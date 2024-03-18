The Fizik Vento Antares R3 is a classically shaped saddle with a pressure-relieving central cutout. At 265mm it's longer than today's shorty saddles, and measuring 140mm at its widest I think most riders will find it comfortable. It's well made, as you'd expect from Fizik, but it is a little heavier than some saddles at this sort of price.
Fizik hasn't changed much with this incarnation of its Antares – it still has the classic Antares shape, but this edition now has a central cutout that extends for most of its length.
I enjoyed using the Antares at first even though it provided a different sensation on my sit bones than my usual Pro Stealth Saddle. But the longer I rode it, the more I could feel my body craving my Pro Stealth back.
This might be because of the Pro's shorter length that allows me to stay in the same position for hours without feeling uncomfortable.
That said, the Antares R3 still isn't as long as some of the classically shaped saddles we used to see not that long ago, though it is longer than the shorter saddles that have become increasingly popular over the last few years.
Antares saddles do have a slight curve towards the back that helps you rotate your hips a little more, letting you activate your stronger muscle groups while still staying planted in the saddle – and this I did notice.
The result was that I found it much more comfortable than a traditional flat saddle, which I find don't offer me quite the same level of support.
This Vento Antares won't win any competitions for being the lightest saddle around, and it feels quite weighty when you pick it up. It looks a little bulky too, which may contribute to some of that extra mass. So if you are a weight-weenie looking to keep mass to a minimum, you'd be better off with something like the Smanie saddle I reviewed last year.
The saddle is available in two widths, the 140mm version we tested and a 150mm model.
Value
While £150 is a fair amount of money, I don't think the price is unreasonable for a saddle of this quality – provided it works for you.
The Fizik Tempo Aliante R5 costs just over £100 but is a little heavier. And while Laurence liked it, he found similar drawbacks to those I experienced with the Vento Antares.
Stu enjoyed riding the Prologo Dimension AGX 143 T4.0 that's up there with those in our best road bike saddles buyer's guide, and costs just £94.99, though in spite of its smaller dimensions it is also bit heavier than the Antares.
If you really want to splash the cash you've always got the likes of the Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 3D Carbon FX Saddle that costs a mighty £364.99. These 3D-printed saddles are becoming more popular as they can be made with less material, which reduces weight, and George was very impressed when he put one to the test. So maybe you can put a price on comfort...
Overall
If you're planning to go for the Fizik Vento Antares, you really should take it for a test ride first – which frankly I'd suggest is true for all saddles. Thankfully there are bike shops out there that will let you demo Fizik saddles. And if your own backside and sit bones suit the shape of this saddle, I don't doubt you'll find it comfortable – but it wasn't quite right for me.
Verdict
A high-quality classically shaped saddle with a long pressure-relieving cutout – but it didn't quite work for me
Make and model: Fizik Vento Antares R3
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
According to Fizik, its Antares is a "low-profile performance saddle" that is supposed to help you with pedalling efficiency. Fizik calls it: "A lightweight, versatile racing bike saddle, featuring a low-profile design, carbon-reinforced nylon shell, and carbon rails for balanced performance in a variety of riding situations.
"Antares is a low profile saddle with a transition from nose to wing that helps deliver efficient pedaling in every riding positions. No matter if you're attacking a climb or holding the tempo on flat terrain, this saddle is designed to support you. Moving fore and aft has been made easier by a flatter, slightly wider nose that acts as an optimal base from which to produce power.
"Antares features an ergonomic cutout, developed using detailed pressure analysis and input from medical experts, that helps to relieve pressure and facilitate blood flow. Additionally, the low-profile padding has been engineered with a double density foam, firmer on the ischial bones, softer on the nose, to provide every rider the right support, regardless of riding position, without creating undue pressure."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
SPECIFICATIONS
ANTARES R3 140mm
Length: 265mm
Width: 150mm
Height at 75mm width: 47mm
Length from nose to 75mm width: 147mm
Weight: 202g
Rail: 7x7mm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
4/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The saddle feels firm but it does offers plenty of room for you to shift your position when you're riding.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The flexible wings.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I found the saddle a bit too firm – though saddle choice is highly subjective.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The price is okay for a saddle of this quality, though I'd have expected it to be a little lighter at around £150.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The saddle is a good call if you're a fan of saddles from Fizik's Antares range. But if you've never tried an Antares before, it would be a good idea to demo one first, as its length and shape might not be ideal if you're not that flexible.
Age: 23 Height: 185cm Weight: 68kg
I usually ride: Dolan Rebus My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, commuting, club rides, Always love some off-road with some mates.
