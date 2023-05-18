The Topeak Cage Mount For AirTag is a decent mount that is easy to fit and doesn't appear to have any noticeable impact on the AirTag's signal. However, it doesn't completely seal the AirTag, which isn't the end of the world but it does mean there could be some water ingress.
When Apple released its AirTags a few years ago I remember getting a set and finding it annoyingly difficult to find any bike mounts for them. Today you can choose from a multitude of different suppliers, mount types, colours and places to mount them.
Topeak's cage mount is the latest one I have bolted to a bike to see how effective it is.
The most important element of any AirTag mount is how well it allows signal to be tracked. Different materials have different impacts on how well the signal can be picked up by an iPhone. For instance, an aluminium mount will still work but it has a Faraday cage effect that limits the signal strength. Topeak has used what it refers to as an 'Engineering grade polymer' (ie plastic) that has appeared to have had no detrimental impact on the AirTag's signal.
I tested this through both long-range tests and short-range tests and it performed more or less in the same way as a bare AirTag. The only difference I could notice was a difference of about one foot when using the 'Find Nearby' feature, which doesn't really make any odds when trying to find your bike – unless it's a very, very small bike! Further away I found that I could identify the position of the AirTag to the same accuracy as a bare version.
You fit the mount to the bike using a couple of security Torx bolts, so you can't use a Torx key to remove them. They screw into the regular cage bolt holes on the frame easily and once there I didn't notice any movement or loosening during use.
Putting the AirTag into the mount is simple – you just take a sort of ring off the back of the mount, place the AirTag inside and replace the ring. This ring sits against the frame, and as it's not possible for the ring to come off, it doesn't need to be excessively secured.
This approach means that the slightly bulbous AirTag can protrude a little through the centre of the ring, which is probably why there's no discernible impact on the signal strength – but it does mean that it is more exposed to the elements than other mounts on the market. That said, the AirTag itself does have a very impressive IP67 rating, which means it's completely protected against airborne particles and water, including submersion in a metre of water. Unless you're taking your bike for a swim you should be okay...
For most of the review period I had this mounted on the underside of my gravel bike's down tube and tackled some extremely mucky trails. It still works today, which is perhaps as good of a demonstration as any that the mount is a) fine with this design and b) AirTags are fairly bombproof.
Value
The £9.99 RRP seems reasonable. For instance, the Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder that I reviewed last year comes in at £29.99 and is more secure, as it's made from aluminium, but that security impacts on the signal quality from the AirTag.
If you want to mount your AirTag inside your tyre you could also go for the Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder that Suvi rated highly, but the holder alone comes in at £15.99, and while it offers an invisible mounting, it doesn't give you the same kind of access if needed.
Conclusion
Overall, I was impressed by the AirTag mount, which doesn't noticeably impact signal, is easy to install and doesn't cost the earth. However, it does leave the AirTag more open to the elements than other options, which could theoretically lead to water ingress. Though given the AirTag's impressive imperviousness to both dust and water, this doesn't feel like a major concern.
Verdict
A simple and effective way to mount an AirTag without impacting signal strength
Make and model: Topeak Cage Mount For Airtag
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Apple AirTag holder integrated in the CageMount combines with any bottle cage or can be used separately to keep you on track with your riding group for a safe and fun ride. For additional safety, two anti-theft stainless steel bolts and Allen wrench are included.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
MATERIALEngineering grade polymer
COMPATIBILITY Apple AirTag, any bottle cages
SIZE 7.7 x 3.45 x 0.9cm/ 3 x 1.36 x 0.35in
WEIGHT 8g/0.28 oz
ADDED FEATURES Two anti-theft stainless steel bolts and Allen wrench included
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
It seems well made, for the majority of the review I had it sat on the underside of a downtube on my gravel bike and it survived without a scratch.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Does exactly what's needed, it manages to stay in place, it doesn't impact signal and it is easy to mount - what else could you need?
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
It survived several fairly hardcore gravel rides sat beneath the down tube. It only loses a couple of marks because water ingress is possible due to the open back. In the time I had it there were no adverse effects, but theoretically this could cause issues over prolonged periods.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Seems like a good price compared to others we have looked at.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well, the signal from the AirTag is unimpeded from my testing and it sits securely on the frame whether on its own or underneath a cage.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The unimpeded signal - this has some downsides in that it is open at the rear, but when testing against a 'naked' AirTag I couldn't notice any difference in signal whether being used from near or far away.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not much, but the open back could theoretically become an issue with prolonged use in very wet conditions
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Topeak's cage mount is the latest I have bolted to a bike to see how effective it is. The Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder that I reviewed last year comes in at £29.99, and while it's more secure thanks to its aluminium construction, this impacts on the signal from the AirTag.
If you want to mount your AirTag inside your tyre you could also go for the Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder. The holder alone costs £15.99 and offers an invisible mounting, but it doesn't give you the same kind of access.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It does exactly what's needed from an AirTag mount, giving security of attachment, while not having any noticeable impact on signal. It helps that this feels robust and doesn't cost the earth either.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
