The Fizik Vento Antares R3 is a classically shaped saddle with a pressure-relieving central cutout. At 265mm it's longer than today's shorty saddles, and measuring 140mm at its widest I think most riders will find it comfortable. It's well made, as you'd expect from Fizik, but it is a little heavier than some saddles at this sort of price.

Fizik hasn't changed much with this incarnation of its Antares – it still has the classic Antares shape, but this edition now has a central cutout that extends for most of its length.

I enjoyed using the Antares at first even though it provided a different sensation on my sit bones than my usual Pro Stealth Saddle. But the longer I rode it, the more I could feel my body craving my Pro Stealth back.

This might be because of the Pro's shorter length that allows me to stay in the same position for hours without feeling uncomfortable.

That said, the Antares R3 still isn't as long as some of the classically shaped saddles we used to see not that long ago, though it is longer than the shorter saddles that have become increasingly popular over the last few years.

Antares saddles do have a slight curve towards the back that helps you rotate your hips a little more, letting you activate your stronger muscle groups while still staying planted in the saddle – and this I did notice.

The result was that I found it much more comfortable than a traditional flat saddle, which I find don't offer me quite the same level of support.

This Vento Antares won't win any competitions for being the lightest saddle around, and it feels quite weighty when you pick it up. It looks a little bulky too, which may contribute to some of that extra mass. So if you are a weight-weenie looking to keep mass to a minimum, you'd be better off with something like the Smanie saddle I reviewed last year.

The saddle is available in two widths, the 140mm version we tested and a 150mm model.

Value

While £150 is a fair amount of money, I don't think the price is unreasonable for a saddle of this quality – provided it works for you.

The Fizik Tempo Aliante R5 costs just over £100 but is a little heavier. And while Laurence liked it, he found similar drawbacks to those I experienced with the Vento Antares.

Stu enjoyed riding the Prologo Dimension AGX 143 T4.0 that's up there with those in our best road bike saddles buyer's guide, and costs just £94.99, though in spite of its smaller dimensions it is also bit heavier than the Antares.

If you really want to splash the cash you've always got the likes of the Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 3D Carbon FX Saddle that costs a mighty £364.99. These 3D-printed saddles are becoming more popular as they can be made with less material, which reduces weight, and George was very impressed when he put one to the test. So maybe you can put a price on comfort...

Overall

If you're planning to go for the Fizik Vento Antares, you really should take it for a test ride first – which frankly I'd suggest is true for all saddles. Thankfully there are bike shops out there that will let you demo Fizik saddles. And if your own backside and sit bones suit the shape of this saddle, I don't doubt you'll find it comfortable – but it wasn't quite right for me.

Verdict

A high-quality classically shaped saddle with a long pressure-relieving cutout – but it didn't quite work for me

