – No Show

6
by Stu Kerton
Wed, Sep 16, 2020 15:45
0
£11.00

VERDICT:

6
10
Good quality and plenty of comfort for a range of sports, but they do get a little warm
Good fit with plenty of stretch
Material blend offers great comfort levels
Your feet can get warm quickly
Weight: 
37g
Contact: 
showerspass.co.uk

The Showers Pass Tempo No-Show socks stay put and offer plenty of comfort whatever you are up to, but they aren't the most breathable.

Whether it's an aversion to tan lines or you just fancy that sans-sock triathlete look, the Tempo No-Shows sit discreetly between your foot and shoe without being seen.

> Buy these online here

The elastic used around the entry hole keeps everything snug and in place. Whether I was riding, running or just generally walking around, I had no issues with the socks moving about.

The slightly taller heel section is a neat touch that pretty much eradicates rubbing, at least with the various shoes I tried.

2020 Showers Pass Tempo Socks No Show 2.jpg

Made from a mix of organic cotton, nylon and Lycra, the material feels comfortable against the skin and each section of the sock gets its own knit pattern. The heel, for instance, is thicker to aid comfort and build in some durability.

Overall, though, the fabric is quite thick, which I found did make my feet warm up quite quickly. It wasn't hugely noticeable when I was wearing them, but when removing my shoes I could feel how damp my feet were. That wasn't in massively hot temperatures either, more mid to high teens centigrade I'd say.

The quality is good, though, with robust stitching throughout and no signs of wear and tear after a month's use.

> Buyer’s Guide: 24 of the best summer cycling socks

They are available in five colours and four sizes, small to extra-large, which covers UK sizes 3 to 13.

Priced at £11 a pair they are a touch cheaper than Balega's Hidden Comfort socks at £13, and three quid cheaper than the £14 Ron Hill Twinskin Socklet.

Overall, if you want the no-sock look then these are a good choice as they are more comfortable and durable than many other 'trainer socks' found on the general market. They wouldn't be my choice on very hot days, though.

Verdict

Good quality and plenty of comfort for a range of sports, but they do get a little warm

road.cc test report

Make and model: Showers Pass Tempo Socks – No Show

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Showers Pass says, "The Showers Pass no-show Tempo Socks feature an Organic Cotton, Nylon and Spandex/Lycra blend for the perfect mix of materials that provide earth friendly comfort and durability. Achieve a sockless look without sacrificing a secure fit courtesy of silicone grip strips. These soft yet tacky pads at the heel prevent slipping and keep your socks where they belong as well as adding greater protection against abrasion. Zone padding in the heel and toe area offer cushioned support for long days on your feet."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Showers Pass lists:

64% Organic Cotton, 30% Nylon, 4% Lycra and 2% Spandex. This blend of natural and synthetic fibers offers great comfort and performance

Ribbed arch support and mesh ventilation

Cushioned footbed

Anatomical design delivers an unbeatable fit and feel

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Showers Pass says, "Machine wash with cold water and tumble dry on low heat or hang dry. To avoid any shrinkage hang dry."

Following this I had no issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They remain hidden and stay in position well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Very comfortable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Sweaty feet.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They come in just a bit cheaper than some of the other very good short socks mentioned in the review.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Overall, a good quality design in the way that they fit and remain in place, but the material is quite thick for summer use, which is when they'll see the most use.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 41  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments