The Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder is a well-designed and simple means of attaching an Apple AirTag securely to your bike, although the price seems a little steep.

I reviewed a pack of Apple AirTags last year and found them incredibly useful for bike security, offering most of the benefits of a GPS unit at a fraction of the price, with vastly superior battery life. The only problem was there was no easy way to attach one securely to my bike.

In the end I used a plastic holder that sat underneath my bottle cage, which was fine but dependent on any potential thief not noticing it was there and simply removing it. Other options, such as putting it in the frame, under the saddle, or in the stem cap, can reduce the AirTag signal, and again rely on a potential thief not knowing they're there.

Rather than keeping it hidden, this Muc-Off holder attaches more securely to your frame so the tag can become a visual deterrent. It's more secure for two main reasons: instead of regular Torx bolts it uses T25 security bolts, so unless a thief happens to have that specific key, they won't be able to simply unscrew it. Also, it's made from 6061 aluminium, with the AirTag bolted inside; there is no way to prise it open or cut it off.

It's simple to attach to your frame's bottle cage mounting holes, either screwing it in alone or beneath a cage. I found the bolts were long enough to go through the two cages I tried it with.

Since fitting it, there hasn't been any water ingress despite the lack of seals. You might want to consider where you fit it, though; under the bottle cage on the top of my down tube means water flows past it and underneath it, but if you mounted it on the bosses on the underside of the down tube, which some bikes have, gravity could pull water in.

Adding the AirTag to the holder is simply a matter of unscrewing the back compartment with a hex key, popping it in, and screwing it back up. I didn't notice any rattling, despite the full metal construction.

Signal strength appears unimpeded compared with the plastic mount I was previously using. The AirTag still shows up as frequently as you would expect when riding around London.

We haven't looked at any other AirTag holders on road.cc to compare it with, but this is more expensive than what's available on Amazon. The closest I've seen in terms of construction and security is the Supmega AirTag Bicycle Mount, which also has an aluminium body and security Torx bolts, and costs £19.20. It's only available in black, though, whereas the Muc-Off holder comes in a variety of colours...

Overall, this is a very effective AirTag mount that means it can be used as a visual deterrent not just a way to track down your bike if it does get stolen. It's small and practical, and the mounting method is very simple and secure. It's a bit expensive, but could be a price worth paying.

Verdict

Secure, simple, and robust, which is exactly what you need for an Airtag mount – if a bit expensive

