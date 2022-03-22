Cafe Du Cycliste Irma Women’s Audax Cycling Jersey

Cafe Du Cycliste's Irma Jersey comes from its Audax range, a collection of kit designed with the comfort and performance you want for endurance riding in mind, with fabrics and detailing intended to meet the demands of long days in the saddle. The Irma certainly does this, oozing quality at the same time, though it's not without its flaws.

Fit and construction

My dimensions put me squarely in the medium bracket on Cafe Du Cycliste's size chart, and it's a snug fit without being restrictive – the fabrics have plenty of give and move well with the body. I'd have preferred more length at the front, though; it's okay on the bike, but another couple of centimetres or so would be appreciated for when wandering around during a stop.

The drop at the rear was spot on for me, while the sleeves are just long enough – some might prefer an extra couple of centimetres for pairing with short cuffed gloves. Certainly if you have long arms.

Collar height was ideal for cooler mornings, keeping the chill off the neck, which is protected from the zip by a garage. If you do happen to lower the zip, there is a decent length of baffle/guard to protect you or your baselayer from the zipper.

Premium is a justified description for the Irma. Every seam, every thread, every detail is executed to perfection. The logo at the rear has even been embroidered on, rather than glued. It's not deteriorated during the test period, with regular washing and wearing. Its merino content means it's not hitting the laundry basket as frequently as some, thankfully, though it's still not quite as pong-resistant as full merino.

The fabric's a blend of 35% merino, 40% polyamide and 25% polypropylene. There are no irritating seams to note, and cuffs and hems hold their positions well. Worn without a baselayer, it's in no way uncomfortable against the skin.

Performance

Bearing in mind that this is coming from a range called 'Audax', its primary function is to regulate your body temperature during long, steady rides. I've done very little tempo and absolutely no top-end riding in the Irma.

Recent conditions have been perfect – chilly starts (3-5°C), with temperatures lifting to 10-14°C as the day wears on. The fabrics do a great job of helping to regulate body temperature – no over-heating, but a core that's always warm enough.

My arms, though, felt somewhat neglected; the sleeve fabric is very thin in comparison to the main body, and this disparity does limit the Irma's versatility.

I invariably teamed the jersey with a long sleeve baselayer, and even then I could sense a chill on the very cold mornings. The protection for your core is there, so wearing a short sleeve baselayer is pretty pointless. The fabrics are soft enough that no baselayer at all is an option, but when I did this on a sunny day, I was fine when moving – the day was well into double figures and I wasn't overheating – but if I stopped, the biting northerly didn't touch my core but my arms really felt it.

In short, it has a very narrow window of effective performance.

The fabric offers no windproofing or waterproofing, which tends to be a good thing when it comes to breathability and durability (no treatment to wear off), but it does mean that if it's a cold wind, or there's a threat of rain, it really needs some support.

Being able to roll out with a decent waterproof and the option of removing a baselayer and stowing it away means you are prepared for all scenarios. Thankfully, the Irma really does offer the space to store all this kit...

Ample storage

In my opinion, the pocket design is the standout feature of the jersey. The extra capacity over most standard jerseys is not only there but, unlike so many trying to offer similar carrying capabilities, it doesn't compromise comfort or ease of access.

The three standard rear pockets are good for things like a wallet, phone and snacks; they have a decent depth, certainly more than most I come across on women's jerseys. They do sit a little higher than I would personally prefer but aren't impossible to access.

On top of the three main pockets is a fourth zipped pocket, with a toggle coated with grippy silicone for ease of use, especially with gloved hands. Its opening is wider than most I've seen on female kit too – I can actually get my hand into it!

Cafe du Cycliste hasn't stopped there, though – a fifth, mesh pocket sits atop of all this. While the mesh expands to accommodate a serious amount of kit, the elasticated trim ensures that bulky contents stay put. It spreads the entire width of the back but the opening is smaller to help hold kit securely.

It's not just the physical capacity of the whole setup that impresses, the execution is really functional and well thought out. The three main pockets are attached to a wide band of elastic on the interior to prevent sag and provide stability, keeping the jersey snug to your back under load and reducing strain on the fabrics.

Value

While the generous storage capacity goes a long way to compensate for the lack of protection from the sleeves, the mismatch in levels limits the jersey's performance range to very specific conditions, which makes the £188 price tag hard to swallow.

It's more expensive than comparable jerseys from Le Col, with its Hors Categorie Long Sleeve Jersey for £165, and Velocio with its Signature Long Sleeve Jersey for £150 – though neither offer any kind of merino content, and Anna didn't find Le Col's especially warm either.

It's possible that something like Rapha's Women's Core Long Sleeve Jersey, for £70, might offer similar protection, despite being 100% polyester. At least there are plenty of colour options here.

If wool is a must, dhb's Merino Long Sleeve Jersey might also be a good shout for £90.

While none offer the storage of the Irma, most long distance riders will have some kind of frame or bar bag for this purpose, so jersey storage might not be a priority.

Conclusion

I'd say the Irma needs a few refinements to justify its price tag – a few extra centimetres at the front and in the sleeves, and a slightly thicker fabric for the sleeves. Some brighter colours wouldn't go amiss either – it's only available in this one option; it does have a decent reflective panel incorporated into the rear drop, but when you're leaving at the crack of dawn and arriving at your destination late, you might still want something a little more visible than navy.

The quality is truly second to none, though, and if these niggles aren't niggles for you, maybe it'll be a jersey worth your hard earned pounds. I've genuinely loved wearing it.

Verdict

Excellent quality and storage capacity, but a high price to pay for chilly arms and a limited performance window

