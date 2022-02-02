The Lusso Hex Packable Gilet is a very lightweight piece of kit that will keep the chill out on brisk days, while also being so comfortable that you barely notice you are wearing it.

I reckon a gilet is a must-have for any cyclist living in the UK. Whether you're managing changeable conditions on the road or layering up at a café stop, if there is one thing you want to stuff in your pocket before you leave the door it's a gilet. This Lusso offering lives up to its name and makes that easy, while also being windproof and breathable.

> Buy this online here

At the front the hex ripstop fabric keeps the wind out – noticeably so when worn over a non-windproof jersey – and also does a good job of keeping you dry from drizzle as well as spray from the roads. Round the back it's a roughly 50/50 share of breathable mesh panels and ripstop, plus three mesh cargo pockets to hold your snacks or whatever you like to carry.

The main thing I noticed while testing the gilet was that I often forgot I was wearing it. I tested a size medium and it fits really well. I didn't notice any annoying flappy panels when descending, although if you are a racing snake looking for aero gains you might get away with sizing down.

I also found the gilet easy to take off and put back on, although if you are wearing gloves the YKK zipper tag is quite small and can be tricky to get started while on the move.

It's very light, coming in at 90g on the road.cc Scales of Truth. Comparing it with the Chapeau Club Gilet Stripe at 130g or the Rapha Men's Brevet Gilet with Pockets at 117g, that's a 30 and 23 per cent weight saving respectively – not to be sniffed at if you're a weight weenie.

As well as being light, the hex ripstop material feels durable. I used the gilet off-road, and although my jersey took some abuse I couldn't see any signs of damage on the ripstop panels.

The mesh back is flexible, which helps with the fit, and so light you can almost see through it, which also helps with wicking away sweat and regulating your core temperature. After an hour-long commute or a three-hour training ride, I never noticed the mesh being damp (unless it was raining).

A high neck and dropped tail help keep out the elements, but while the neck was definitely just right for me, the drop tail is very subtle; it's a shame it's not the more water-resistant material as well, as it's the section that will get hit by road spray.

All three cargo pockets are quite generous in their width but not so much in their depth. They are perfect for stuffing in keys or snacks but I didn't feel confident that they'd hold my large phone or moderately sized mini-pump (a Lezyne Road Drive) securely, despite the elasticated hem.

The same style of hem is used around the shoulders, where it clings very gently but also has plenty of give when you need to reach around to a pocket.

One of the features that interested me the most was the elasticated mesh hem at the bottom of the gilet, designed to help reduce weight.

Lusso calls it 'Mesh gripper', and unfortunately this looks to be one of the weaker points of the gilet as it's already starting to lose its shape.

Design

The gilet is only available in this one colour, Diesel Green, which as you can see from the photos is actually a combination of teal and navy blue.

I like that the branding is understated, with a white screenprinted logo on the neck and one on the back pocket. There are no reflective elements, though, which won't please all.

Durability

Other than the gripper and one of the screenprinted logos starting to wear, the gilet has held up well. I've cycled with a backpack, taken it off-road and thrown it in and out of lockers at work, and it looks as good as when I put it on for the first time.

Value

Coming in at £55, it's a lot cheaper than some: the Rapha Men's Brevet Gilet With Pockets is £90, for example, and the Chapeau! Club Gilet Stripe is £89.99.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best cycling gilets

That said, there are cheaper options: the Lomo Thermal Cycling Gilet at £23 is almost half the price, though it's a heavier and less packable design.

Conclusion

The Lusso Hex Packable Gilet does what it's claimed to, providing useful extra protection when needed and being easy to carry when not. It fits well, doesn't flap, and is nicely priced.

Verdict

Lives up to the name – easy to carry, light and comfy to wear

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website