Q36.5 Long sleeve Hybrid Que X Navy Blue

The Q36.5 Jersey Que X is a high-quality long-sleeve jersey that offers a good balance of wind protection and breathability. It has a great fit and I found it comfortable for rides of any duration. However, there is no escaping the jersey's high price.
The Que X's combination of warmth, wind protection and breathability makes it feel as if it offers the benefits of being both a jersey and a jacket. That said, at £210 it should be versatile, as it's more expensive than any of our best winter cycling jerseys.
Materials
The jersey is made 63% polyamide, 36% elastane and 1% carbon fibre – who knew that carbon fibre was used in manufacturing clothes? I have worn this a lot throughout testing, including a few rides over four hours and always found it comfortable.
This jersey is recommended for use in temperatures from around 5-12°C – and I found it perfect on those high single-digit days when I paired it with just a short-sleeve baselayer. If it was below around 6°C I'd put a thicker baselayer or a jacket on.
On rides where it never got above 2°C, I found the jersey ideal when worn with a thin baselayer and winter jacket.
The jersey is well-thought-out in terms of materials and panelling for wind protection and breathability. There is more wind protective panelling on the chest, upper arms and upper back. The sleeves on the forearms are thinner and at times my arms felt cold on a descent, however, I appreciated the lighter material once climbing.
While the material does have an element of rain protection, it isn't going to protect you beyond anything other than a light shower.
Fit
The jersey is designed to offer a compressive, close fit, and I found it offered a good balance between a close fit and comfort. I don't really need a very tight race fit for a long-sleeved top, as I am unlikely to be racing in very cold conditions.
The jersey is on the shorter side, though in cold weather I'd always wear a baselayer and high-fronted thermal shorts, which meant there was never a risk of exposing my stomach.
The sleeves are fairly long and made from stretchy material.
They were very effective, ensuring I was able to get a good seal from the wind with my gloves, even while wearing a watch.
Size
The jersey comes in seven sizes from XS-3XL. At 178cm and 73kg I am perfectly in the middle of the size guide for medium and found the sizing spot on.
At the back there are the usual three pockets. The left-hand pocket has a small hole for wired headphones or a team radio – though I can't imagine too many people getting much use from it. This is the first jersey I have worn with a radio hole, so I was irrationally worried about things falling out of it!
While I could fit my Samsung S20 FE smartphone in the zipped valuables pocket, it wasn't an easy fit so I tended not to bother.
There's also a pocket on the arm but I never felt the need to use it.
There is no zip garage, which some people will find disappointing at this price.
However, I found the zip is more rigid than most, so it didn't move around and I never found it irritating my neck. The zip was easy to adjust, even when I was wearing bulky winter gloves.
The jersey is made in Italy and while the quality is good, there were a few small bits of stray stitching after a few months of use. While barely noticeable, I'd expect it to look perfect at this sort of price.
I tested the navy jersey, which I think looks good. You can choose from six different colour options altogether, most of which are quite muted, and I think the quite bright-looking green jersey would be best choice for visibility on darker days.
Value
At £209 there's no getting away from the fact that this is at the top end of what you'd expect to pay for a long-sleeve jersey.
Iwein liked the 7Mesh Seton Jersey but at 'just' £170 that looks cheap in comparison.
The Q36.5 Que X sounds very similar to the Assos Mille GTS Spring Fall Jacket C2, which George liked and is priced very similarly at £210.
But you can get a high-quality jersey for much, much less, such as the £54.99 Van Rysel Road Cycling Mid-Season LS Jersey Racer that Shaun rated highly.
Conclusion
Overall, as you'd expect at this price, this is a high-quality jersey with a great fit, and one I found very comfortable for long and challenging days in the saddle.
The well-thought-out design offers a good balance of warmth and breathability, with effective wind protection in the areas you need it most.
While there is no escaping that this is a very expensive jersey, the performance is great and goes at least some way to justifying the high price.
Verdict
Well-designed, high-quality long-sleeve jersey with good wind protection and great breathability – but it is expensive
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Q36.5 Long sleeve Hybrid Que X Navy Blue
Tell us what the product is for
Q36-5 says:
"An Essential and iconic product of Q36.5's Equipment line, this 3-season long sleeve jersey falls into the category of 'Wind Control'. It is produced using the proprietary technology of the UF Hybrid Shell, a super high-density woven proprietary fabric augmented with a smart fiber (on the inside face) for even more warmth."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Q36-5 says:
"Hermetic collar 2.0
Laser raw cut sleeves
Body mapping 2.0
Cam-lock reflective zipper
20% more reflective inserts"
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Well designed to be breathable and windproof.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
A few stray threads after a while. Admittedly these are very minor but I'd expect perfection at this price.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
In line with the size guide and your normal size is likely to be ideal.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
At £209 this is an expensive jersey, but it performs well and its quality and versatility help to justify the price.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I washed it at 30°C with the rest of my cycling kit, and there are a few small stray bits of stitching after it's been used for a few months.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It worked well when temperatures were between around 5-12°C and the conditions were largely dry.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It provided a good balance of warmth, breathability and wind resistance.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price – there's no getting away from the fact that £200-plus is expensive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
This is very much at the top end of the market for a long-sleeve jersey.
Iwein liked the 7Mesh Seton Jersey but that's 'only' £170.
And the Que X sounds very similar to the Assos Mille GTS Spring Fall Jacket C2 that George liked and which is priced very similarly at £210.
But you can get a great jersey for a very great deal less, such as the Van Rysel Road Cycling Mid-Season LS Jersey Racer at £54.99 that Shaun rated highly.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe – although it's a bit too expensive for me
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe – as long as price wasn't a big concern
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, this is a high-quality long-sleeve jersey, its well-thought-out design offering a good balance between breathability and wind protection.
But there is no getting away from the price – at £209 this is an extremely expensive jersey.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
Some of my friends also. However, it's a huge leap, and one for which apparently no evidence can be produced, to say that people aren't cycling...
I'm not massively wanting to get in to another argument with you, nor dig out and spend the time getting that data. ...
Blimey, that's some bad driving from 'professionals' who should know better. Particularly the last one, what a stupid place to pass....
The report is branded as a global one and that London is the most congested city in the world. That's complete rubbish. Only further down does it...
No idea of the apps I suggested are also on iPhone, I'm on the other side!...
I had actually seen that pop up on twitter - I maintain (as did many other commentors) that the crash was the result of the following drivers'...
Two 60 odd year old ladies dressed in lycra glue themselves to a pile of bikes outside of a corporate company... and all I can think of is that I'm...
Tempting, isn't it? The "but you moved to a lovely (but isolated) rural location", or the "but maybe there were jobs which weren't 50 miles away",...
Many races have been won on one or two speed gearing, and not just on the track, so you don't absolutely need a cassette that "goes to eleven ten...
All seem like good hybrids, but the "categories" seem a bit shoe horned in. The "Best high-end hybrid" is only the 4th most expensive on the list,...