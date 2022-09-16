Santini Nebula Puro Wind Gilet

The Santini Nebula Puro Packable Wind Gilet provides good protection against wind and light rain. It is very light, which makes it easy to fit in a pocket, and versatile enough for riding from spring through to autumn.

The front of the gilet is thin but windproof, and does a good job at protecting against chills in most circumstances. However, on some long alpine descents I still felt the wind and a bit col – and I am no great descender pushing the pace.

The rear is made of a mesh fabric, with an element of stretch to ensure a comfortable fit, and is good at preventing overheating. I didn't find myself getting too sweaty while climbing, which is a problem I have had with my heavier gilet.

Given the recent warm weather, I haven't had the opportunity to test this much below 10°C. However, given the lightweight material I think much lower temperatures and I'd be looking for something a little warmer.

It only weighs 98g and packs up very small, making it very easy to stick in a jersey pocket without feeling bulky. It is also light enough that you can forget you are wearing it on mild days.

It isn't waterproof but does provide some resistance against the rain. I was out in a few 15-minute showers and it coped well; much longer or heavier and it would have started to struggle.

The quality of the gilet is great – the stitching is all neat and it looks as good as new after frequent washing. I have also worn it with a backpack while commuting and there are no signs of wear.

The zip is also a good size and it runs smoothly and easily, which makes it easy to take on and off even while riding.

At the back there are three pockets, two smaller ones and a larger middle pocket. Lighter gilets don't always have pockets, but this made it easier to grab nutrition on the go when I had it on for a while.

The hem is elasticated but doesn't have any gripper, which I think it would benefit from – not that it rode up much.

Fit & sizing

The fit is a good balance of being relaxed but not having any flappy bits of fabric in the wind. It's a close fit across the chest, while the rear has enough stretch to get over a jersey with stuffed pockets, and has a longer tail for when you are in the drops.

It's available in seven sizes from XS to 3XL. I tested the medium and it was in line with the size guide. Despite Santini being an Italian brand – which sometimes means garments come up quite small – I would recommend your normal size.

I tested the black, but it is available in three other colours, with the 'flashy orange' colour looking good for visibility, though there are a few areas of reflective detailing at the rear anyway.

Value and conclusion

The Nebula Pro's rrp of £80 is in line with other gilets we've tested here at road.cc, such as the Nopinz Souplesse, which scored well and now costs £79.99.

Nick liked the Rapha Men's Pro Team gilet (read his review here), which is a little more expensive at £95, but you can get a great gilet for less, such as the Lusso Hex at £55 and Galibier Vent Air at £46.30.

At the time of writing, the Nebula Puro is on sale at £48, which is a bit of a bargain for a gilet of this quality. It provides good protection against wind and light rain, is very light and easy to pack into a jersey pocket, and a very good option from spring to autumn.

Verdict

Lightweight and packable gilet that provides good protection from all but the worst winds

