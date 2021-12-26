Gore Progress Thermo Grid Camo Jersey

The Gore Progress Thermo Grid Camo Men's Jersey has a snug yet comfortable fit, is warm yet very breathable and feels built to last. While the absence of windproofing or water resistance isn't that unusual, that – along with small pockets and rather low-key visibility – limit it as an outer layer slightly. As a mid-layer it's excellent.

A stormy test period has seen this spend most of its time between a long sleeve base and a waterproof shell, and despite such a jacket's relative lack of breathability, the Progress Thermo has been excellent.

It's kept me warm without overheating under hard efforts, while the tail and sleeves are perfectly judged for good, secure coverage. It wicks away sweat very efficiently too, and I never ended up soggy.

The fit is slim and the lovely soft-backed fabric is reasonably thin, and these things – along with the smooth, shiny outer face – make it easy to get further layers on and off.

The collar is quite tall for effectively shutting out draughts, and there's a zip garage to protect your neck. The whole zip gets a substantial (and soft) baffle behind it too, so if you want to wear this with no baselayer it's very comfortable.

I do find the zip pull a little hard to grab in winter gloves, though, despite its plastic cover. It could do with being bigger.

You could say the same for the pockets. You get the usual three plus a zipped valuables one on the right, but only the centre one is what I'd call full size (i.e. I can get a hand in without forcing it).

The stitching between the three main pockets isn't actually vertical – it angles outwards as it goes up, making the two outer pockets bigger at the bottom than the top. In combination with a chunky seam at the top, this makes them very secure for whatever will fit through their 9cm mouths.

My phone slips in neatly on its own, but once it's in a waterproof protector I found it too much of a struggle to bother with, despite the pocket tops stretching to around 12cm. Instead I used the centre one, which is wider at the top (16.5cm) but still perfectly secure. You'll need this pocket for anything bulkier than a gilet or warmers.

I can't get my phone through the little zipped pocket's 9.5cm opening at all – it will take cards, wallets and keys, but little more.

If the pockets could be better for using this as an outer layer, so could the reflectives. The Gore logos (tail, chest and both shoulders) shine well under lights, but are hardly huge. And coming in either this dark blue or beige, the Progress Thermo isn't one for riders who like to stand out.

Value

The £89.99 price is middling for this kind of jersey. The recently tested Santini Colore Pure Men's LS, for instance, is £99, while the Altura Endurance Men's Long Sleeve is £80, and the Shutt VR Tourmalet Jersey is £120.

> Buyer’s Guide: 19 of the best winter cycling jerseys

Ironically it's the cheapest of those three that offers water resistance and windproofing, and though its DWR coating isn't actually that effective, the wind-blocking ability of the chest and arms is.

Overall

This is a stylish jersey with a great shape and fit, and makes an excellent winter mid-layer and autumn/spring outer. While the pockets could be more accommodating, it's still a very useful top that promises to last for plenty of seasons to come.

Verdict

Warm yet breathable and very comfortable, better as a mid-layer than outer

