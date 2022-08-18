Support road.cc

review
Saddles
Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 Dynamic Saddle2022 Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 Dynamic Saddle 1.jpg

Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 Dynamic Saddle

8
by Stu Kerton
Thu, Aug 18, 2022 12:05
0
£79.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Firm but comfortable road saddle for all kinds of riding
Shape is comfortable
Firm padding gives good support
Well finished
Decent price
Heavier than the original
Weight: 
249g
Contact: 
www.zyrofisher.co.uk
The Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 Dynamic has an overall shape that's largely unchanged from the 1.0 – which is a good thing. The overall quality is now much higher, though, while the price remains competitive.

Just over 18 months ago I reviewed the original Shortfit Dynamic Saddle and I was impressed with the fit and the comfort.

As I said just now, Selle San Marco hasn't dramatically changed the overall shape. It is still 255mm long, and the narrow version is now 6mm wider at 140mm. There's also a 155mm 'Wide' version.

The curved rear section gives you a great platform to push against when climbing or getting the power down, and the slightly dropped nose reduces pressure when in the drops. It's not tilted so far you slide forward, though. Its relative shortness also helps with reducing pressure at the front.

2022 Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 Dynamic Saddle - nose.jpg

The 'wing' sections either side are also nicely curved, which gives you that width but doesn't interfere with your thighs as you pedal.

2022 Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 Dynamic Saddle - back.jpg

The Biofoam padding is firm with it depressing just a few millimetres with your weight on it. I don't like squidgy saddles that take away feedback coming through from the bike itself, and you certainly don't get that here. The padding is very supportive and manages to soak up the bumps without causing any pressure points.

All Shortfit 2.0s come with a central cutout, which also helps avoid pressure and numbness. The firm foam doesn't get squashed flat around the cutout, which can also cause discomfort.

When it comes to the overall finish this Shortfit 2.0 has a higher quality look to it, especially from underneath.

2022 Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 Dynamic Saddle - underside.jpg

It has a new base shape. It's still made from carbon fibre-reinforced nylon, but instead of the Microfeel cover being wrapped over and glued, as on the original, the 2.0 sandwiches the cover between the padding and base. That gives it a much more high-end look.

2022 Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 Dynamic Saddle - underside rear.jpg

The rails are manganese and the whole build weighs in at 249g, which is 54g heavier than before. It's still not excessive.

Value

At £79.99 the Shortfit 2.0 is competitively priced, and squarely up against the Fabric Line-S Race Flat saddle. That's a seat that's found its way on to many bikes I have ridden over the years, and also a shape I get on with. The Fabric Line-S comes with titanium rails and is a similar weight.

Giant's Fleet SL impressed Liam, and it's another short-nosed saddle like the Selle. It has a carbon composite base with alloy rails, and weighs 221g. Cost wise you are looking at £69.99.

Fizik's Tempo Argo R5 is a similar sort of shape too, and costs £89.99.

Overall

There is a lot to like about the Shortfit 2.0. The shape is good from performance point of view, and the finish quality is high for what is an attractive price. It's very comfortable too, or at least it is for me – we're all different, of course, but if you're after this kind of shaping then the Shortfit 2.0 is a very good option.

Verdict

Firm but comfortable road saddle for all kinds of riding

road.cc test report

Make and model: Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 Dynamic Saddle

Size tested: W 155mmxL 255mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Selle San Marco says, "The SHORTFIT saddle was created to meet the needs of the most demanding cyclists who, for certain types of training sessions or rides, rotate their bust a lot moving to a position close to the handlebars. The special ergonomic shape of this new saddle features reduced length and ensures proper support in the generous rear section and optimum pressure distribution in the front section.

"The long central cutout (Open-Fit) guarantees all-day comfort and support on the whole length of the saddle. This feature improves the blood ﬂow preventing numbness and provides relief from pressure on the perineum. Recommended for individuals with averagely high pelvic rotation and for women bikers.

"Shortfit features the side profile of the seating surface with a central depression of more than 5 mm that is similar to a curved line. For this reason, it is listed as Waved saddle. Recommended for individuals with both ﬂat back (retroverted pelvis) and accentuated lumbar arch (anteverted pelvis)."

"Despite its firm padding the shape of the Shortfit offers a comfortable platform to sit on, and push against when getting the power down."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Rail : Manganese

Shell : Carbon Fiber Reinforced

Foam : Biofoam

Cover : Microfeel

Dimension : 255 x 140 mm (Wide 155mm also available)

Weight : 285 gr

Level : Dynamic

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Great comfort for both long and short rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The shape gives you a good platform to push against when riding hard.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Heavier than its predecessor.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The similarly shaped Fizik Tempo Argo R5 is £89.99, while the Fabric Line-S Race is £79.99, the same as the Shortfit. Giant's Fleet SL loooks well priced at £69.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Shortfit 2.0 is a much better-finished product than its predecessor, while maintaining its comfort levels. It's well priced for the finish and the comfort/performance too.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

