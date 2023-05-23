The Ravemen FR160 Pro USB Rechargeable Out-Front front light is designed to work with computer mounts, and features an aluminium mounting tab that fits very securely. It gives out 160 lumens on the brightest setting, and the six different modes make it ideal for daytime riding and low-light conditions.
Build and fitting
As standard, the light is compatible with Garmin computer mounts and computers, but can also work with Wahoo mounts and computers if you buy an insert and mounting tab separately.
It fits directly into the computer mount, with the computer then mounting on top of the light – a simple and easy process.
I used it with a Garmin 520, which fitted securely onto the FR160, while the aluminium mounting tab on this Pro version fitted very securely onto my Garmin mount, clicking into place positively (the non-aluminium tab on the cheaper non-Pro model, shown below, wasn't as good a fit).
Ravemen still recommends using a tether with your computer, but it felt secure enough on its own.
Despite its thin and sleek design, and a weight of just 56g, the FR160 Pro feels sturdy in the hand. It has an IPX6 rating for weather resistance, which is enough to withstand heavy rain, and it's stood up to the test so far. The cap of the charging port closed securely to prevent water from going in.
Modes and charging
The light has six modes – three constant and three flashing – and it has a memory function, so it'll turn on in the last mode used.
Constant High is 50 lumens with a run-time of 4 hours, Mid is 25 lumens with a run-time of 6.5 hours, and Low is 10 lumens with a run-time of 13.5 hours. Warning flashing, the brightest 160-lumen mode, has a run-time of around 5.3 hours, Rapid flashing is 25 lumens with a run-time of 12.5 hours, and Slow flashing is 50 lumens with a run-time of 8 hours.
I found the claimed run-times to be pretty accurate. Warning flashing, for example, lasted around 5 hours.
Officially, charging takes around 1.6 hours from empty, which again was pretty accurate, and it charges via a USB-C port. This is located on the back of the light and is rubber-bunged for weatherproofing, plus the location means it's out of the way of direct rainfall and spray.
A solid red light shows on the back of the light when the remaining battery is below 20%, and a blinking red light indicates the battery has less than 5%. When it's charging, a flashing red light shows, which changes to solid red when it's fully charged. Usefully, the light can be charged while in use.
In use
The different settings worked well; this is a good daytime light to alert car drivers and other road users. It's a good option for daytime conditions where you don't need the light to be able to see, with the flashing modes helping to draw attention over the constant modes.
The only slight niggle was that to change the modes it's a single click, which is simple in theory, but when it was mounted on my bike, with my Garmin on top, it was difficult to reach the button at the back of the light.
The wide-angle lens is a nice feature as it increases side visibility. The beam pattern is concentrated but wide, and luminescence tails off towards the outer edges.
The run-times aren't the longest, but should cover you on a long ride even in the highest setting.
Value and conclusion
At £44.99 it's not the cheapest option for the output – the Moon Meteor, for example, which Shaun reviewed in 2020, is £34.99 and gives nearly triple the lumens for its daytime flashing mode, and the Oxford UltraTorch Headlight CL200 is just £26.99, though in his review Josh was disappointed with the output and mode choices.
However, you are getting the Ravemen's compatibility with a computer and mount, not only looking sleek but also saving bar space.
The non-Pro version, which I also tried, is £37.99, but it doesn't have as secure a fit as the Pro.
Overall, I really like the sleek and lightweight design of this light, and its multiple modes increasing visibility for daytime riding in various conditions, though it could be easier to reach the button at the back with a computer attached. It's a bit pricey, but I'd say it's worth it.
Verdict
Sleek and effective daytime running light that fits securely under your computer
Make and model: Ravemen FR160 Pro USB Rechargeable Out-Front Front Light
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
The light is specifically designed for computer mounts and is suited to daytime riding.
Ravemen says, "FR160 is a light-weight and easy-to-use daytime visible bike headlight. With the high-efficiency COB LEDs (max 160 lumens) and the special design of the eye-catching warning flashing mode, it increases the riders' visibility significantly in daytime riding. The light is compact and compatible with Garmin/Wahoo computer mounts and works with Garmin/Wahoo computers. It is IPX6 heavy rain resistant and designed with type-c charging port."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
From Ravemen:
LED: COB LED
Battery: 380mAh/3.7V rechargeable Li-polymer battery
Dimensions (Headlight): 75mm (L)*57mm (W)*21mm (H)
Weight (Headlight): 55g
Features an aluminium mounting tab
Rate the light for quality of construction:
8/10
Feels sturdy in the hand and fits securely.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
7/10
The modes are simple to change between when the light is on its own, but when a Garmin is attached it is harder to reach the buttons. It's easy to slot onto a Garmin mount and fits securely.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
9/10
The mounting system is a nice alternative to a clamping system, and the aluminium mounting tab on the Pro version fits very securely.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
8/10
IPX6 bodes well for the wettest of rides, and it's stood up to the test so far.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
7/10
In the highest settings, the run-times aren't huge, but are still adequate for a long ride. The charge times are quick, charging from empty to full in less than two hours, and you can charge the light while it's running to extend run-times, which is a definite plus.
Rate the light for performance:
7/10
The wide-angle lens helps with visibility from the side, and the modes and output are generally good. It's not a light to see by, but good for riding during the day when the light can fade and to enable other road users to see you.
Rate the light for durability:
8/10
Feels well made and no issues so far.
Rate the light for weight:
8/10
Rate the light for value:
5/10
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed well as a daytime running light and fitted securely, making for a handy alternative to a conventional clamping system.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
The sleek design and wide-angle lens.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
The on/off button could be located better to make it more accessible when a Garmin is attached to the light.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are cheaper lights with higher outputs, such as the Moon Meteor, but with conventional attachment systems.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This light has a sleek, lightweight design with multiple modes that are good for increasing visibility when riding during the day. It fits securely into a Garmin mount, though the button to switch between modes could be better located for when a Garmin is attached. Overall, I'd say it's a good light.
Age: 23 Height: 175 Weight: 64
I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
