Get winter ready: Five cool things coming soon from Cannondale, MAAP, Silca, Tern and Ravemen

Rides are getting colder, wetter and darker, so this week's five cool things takes a look at some of the latest products to counteract autumnal misery. There's a Ravemen light to help get you seen, a jacket for crisp mornings (and/or evenings), a stress-free cargo bike, fancy chain preparation and a floor pump for dealing with the inevitable flats...

Ravemen FR160 Out-front light

£37.99

The FR160 is a "be seen" light that mounts in between your out-in-front mount and Garmin, Wahoo or Bryton cycle computer. The idea in itself isn't an entirely new one; for example, we reviewed the Fabric Lumaray a few years ago and thought it was an excellent place to quickly and easily throw on a bit of extra visibility.

As the name suggests, the FR160 boasts a maximum output of 160 lumens which makes it one of, if not the brightest light of this style. Other features include three constant modes, three flashing modes, USB-C charging, a wide angle lens, IPX6 water resistance, mode memory and one-meter impact resistance.

The recipe is there for this to be a really good light. Mari Funabashi has been putting it through its paces to see whether this is the case...

www.ravemen.co.uk

MAAP Draft Team Jacket

£130.00

This 133g jacket is windproof, water repellent and designed to be stashed away until you need it. That could come in handy as the weather gets more unpredictable!

The Draft Team Jacket has a two-way zip, a silicone gripper hem to keep it securely in place and a built-in pouch so it can fold in on itself to make a neat package.

As per usual with MAAP there are some interesting colours to choose from, this jacket is in "otter", but other options include cyan, seagrass, or more subdued navy, fog and black.

www.maap.cc

Tern Short Haul D8

£1,100

Tern has an envious reputation when it comes to cargo bikes, but there's no doubt that the size and price can be intimidating. The Short Haul D8 aims to change that as the brand's most affordable and compact cargo bike to date, forgoing electrical assistance and boasting 70kg of cargo capacity.

> New Tern Short Haul is compact and the brand's most affordable cargo bike yet

The 20" wheeler has an alloy frame paired to a steel fork, which Tern says is designed to last, and the wheelbase measures just 116cm. That's similar to most city bikes!

Eight gears and hydraulic disc brakes complete the package; unless, of course, you add one of the many many accessories or racks. Seriously there are a lot of options!

(This is not Matt Lamy )

Matt Lamy has been 'racking' up the miles on the Short Haul, and you'll be able to read his full review on the site very shortly.

www.tern.com

Silca Secret Chain Blend Hot Melt Wax

£45.00

At this point, I think we can all agree that waxing your chain is the best way to preserve its life and keep it running fast, quietly and cleanly... but do we all do it? Nope, absolutely not. To be honest, the process can be a bit of a PITA...

Silca's hot melt wax aims to change that by using a sous-vide bag which you put in hot water and add the chain. It certainly sounds easy and Silca promises that this is the "fastest chain treatment available today".

It's been my job to review this one, and I've been rotating my way through four chains all with wax treatment. I'll be letting you know whether I'll be spending my own money on this going forwards soon...

www.silcavelo.eu

Cannondale Precise Floor Pump

£55.00

Mountain bike pumps, gravel pumps and road pumps, we've reviewed them all... well now, Cannondale reckons that this one will do all of those things. The Precise Floor Pump is designed to be "perfect for multi-bike households" with a massive dual-stage gauge, bleed valve and suggested pressure ranges.

Look at the size of that gauge! It is in fact a whopping 130mm across for "unbeatable readability and accuracy". Other features include grippy footholds, an ergonomic handle and auto dual-stage. The 'AutoSelect' head is also said to adjust to both Schrader and Presta valves.

Check back soon for our full review. Do you wish all track pumps had gauges this big?

www.cannondale.com

For advice on how we prepare our bikes for winter, check out our recent podcast.

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.