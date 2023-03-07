Proviz Reflect360 Waterproof Cycling Gloves

Proviz's REFLECT360 Waterproof Cycling Gloves do a great job. They keep the water out in all but the heaviest of downpours, offer loads of reflectivity for visibility, are warm, and they even come with some padding. My only realm criticism is that the fingers are shorter than most brands' gloves, and there is no nose wipe. And if you are in the market for gloves, check out our best winter cycling gloves buyer's guide.
If you ride a lot in the dark, especially in traffic, reflective gloves are a big bonus, giving drivers behind a 'glow-in-the-dark' hand indicating your intentions once their headlights illuminate it.
There will be absolutely no missing these Proviz gloves on that score, considering how much reflective material Proviz has used. This covers the entire back of the hand, the thumb and a strip on the cuff. And if you don't want to go for all-over reflective gloves, Proviz also does them in other colours – yellow, black, orange, blue and pink – with reflective stripes on the fingers and cuffs.
In the months I've been wearing these gloves, they've been washed numerous times – well, this has been a wet British winter – and I'm glad to say the reflective material is still looking in tip-top condition. Some reflective materials can be quite fragile, so it's good to see that Proviz has focused on quality here. In fact, the gloves are well made throughout.
I also found the gloves effective at keeping my hands warm whatever the temperature. Even riding in sub-zero conditions isn't an issue, with the very soft lining material proving extremely warm. And the lining doesn't pull out when you have sweaty hands.
The water resistance is also pretty effective. Riding in very heavy rain, which there's been no shortage of recently, some water did get in through the seams. But the reflective sections repel water, and as they cover most of the glove that faces the elements, the level of protection is very good.
And I found that even when my hands did get a little wet, they certainly remained warm.
The gloves have a silicone pattern on the palms that stops you losing grip of your bar in the wet and, a bit of a bonus on winter gloves, these also have a couple of padded sections.
These consist of a thin section across the top of the palm, with another section in the middle. They are subtle, but they provide sufficient plushness if you're riding gravel tracks or bridleways in between road sections.
The cuffs are long enough to fit under a jacket's sleeves, and they're secured by a Velcro strap, ensuring a snug fit and preventing your wrists from getting cold.
In fact, I like the fit of these gloves. They have quite a slender cut, so they don't feel bulky and you retain 'feel' through your hands while you're riding.
I do think the sizing comes up a little small though. I wear a large glove in pretty much every manufacturer's line-up, but as I have shortish fingers, I normally have a bit of spare length at the end of the glove.
These were a snug fit. There wasn't a huge amount of room around my fingers, and my fingers went right to the tips of the gloves' fingers; if you have 'normal'-length fingers you might want to go up a size.
Value
At £49.99 these are much cheaper than the £73 Cafe du Cycliste Audax Cycling Gloves that Ben gave a mixed review to.
Chiba's Bio-X-Cell Winter Warm-Line Thermal Waterproof gloves not only have an impressively long name, but George found they also kept the elements out and maintained warmth. They are a little bit pricier than the Proviz gloves at £54.99.
The Galibier Barrier Deep Winter gloves come with a good amount of reflectivity and will shield you from pretty much everything the weather can throw at you, and cost just £28.68.
Conclusion
Get the sizing right and you'll find yourself with highly reflective gloves that also stand up well to the winter weather – and for a decent price too.
Verdict
Fantastic reflectives, effective water resistance, good warmth and great build quality but they come up a bit small
Make and model: Proviz Reflect360 Waterproof Cycling Gloves
Tell us what the product is for
Waterproof winter gloves with the benefits of plenty of reflectivity.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
100% reflective outer shell for visible hand signals at night
Silicone web grip
Padded palm reinforcement
Touchscreen compatible
Utilises Korean Hipora waterproof and breathable insert
Waterproof, windproof, breathable
Adjustable 'hook & loop' velcro cuff
Soft brushed inner lining for enhanced comfort
Nose wipe
Machine washable
Sizes available: Small – 2XL
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
I think the fingers come up a bit short compared to a lot of brands on the market.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The material and stitching is still looking in as-new condition after plenty of washes.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Great reflectivity and highly effective weather-fighting performance.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Impressive waterproofing.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Fingers are a bit short in relation to the gloves' sizing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They have a sensible price tag, sitting at the mid-point between many of the competition.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Double check the sizing, but once you get the fit right you'll find the Proviz gloves to be impressive in tough weather with the added bonus of loads of reflectivity.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
