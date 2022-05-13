Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Accessories - misc
Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder

Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder

8
by George Hill
Fri, May 13, 2022 15:45
0
£29.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Secure, simple, and robust, which is exactly what you need for an Airtag mount – if a bit expensive
Very secure and doesn't rattle
Uses security Torx bolts
Easy to fit
Expensive
No seals
Weight: 
24g
Contact: 
muc-off.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder is a well-designed and simple means of attaching an Apple AirTag securely to your bike, although the price seems a little steep.

I reviewed a pack of Apple AirTags last year and found them incredibly useful for bike security, offering most of the benefits of a GPS unit at a fraction of the price, with vastly superior battery life. The only problem was there was no easy way to attach one securely to my bike.

In the end I used a plastic holder that sat underneath my bottle cage, which was fine but dependent on any potential thief not noticing it was there and simply removing it. Other options, such as putting it in the frame, under the saddle, or in the stem cap, can reduce the AirTag signal, and again rely on a potential thief not knowing they're there.

Rather than keeping it hidden, this Muc-Off holder attaches more securely to your frame so the tag can become a visual deterrent. It's more secure for two main reasons: instead of regular Torx bolts it uses T25 security bolts, so unless a thief happens to have that specific key, they won't be able to simply unscrew it. Also, it's made from 6061 aluminium, with the AirTag bolted inside; there is no way to prise it open or cut it off.

2022 Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder.jpg
2022 Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder - long bolts and torq key.jpg

It's simple to attach to your frame's bottle cage mounting holes, either screwing it in alone or beneath a cage. I found the bolts were long enough to go through the two cages I tried it with.

2022 Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder - on bike 3.jpg

Since fitting it, there hasn't been any water ingress despite the lack of seals. You might want to consider where you fit it, though; under the bottle cage on the top of my down tube means water flows past it and underneath it, but if you mounted it on the bosses on the underside of the down tube, which some bikes have, gravity could pull water in.

Adding the AirTag to the holder is simply a matter of unscrewing the back compartment with a hex key, popping it in, and screwing it back up. I didn't notice any rattling, despite the full metal construction.

2022 Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder - open.jpg

Signal strength appears unimpeded compared with the plastic mount I was previously using. The AirTag still shows up as frequently as you would expect when riding around London.

We haven't looked at any other AirTag holders on road.cc to compare it with, but this is more expensive than what's available on Amazon. The closest I've seen in terms of construction and security is the Supmega AirTag Bicycle Mount, which also has an aluminium body and security Torx bolts, and costs £19.20. It's only available in black, though, whereas the Muc-Off holder comes in a variety of colours...

> Inside the mind of a bike thief — learn how to protect your bike

Overall, this is a very effective AirTag mount that means it can be used as a visual deterrent not just a way to track down your bike if it does get stolen. It's small and practical, and the mounting method is very simple and secure. It's a bit expensive, but could be a price worth paying.

Verdict

Secure, simple, and robust, which is exactly what you need for an Airtag mount – if a bit expensive

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder

Size tested: One

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Muc-Off says: "The Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder offers a secure way to install a tracker to your bicycle frame using the bottle cage mounting holes, so you can track down your bike down in the event of theft and can locate it."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Muc-Off lists:

Supplied with 2x T25 security 25mm bolts and 1x security key

Non-rattle design to hold tracker securely in place

Available in 12 anodized colours with bead blasted finish to match your Muc-Off Tubeless Valves or Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug

Tracking device not included with mount!

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
10/10

Its simplicity is in the quality of construction – you won't be able to snap it or pry it off.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Attaches easily and securely to the bike, is difficult to get off, and doesn't impact the signal at all.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

The robust aluminium body and lack of water ingress suggest this is likely to last.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

This is the most expensive AirTag mount I know of.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well; it secures to the bike in a way that allows the AirTag to be used as a deterrent rather than just a way to get your bike back if it's pinched.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The simplicity of securing it to the bike.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It's a bit expensive.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

We haven't looked at any other AirTag holders on road.cc, but it's more expensive than others I have seen on Amazon. The Supmega AirTag Bicycle Mount, for example, also has a full aluminium body and security bolts and costs £19.20.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's very good: a bit expensive but good quality, and the extra security it adds to mounting an AirTag to your bike means it can be used as a visual deterrent not just a tracker.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder 2022
Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder
Muc-Off 2022
Muc-Off
George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

Latest Comments