Rapha Men’s Pro Team Lightweight Gilet

The Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Gilet is really good at keeping the wind off your chest, without making you too warm when climbing. The design is simple and stylish and includes some useful features such as the double-ended zip. Weighing only 88g, it fits easily into any jersey pocket, making it a versatile item for wearing from spring through to autumn.

While the front of the gilet is thin but windproof, the rear is made of a mesh fabric, with an element of stretch to ensure a tight fit.

> Buy this online here

Rapha's Pro Team clothing is meant to be close fitting, and I found this gilet strikes a good balance of being tight but still comfortable when worn on top of a jersey with full pockets. The fit and elastication around the shoulders mean there's no flapping in the wind, without it being too tight or restrictive. I'm 182cm tall, and the medium sized gilet was spot on.

An elastic hem at the rear, with good gripper on the inside, stops the gilet from riding up.

The gilet itself has no pockets, but one of my favourite features is its double-ended zip. It potentially costs you an extra second or so when initially trying to get the gilet on, but makes accessing jersey pockets super-easy.

I'm a big fan of Rapha's simple but stylish Pro Team range, and I really like how this gilet looks. The Rapha logo and branding is minimal, with a small logo on the front and rear, in addition to the six discreet 'convict stripes' that signify the Pro Team range.

I really like the green gilet on test, too; at the time of writing it isn't currently available, but other colours include burgundy, black and two shades of blue.

Performance

Despite being a featherweight, the gilet packs a punch against cold winds. I really noticed how well it kept me warm. Usually I would wear this at the start of a ride, before I'd really warmed up, then stow it in a rear pocket after a coffee break if the weather permitted.

It's not the warmest – I tested it mostly in temperatures that generally didn't get much below 12°C; any lower and I'd be looking for something a little warmer. It isn't waterproof either, but with it being so easy to keep in a back pocket, I was happy to take it with me if the skies were looking grey.

The mesh back is effective at preventing overheating; I never found that I got particularly sweating when climbing – an issue I've certainly had with other gilets.

Value

The Pro Team Lightweight gilet retails at £90, which at first glance feels pretty steep for a very small bit of fabric, but you can get a lot of use out of it, which helps justify the price.

It's just a penny more than both Endura's Pro SL Lite Gilet II and Chapeau's Club Gilet, which weigh a little more but also provide more weather protection.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best cycling gilets

Rapha also offers an Explore Lightweight gilet for £85, which is even lighter at 56g, though this is looser fitting and aimed at a different usage.

Conclusion

Overall, the Rapha gilet is a great item of clothing. I'm a gilet-wearer anyway and already own a few for different temperatures, but I've found the Pro Team Lightweight especially useful because of how small it packs down and how little it weighs. It's no problem at all to have this stowed in your pocket, and when on it looks really good and performs very well.

Verdict

Super-light, super-packable gilet that performs very well and looks super-stylish

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website