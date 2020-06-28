Fabric Line-S Race Flat saddle

Fabric's Line-S Race Flat saddle will appeal to performance-focused riders looking for a stable, supportive design for fast riding – the Flat in the name means flat-out. Its stumpy length and wide, slightly-sloped rear encourage an efficient fixed position, while the full-length channel relieves pressure. Mostly, it works extremely well, but the angular channel sides can occasionally irritate and there's no real wiggle-room to ease pressure on long rides.
The Line-S is pretty different to the old Line Elite we tested back in 2015. About 40mm of the length has gone (20mm either end), the channel is now uniform in both construction and depth, and the base is a single platform.
> Find your nearest dealer here
It's worth pointing out that, while the packaging was labelled 'women's', Fabric has purposefully designed a unisex saddle here, and lists it as such on its site.
Construction and ride
As is clear from the photos, the Line-S is a simple construction: two waterproof, microfibre-covered foam pads sitting on a flexible nylon base to create a deep, full-length central channel.
The pads slope down gently at the outer edges so there's minimal rub against buttocks/upper-inner thighs. The drop of the pad to the channel is more of a square edge, which caused me a small amount of irritation. I know this won't be the case for everyone – I'm very used to the rounded edges of my Specialized Oura (now replaced by the high-scoring Romin).
The padding is firm but, for me, provides enough cushioning. There's a little flex in the nylon base and titanium rails, and that helps absorb rough surface vibrations too.
I have always used long-nosed saddles and had, until now, never got on with shorter, wider ones. Models such as Specialized's Power Expert Gel with Mimic simply don't offer the wriggle room I'm used to and, in the case of the Expert, I missed a proper cutout. I've been pleasantly surprised by the Line-S, though. The full-length channel means I can get into a low position, stay there and experience no soft tissue discomfort from pressure.
I managed rides of up to 2.5 hours at a tempo pace and the saddle stayed comfortable throughout, fixed though I was in position. This position allowed me to put down power efficiently and effectively.
Obviously, saddle adjustment is critical too, but no matter what I did, anything longer than 2.5hrs and I was wanting to shuffle about a bit more. The shape doesn't really allow it, though.
While I genuinely got on with it and saw huge benefits to my pacier rides, I wouldn't be swapping it on a permanent basis (unless I had a bike solely dedicated to short, sharp sessions).
The construction has at least one added bonus if you're a no-mudguard rider: you get a channel without the hole, so dirt and road spray stay on the underside. The flat, smooth underside also makes it really easy to clean, while also meaning the padding doesn't need reinforcement. This may add to longevity – I have a couple of cutout saddles whose reinforcements have weakened significantly over time.
If this colour scheme is not to your liking, Fabric does a black version with its logo on the upper, and it's definitely less conspicuous.
Fabric has priced it well; £79.99 for a 235g (240g for the 142mm) performance saddle is perfectly palatable. The similar Specialized Power Expert is £105 and 210g, while the men's version is effectively the same weight as the Fabric at 233g.
Fizik's Tempo Argo R5 is a tenner more than the Line-S Race Flat, and comes in 150mm and 160mm widths (claimed 241g and 247g respectively). It's 20mm longer than the Line-S, too, so if you're reluctant to give up wiggle room it might be a good compromise.
> 10 of the best short saddles - compare the new generation of fast seats
Fabric's Line-S Race Flat is an innovative saddle that offers exceptional comfort and stability for riders looking to maximise power and efficiency. It's well priced, with options to up or down-grade (the £60 Elite and £150 Pro versions) should your budget differ, it's well made, and it promises to last. Just be aware it might not suit if you like your rides long.
Verdict
Brilliant for hard, fast riding, but sharp-edged channel can irritate on endurance rides
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Fabric Line-S Race Flat
Size tested: 155mm x 240mm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Fabric tells us it's "Engineered for lightning speed – and comfort. The short design lets you hold an aggressive riding position for longer – letting you fix your seating position and focus on the ride ahead."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Rails: Titanium (7mm)
Base: Flexible Nylon
Cover: Waterproof microfibre
Profile: Flat
Weight: 234g
Width: 155mm
Length: 240mm
Mid rail to saddle topper: 45mm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
High-quality construction and well finished.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Comfortable and supportive, provides a stable position for efficient, high-power riding. Outstanding for shorter, pacier rides.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Showing no signs of wear and tear, dead easy to clean.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
I personally had occasional irritation from the square edge of the padding that drops to the channel. This wasn't on every ride, but I would definitely prefer a softer edge here.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Compared to market equivalents, it's good value for money.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
For flat-out riding and racing it's great. It really helps you hold a stable position, allowing efficient pedalling with a focus on power output.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Deep, full-length channel.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Could do with more-rounded edges along the channel sides.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's well priced compared with similar from Specialized and Fizik.
Did you enjoy using the product? For pacier rides under 2.5 hours, absolutely.
Would you consider buying the product? Unlikely
Would you recommend the product to a friend? For performance/time-trial riding, yes.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's an innovative and affordable saddle that provides stability and comfort when focusing on efficient power output and top end performance. With a gentler edge to the padding that drops to the channel, I'd be giving it a 9.
Age: 39 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
I had a nightmare finding shoes for my wide-ish, but mainly square-toed shaped feet. If you have an issue with the 4th toe rubbing then the answer...
Zero surprise here. You'd never get away with it on a team. Privateers yes - but team mates would notice that someone's now putting out 100s of...
There's not even oncoming traffic to provide a poor excuse for that!
...or the surface of others. How many people have attended BLM rallies recently, not knowing that the organisation is opposed to capitalism, wants...
I've had A&S not pursue a similar case that I submitted a while back. I was going around 32kph (quicker than 20mph!) on a downhill section of...
Yes; stream of conciousness writing went out with the sixties.
I had one of these. It was brilliant! Once attached to our tandem we were a very long articulated vehicle!
Apologies - upon having a look, it appears that I was thinking of New South Wales specifically as that's the only reference that I could find. The...
I love Lizard Skins tape, don't use anything else, but I have to say it doesn't last as long as I would hope for such an expensive product - also...
If anyone is thinking of getting the tubeless tyres I'd wait a bit longer. I received a set last week. Fitting and inflation were a breeze. The...