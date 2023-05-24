Schwalbe's tyre levers have a small but clever extra wrinkle that makes it easier to mount some tyres, and they're tough enough for the tightest tyre/rim combinations. They're among the best tyre levers you can buy, and they're short for easy portability.
The unique (or at least unusual) feature of Schwalbe's tyre levers is a hook in the lever body that you use to pin the tyre bead in place as you install it. (Birzman also makes levers with this feature, but they're a tenner for three.)
> Buy now: Schwalbe Tyre Levers for £2.99 from Amazon
Sometimes, as you push a tyre into place on the rim, the other end of the unmounted segment pops off as quickly as the mounted segment goes on. Schwalbe to the rescue with the hook in the body of these levers. It grabs the hook on your rim and holds the bead in place as you push the middle of the remaining bead into place.
It certainly helped fit my go-to stupidly-tight tyre and rim combination of SRAM S60 aero wheels and Giant P-SL2 tyres – both are over a decade old, thankfully long discontinued, and from the era when tyre/rim compatibility was the Wild West. The rims don't have a very deep well, and the tyres are more than a little undersized.
> When to change your bike tyres — 7 warning signs to look for
With the Schwalbe levers holding the tyre in place, I was able to push the last section of bead over the rim by hand – no lever required. It was still a time-consuming job and I still wouldn't risk this tyre/rim combo in the field, but that I could do it at all validates the usefulness of Schwalbe's little hook.
Getting tyres on is all very well, but tyre levers need to get them off, too, and in this department the Schwalbes also excel. The hook tapers to a fine point on the end of a tight-radius curve that easily slips under even my silly-tight test set. You still need a bit of finesse to get the levers in exactly the right places, but they lifted the bead off with aplomb.
They coped with every other tyre I tried, too, even one I expected to be difficult, the 16-inch (38-305) Schwalbe Marathon Racers on the BTwin Ultra Compact 1 Second Light. These actually turned out to be a relatively loose fit and the only reason I mention them is to wonder if Decathlon chose this size rather than the 35-349 16-inch that Brompton uses because they make for easier tyre changes.
> Clincher bike tyres: find out the easy way to fit them
Anyway, you don't have to take my word for how good these levers are. When we talk about tyre levers, these Schwalbe levers frequently pop up as a firm favourite of our readers.
In a comment to my review of Park Tool's heavy duty levers, EK Spinner said 'always the Schwalbe levers for me, the hook for helping to get them back on is brilliant, and let's face it Schwalbe know more about tyres and their fitting than most companies that make tyre levers'.
And when we mentioned we had a set of these levers in for review, galibiervelo commented: 'The Schwalbe [levers] are the best I have used in 35 years of biking, so good I only bring one with me in the tool roll.'
Kil0ran agreed: 'They're only let down by poor instructions which lead to people using them wrong. Originally designed to help fit Marathons they work brilliantly for tight tubeless tyres. Only lever which enabled me to get some GP5000 tubeless tyres on my rims.'
Value
You can pay anything from £2 to £32 for tyre levers (or even £58 for Silca's levers with a built-in CO2 regulator), but a fiver for three levers is right in the mainstream of normal tyre levers like Pedro's for £5.99 (reviewed by Shaun in 2017), Muc-Off Rim Stix (reviewed by Matt in 2020), for £5.49, or Topeak Shuttle Levers, up a quid to £8.99 since Mike reviewed them in 2021; even Lezyne's beefy Power Lever XLs that I reviewed back in 2015 are only £6.
> Read more road.cc reviews of tyre levers here
And the Schwalbe levers may be a fiver at rrp, but you can pick them up for just three quid from Amazon – follow the buying link up top.
Conclusions
It's not like tyre levers are much of a considered purchase. I suspect most of us just grab a set from the bike shop when we need them, more or less at random. Well, next time you find yourself in need of levers, buy a set of these if you possibly can; they're the absolute business.
Who should buy the Schwalbe tyre levers?
Everyone. 'Nuff said.
Verdict
Great tyre levers; buy some
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Schwalbe Tyre Levers
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
They're for removing and fitting tyres, and small enough that they can be carried easily.
Schwalbe says: "Makes changing tires a snap. The new shape and surface of the tire lever makes the assembly and disassembly of a tire more enjoyable. For both tires and hands too!
"The new tire levers are especially helpful in difficult assembly operations. Clip it onto the rim, to fix the already mounted section of the tire, and it won't slide out when the last section is levered onto the rim."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
The unique feature here is a clip in the lever body to hold in place the section of tyre that you've already lifted over the rim wall. The idea is that keeps the tyre in place while you lever the last section into position.
Schwalbe's not saying much about the materials – the plastic feels like nylon and it's almost certainly internally reinforced.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
At just 37g for three they're not going to slow you down any.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Fairly broad blades so they don't dig into your hands.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They work really well for both removing and fitting tyres.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
They're just very effective and easy to use; the hook to help fit tyres is the icing on the cake.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You can pay anything from £2 to £32 for tyre levers (or even £58 for Silca's levers with a built-in CO2 regulator) but a fiver for three levers is right in the mainstream of normal tyre levers like Pedro's for £5.99, Muc-Off Rim Stix, £5.49, or Topeak Shuttle Levers, £8.99; even Lezyne's beefy Power Lever XLs are only £6.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes. I mean, insofar as anyone *enjoys* using a tyre lever.
Would you consider buying the product? I did.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There's really nothing to fault here. The Schwalbe tyre levers work extremely well and bring some useful extra functionality to mounting tyres as well as being very good at removing them. The £5 rrp is very reasonable and they can be found for just three quid a set, which makes them an absolute bargain.
Age: 56 Height: 5ft 11in Weight: 100kg
I usually ride: Scapin Style My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, mtb,
They didn't find anything that broke the code, so they don't want to publish it as it'll look like it was just politically motivated.
"Lightest in class" if that class is Aluminium disc brake roadbikes released by Specialized in 2023.
The whole point about higher speeds is that they bring a whole host of issues: less time to react (for given distance travelled), reduced ability...
Pedestrians didn't seem to have a problem walking on the roads to avoid each other during Covid.
It has to be either 1) better than Shimano and SRAM, or 2) cheaper. From the leaks so far it doesn't look like it will be either.
Are you seriously telling us you need to relube every 6 to 7 hours? You've got to be kidding!🤣🤣🤣🤣
the policies they need to support to gain selection will be the same ones that ensure they won't be elected...
My guess is that the Commissioner will argue that police forces can hand out information if they choose to, but can equally claim exemption from...
Well, if only cyclists paid 'road tax' . . . all the roads would be silky smooth. Yeah, right. Don't think so.
Love these lights which make a rider more visible without been obtrusive. My only wish is that the Ravemen would be Fabric Lumaray sized (sadly no...