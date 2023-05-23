The Ravemen FR160 Pro USB Rechargeable Out-Front front light is designed to work with computer mounts, and features an aluminium mounting tab that fits very securely. It gives out 160 lumens on the brightest setting, and the six different modes make it ideal for daytime riding and low-light conditions.

Build and fitting

As standard, the light is compatible with Garmin computer mounts and computers, but can also work with Wahoo mounts and computers if you buy an insert and mounting tab separately.

It fits directly into the computer mount, with the computer then mounting on top of the light – a simple and easy process.

I used it with a Garmin 520, which fitted securely onto the FR160, while the aluminium mounting tab on this Pro version fitted very securely onto my Garmin mount, clicking into place positively (the non-aluminium tab on the cheaper non-Pro model, shown below, wasn't as good a fit).

Ravemen still recommends using a tether with your computer, but it felt secure enough on its own.

Despite its thin and sleek design, and a weight of just 56g, the FR160 Pro feels sturdy in the hand. It has an IPX6 rating for weather resistance, which is enough to withstand heavy rain, and it's stood up to the test so far. The cap of the charging port closed securely to prevent water from going in.

Modes and charging

The light has six modes – three constant and three flashing – and it has a memory function, so it'll turn on in the last mode used.

Constant High is 50 lumens with a run-time of 4 hours, Mid is 25 lumens with a run-time of 6.5 hours, and Low is 10 lumens with a run-time of 13.5 hours. Warning flashing, the brightest 160-lumen mode, has a run-time of around 5.3 hours, Rapid flashing is 25 lumens with a run-time of 12.5 hours, and Slow flashing is 50 lumens with a run-time of 8 hours.

I found the claimed run-times to be pretty accurate. Warning flashing, for example, lasted around 5 hours.

Officially, charging takes around 1.6 hours from empty, which again was pretty accurate, and it charges via a USB-C port. This is located on the back of the light and is rubber-bunged for weatherproofing, plus the location means it's out of the way of direct rainfall and spray.

A solid red light shows on the back of the light when the remaining battery is below 20%, and a blinking red light indicates the battery has less than 5%. When it's charging, a flashing red light shows, which changes to solid red when it's fully charged. Usefully, the light can be charged while in use.

In use

The different settings worked well; this is a good daytime light to alert car drivers and other road users. It's a good option for daytime conditions where you don't need the light to be able to see, with the flashing modes helping to draw attention over the constant modes.

The only slight niggle was that to change the modes it's a single click, which is simple in theory, but when it was mounted on my bike, with my Garmin on top, it was difficult to reach the button at the back of the light.

The wide-angle lens is a nice feature as it increases side visibility. The beam pattern is concentrated but wide, and luminescence tails off towards the outer edges.

The run-times aren't the longest, but should cover you on a long ride even in the highest setting.

Value and conclusion

At £44.99 it's not the cheapest option for the output – the Moon Meteor, for example, which Shaun reviewed in 2020, is £34.99 and gives nearly triple the lumens for its daytime flashing mode, and the Oxford UltraTorch Headlight CL200 is just £26.99, though in his review Josh was disappointed with the output and mode choices.

However, you are getting the Ravemen's compatibility with a computer and mount, not only looking sleek but also saving bar space.

The non-Pro version, which I also tried, is £37.99, but it doesn't have as secure a fit as the Pro.

Overall, I really like the sleek and lightweight design of this light, and its multiple modes increasing visibility for daytime riding in various conditions, though it could be easier to reach the button at the back with a computer attached. It's a bit pricey, but I'd say it's worth it.

Verdict

Sleek and effective daytime running light that fits securely under your computer

