review
Saddles
Bontrager Aeolus Pro Saddle2023 Bontrager Aeolus Pro Bike Saddle.jpg

Bontrager Aeolus Pro Saddle

8
by Rebecca Bland
Tue, May 16, 2023 15:45
0
£199.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Well made and versatile saddle that's comfortable for racing and training
Reasonably light
Comfortable for all kinds of riding
Well made
Short rails can make saddle packs a struggle to fit
Weight: 
169g
Contact: 
www.trekbikes.com
The Bontrager Aeolus Pro Saddle is a unisex, race-oriented perch aimed at those who prefer an aggressive riding position, but it works just as well for longer, more relaxed rides. I found it easy to adapt to and female friendly.

I tested the 145mm width, and while at 170g it's not the lightest of saddles, it's light enough for all but the most particular hill climbers. For me it's a whopping 50g lighter than my usual (and now discontinued) Bontrager Ajna Elite saddle.

Going from a reasonably long-nosed saddle to a short one, I was slightly apprehensive about the fit. Comfort is of course subjective, but if you like to ride in the drops, the Aeolus Pro is a good choice – I soon realised I needn't have worried.

The short nose did mean I had to fit this slightly further forward on the rails than usual, which limited space behind it for saddle packs.

Performance

As this is a racing saddle, I thought it befitting to pop it onto my new bike and take it on a road bike time trial. Whether I was down in the drops or on the hoods with my elbows bent I felt comfortable and, unlike with other saddles – where I constantly need to reposition myself throughout a ride or big effort – I felt really stable. There was limited pressure on my soft tissue.

2023 Bontrager Aeolus Pro Bike Saddle - surface detail.jpg

The cut-out did an excellent job here, and even with minimal padding it created no soreness after a fair few hours. Just to be thorough I tried it on a few different bikes, and found it just as comfortable with the riding positions on my cross-bike, road bike and the old road bike condemned to the turbo trainer.

I can't speak for other genders, but as a rider with female genitalia I avoided any hotspots or soreness throughout the entire testing period with this saddle – and that is a first for me.

2023 Bontrager Aeolus Pro Bike Saddle - rear.jpg

I also like this saddle's compatibility with Bontrager's Blendr accessories, which makes fitting lights to the rails easy.

2023 Bontrager Aeolus Pro Bike Saddle - underside rear.jpg

Value

At £199.99 this is a considerable investment, but it looks fair against those with similar performance and weight. For instance the PRO Stealth Curved Team Saddle – another easy-to-live-with short-nosed option with roughly the same weight – has inevitably gone up since we reviewed it and is now exactly the same at £199.99.

If weight is everything, the recently reviewed Bjorn Probka Saddle is made of cork, carbon and magic, and weighs just 107g. Reviewer Stu found it extremely comfortable, but if you want less stuff you're going to have to pay to not have it... the Probka is £260.

If pressure relief is key, the SQlab 612 Ergowave R Carbon saddle is also £199.99, and as we found it's usefully lighter as well at just 130g.

Overall

The Aeolus Pro is a well made saddle that's reasonably priced for the spec, and – for me at least – proved very comfortable place to be throughout many hours of riding of many different styles: endurance rides, training sessions, indoor turbo and aggressive (read painful) time trials. It's a versatile, effective saddle.

Verdict

Well made and versatile saddle that's comfortable for racing and training

Make and model: Bontrager Aeolus Pro Bike Saddle

Size tested: 145mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Bontrager says:

'An ultra-light aero road saddle with a full cut-out using the latest biomechanical research to minimise soft-tissue pressure while maximising power and sustained comfort.

'Aeolus Pro brings comfort, power and speed to road riders looking to dig deep and rotate further forward into a more aero position. This uber-light, race-ready saddle was tested and pressure-mapped with male and female athletes for the ultimate in proven performance. A shorter overall length with a wider nose and full cut-out ensure targeted support that eliminates soft-tissue pressure for both men and women.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Bontrager says:

inForm saddles are born of cutting-edge biomechanical research to maximise performance and rider comfort

Designed to support riders in an Aero Road riding position

Full saddle cut-out minimises soft-tissue pressure allowing for a more powerful, rotated position

Two sizes designed to align saddle with bone structure for both men and women and avoid soft-tissue compression

Oversized carbon rails for lightweight strength. Specific seatpost ear clamps required

Lightweight carbon-reinforced shell provides perfect balance of weight, strength and compliance

Minimal pro-level padding offers sleek a profile that shaves weight

Available Blendr accessory mounts to cleanly integrate rear light

Size 250mm x 145mm

Length 250mm

Width 145 mm

Rail dimensions Oval 7x10 mm (Oversized)

Cover material F-24 (soft-touch)

Rail material Carbon Fibre

Weight 170g

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

I moved the saddle across various bikes and there are no marks or signs of wear on the saddle or rails.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10

At 170g it's decent, if not outstanding.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10

For the first time in many saddles, this didn't need much getting used to. I use a Bontrager Ajna Elite on my road bikes normally, but even with the Aeolus' shorter nose and longer cutout, it was instantly comfortable – and stayed that way even after hours of riding.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Excellently. I did not suffer from any soreness, pain or numbness throughout various types of rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

I found this genuinely comfortable, and it suits my geometry nicely. It was still comfortable after hours of use too.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The rear feels a little wide on the 145mm version, so a little bit of adjustment from my usual fit was needed.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

As a race-oriented short nosed saddle it has plenty of competition, particularly around the £200 mark – it's reasonably priced for what it is.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

I found this an easy-to-adjust-to saddle that doesn't require breaking in, and it's a lightweight racing option that also works nicely on longer rides. The shortish rails mean attachments will be limited if you run it quite far forward, though.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 29  Height: 5'5  Weight: 55kg

I usually ride: Bianchi Oltre XR1  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Bontrager Aeolus Pro Bike Saddle 2023
Bontrager Aeolus Pro Bike Saddle
Bontrager 2023
bontrager

