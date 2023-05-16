The Bontrager Aeolus Pro Saddle is a unisex, race-oriented perch aimed at those who prefer an aggressive riding position, but it works just as well for longer, more relaxed rides. I found it easy to adapt to and female friendly.

I tested the 145mm width, and while at 170g it's not the lightest of saddles, it's light enough for all but the most particular hill climbers. For me it's a whopping 50g lighter than my usual (and now discontinued) Bontrager Ajna Elite saddle.

Going from a reasonably long-nosed saddle to a short one, I was slightly apprehensive about the fit. Comfort is of course subjective, but if you like to ride in the drops, the Aeolus Pro is a good choice – I soon realised I needn't have worried.

The short nose did mean I had to fit this slightly further forward on the rails than usual, which limited space behind it for saddle packs.

Performance

As this is a racing saddle, I thought it befitting to pop it onto my new bike and take it on a road bike time trial. Whether I was down in the drops or on the hoods with my elbows bent I felt comfortable and, unlike with other saddles – where I constantly need to reposition myself throughout a ride or big effort – I felt really stable. There was limited pressure on my soft tissue.

The cut-out did an excellent job here, and even with minimal padding it created no soreness after a fair few hours. Just to be thorough I tried it on a few different bikes, and found it just as comfortable with the riding positions on my cross-bike, road bike and the old road bike condemned to the turbo trainer.

I can't speak for other genders, but as a rider with female genitalia I avoided any hotspots or soreness throughout the entire testing period with this saddle – and that is a first for me.

I also like this saddle's compatibility with Bontrager's Blendr accessories, which makes fitting lights to the rails easy.

Value

At £199.99 this is a considerable investment, but it looks fair against those with similar performance and weight. For instance the PRO Stealth Curved Team Saddle – another easy-to-live-with short-nosed option with roughly the same weight – has inevitably gone up since we reviewed it and is now exactly the same at £199.99.

If weight is everything, the recently reviewed Bjorn Probka Saddle is made of cork, carbon and magic, and weighs just 107g. Reviewer Stu found it extremely comfortable, but if you want less stuff you're going to have to pay to not have it... the Probka is £260.

If pressure relief is key, the SQlab 612 Ergowave R Carbon saddle is also £199.99, and as we found it's usefully lighter as well at just 130g.

Overall

The Aeolus Pro is a well made saddle that's reasonably priced for the spec, and – for me at least – proved very comfortable place to be throughout many hours of riding of many different styles: endurance rides, training sessions, indoor turbo and aggressive (read painful) time trials. It's a versatile, effective saddle.

Verdict

Well made and versatile saddle that's comfortable for racing and training

