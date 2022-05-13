The Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder is a well-designed and simple means of attaching an Apple AirTag securely to your bike, although the price seems a little steep.
I reviewed a pack of Apple AirTags last year and found them incredibly useful for bike security, offering most of the benefits of a GPS unit at a fraction of the price, with vastly superior battery life. The only problem was there was no easy way to attach one securely to my bike.
In the end I used a plastic holder that sat underneath my bottle cage, which was fine but dependent on any potential thief not noticing it was there and simply removing it. Other options, such as putting it in the frame, under the saddle, or in the stem cap, can reduce the AirTag signal, and again rely on a potential thief not knowing they're there.
Rather than keeping it hidden, this Muc-Off holder attaches more securely to your frame so the tag can become a visual deterrent. It's more secure for two main reasons: instead of regular Torx bolts it uses T25 security bolts, so unless a thief happens to have that specific key, they won't be able to simply unscrew it. Also, it's made from 6061 aluminium, with the AirTag bolted inside; there is no way to prise it open or cut it off.
It's simple to attach to your frame's bottle cage mounting holes, either screwing it in alone or beneath a cage. I found the bolts were long enough to go through the two cages I tried it with.
Since fitting it, there hasn't been any water ingress despite the lack of seals. You might want to consider where you fit it, though; under the bottle cage on the top of my down tube means water flows past it and underneath it, but if you mounted it on the bosses on the underside of the down tube, which some bikes have, gravity could pull water in.
Adding the AirTag to the holder is simply a matter of unscrewing the back compartment with a hex key, popping it in, and screwing it back up. I didn't notice any rattling, despite the full metal construction.
Signal strength appears unimpeded compared with the plastic mount I was previously using. The AirTag still shows up as frequently as you would expect when riding around London.
We haven't looked at any other AirTag holders on road.cc to compare it with, but this is more expensive than what's available on Amazon. The closest I've seen in terms of construction and security is the Supmega AirTag Bicycle Mount, which also has an aluminium body and security Torx bolts, and costs £19.20. It's only available in black, though, whereas the Muc-Off holder comes in a variety of colours...
Overall, this is a very effective AirTag mount that means it can be used as a visual deterrent not just a way to track down your bike if it does get stolen. It's small and practical, and the mounting method is very simple and secure. It's a bit expensive, but could be a price worth paying.
Verdict
Secure, simple, and robust, which is exactly what you need for an Airtag mount – if a bit expensive
Make and model: Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Muc-Off says: "The Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder offers a secure way to install a tracker to your bicycle frame using the bottle cage mounting holes, so you can track down your bike down in the event of theft and can locate it."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Muc-Off lists:
Supplied with 2x T25 security 25mm bolts and 1x security key
Non-rattle design to hold tracker securely in place
Available in 12 anodized colours with bead blasted finish to match your Muc-Off Tubeless Valves or Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug
Tracking device not included with mount!
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Its simplicity is in the quality of construction – you won't be able to snap it or pry it off.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Attaches easily and securely to the bike, is difficult to get off, and doesn't impact the signal at all.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
The robust aluminium body and lack of water ingress suggest this is likely to last.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
This is the most expensive AirTag mount I know of.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well; it secures to the bike in a way that allows the AirTag to be used as a deterrent rather than just a way to get your bike back if it's pinched.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The simplicity of securing it to the bike.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's a bit expensive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
We haven't looked at any other AirTag holders on road.cc, but it's more expensive than others I have seen on Amazon. The Supmega AirTag Bicycle Mount, for example, also has a full aluminium body and security bolts and costs £19.20.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good: a bit expensive but good quality, and the extra security it adds to mounting an AirTag to your bike means it can be used as a visual deterrent not just a tracker.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
