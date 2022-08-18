Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 Dynamic Saddle

The Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 Dynamic has an overall shape that's largely unchanged from the 1.0 – which is a good thing. The overall quality is now much higher, though, while the price remains competitive.

Just over 18 months ago I reviewed the original Shortfit Dynamic Saddle and I was impressed with the fit and the comfort.

As I said just now, Selle San Marco hasn't dramatically changed the overall shape. It is still 255mm long, and the narrow version is now 6mm wider at 140mm. There's also a 155mm 'Wide' version.

The curved rear section gives you a great platform to push against when climbing or getting the power down, and the slightly dropped nose reduces pressure when in the drops. It's not tilted so far you slide forward, though. Its relative shortness also helps with reducing pressure at the front.

The 'wing' sections either side are also nicely curved, which gives you that width but doesn't interfere with your thighs as you pedal.

The Biofoam padding is firm with it depressing just a few millimetres with your weight on it. I don't like squidgy saddles that take away feedback coming through from the bike itself, and you certainly don't get that here. The padding is very supportive and manages to soak up the bumps without causing any pressure points.

All Shortfit 2.0s come with a central cutout, which also helps avoid pressure and numbness. The firm foam doesn't get squashed flat around the cutout, which can also cause discomfort.

When it comes to the overall finish this Shortfit 2.0 has a higher quality look to it, especially from underneath.

It has a new base shape. It's still made from carbon fibre-reinforced nylon, but instead of the Microfeel cover being wrapped over and glued, as on the original, the 2.0 sandwiches the cover between the padding and base. That gives it a much more high-end look.

The rails are manganese and the whole build weighs in at 249g, which is 54g heavier than before. It's still not excessive.

Value

At £79.99 the Shortfit 2.0 is competitively priced, and squarely up against the Fabric Line-S Race Flat saddle. That's a seat that's found its way on to many bikes I have ridden over the years, and also a shape I get on with. The Fabric Line-S comes with titanium rails and is a similar weight.

Giant's Fleet SL impressed Liam, and it's another short-nosed saddle like the Selle. It has a carbon composite base with alloy rails, and weighs 221g. Cost wise you are looking at £69.99.

Fizik's Tempo Argo R5 is a similar sort of shape too, and costs £89.99.

Overall

There is a lot to like about the Shortfit 2.0. The shape is good from performance point of view, and the finish quality is high for what is an attractive price. It's very comfortable too, or at least it is for me – we're all different, of course, but if you're after this kind of shaping then the Shortfit 2.0 is a very good option.

Verdict

Firm but comfortable road saddle for all kinds of riding

