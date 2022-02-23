Simple and effective is how I'd describe the Galibier Vent Air Gilet. It's light, stands up well to the wind and light rain, and the four-way stretch allows for a great fit. The price can't be faulted either.

At just 71g (size large), this is definitely a lightweight piece of clothing, and when scrunched up it'll barely take up half of a jersey pocket. Considering it's so minimalist, its performance is rather impressive.

Galibier says the Vent Air was born when its fabric partner created this AquaVent membrane. It's four-way stretch but, importantly, it can be taped.

This means that as well as the fabric itself being water repellent – and it works well against light rain showers, drizzle and road spray – Galibier has been able to tape all of the seams.

On milder days when I was out in a long sleeve jersey I could chuck the Vent Air on over the top if the weather changed and I got caught out in a shower. Even in prolonged rain, if it wasn't too heavy, I'd stay dry for a good half an hour or so.

It's in the wind where the gilet really shines, though. The way it blocks the breeze is very noticeable. On days where the temperature was close to freezing with a keen northerly wind, I could tell the difference on my core compared to my arms when worn over the same long sleeve jersey. The chill was gone completely.

I can see this being ideal for spring and autumn for keeping early morning chills at bay. It's breathable too – even when riding hard on the climbs I never found it clammy or damp inside.

The fit is close, and Galibier suggests possibly going up a size if in doubt, which I'd agree with. I normally wear a medium in Galibier kit but this large feels spot on – close enough to not flap around in the wind without ever feeling restrictive.

The four-way stretch panels help when wearing it over thicker jackets and jerseys.

There is plenty of length in the body for when you are in the drops, while the tall neck stops the wind from whipping in from the top.

Also, the elastic cuffs around the arms give a close fit without letting too much air in.

The offset zip is a nice touch, as it stops any clashes with zips on clothing underneath.

For access to your rear pockets there is a slot either side to slip your hands through.

The overall quality is to Galibier's usual high spec. The zip runs smoothly and consistently, making the gilet easy to take on and off even when riding, and all of the stitching is top notch.

It seems durable too. I've worn it with a rucksack on and also through the woods with low-hanging branches and there's not a single mark on it.

For some people, bright colours are a must for riding in the colder, greyer months so the Vent Air might not be for everyone as the material's properties mean that it cannot accept dyes, so it's only available in this charcoal. It is transparent, though, so you can still see your other kit underneath, just a little darker.

It's priced at £46.30, which is competitive against other gilets like Lusso's Hex Packable Gilet at £55. The Lusso does come with rear pockets, and Nick was generally impressed overall.

Rapha's Pro Team Lightweight Gilet packs down small, and according to another Nick it's great on the wind resistance front. It's virtually twice the price of the Galibier, though.

Overall, as long as you are happy with the charcoal colour of the Galibier then there isn't really anything here not to like. The fit is great, as is the quality, and the performance – and the price.

Verdict

It's only available in this one colour, but the performance and price make up for that

