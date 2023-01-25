Chiba Bio-X-Cell Winter Warm-Line Thermal Waterproof Glove

As well as having a very long name, the Chiba Bio-X-Cell Winter Warm-Line Thermal Waterproof Gloves are comfortable, warm, and keep out the weather. The pad on the outside of the palm is fairly pronounced, which won't be to everybody's taste, but I found it helped noticeably with reducing fatigue in the hands.

First off, they're very warm without being overly bulky, which is often an issue with winter gloves; they're not exactly slimline, but still allow a certain amount of dexterity and movement.

This warmth comes from a combination of things. Firstly, the Primaloft Gold Bio insulation used in the lining across the top of the hands, which keeps heat in. I have a number of products that contain this, from coats through to tights, and it is impressive in the amount of warmth it keeps in without adding much bulk at all.

The upper material is also windproof and waterproof. I used the gloves in wet and windy conditions, as well as several cold descents, and they worked well. I didn't use them in full-on torrential showers, but in extended drizzly weather they kept my hands warm and dry impressively well.

The gloves get the BioXCell part of their name from Chiba's system designed to prevent your hands from going numb over long rides. The padding on the outside of the knuckles is matched to a pad in the same position on the palm, and results in reduced movement in that area. It's a bit of a trade-off between reducing impact and reducing movement, but I did notice that on longer rides the kind of cramp and numbness I often get in that area was reduced.

It won't suit everyone – if you want more dexterity you could find it a little restrictive – but if you also suffer similar issues on longer rides you might appreciate it.

Chiba has also used a rubberised slip-proof material on the palm to increase grip on the bars. This worked well, with noticeably good grip even in cold and wet conditions. It doesn't let water in through the palm either, which is a bonus.

There are also touchscreen elements on the fingertips that work well, although as usual with winter gloves, they don't enable particularly accurate pressing. But I could quite easily do things like zoom in and out on a phone or operate a bike computer.

Getting the gloves on and off is simple, and they're secured with a Velcro strap around the wrists. This seals them well enough to prevent cold air getting in, but in heavier rainfall some water came through if I wore them over the sleeves of my jacket.

The cuffs are quite long – designed to keep your wrist, and therefore your hands, warm (Chiba calls it a 'puls warmer') – but they're slimline enough to easily fit under most jacket sleeves.

Taking the gloves off is a cinch thanks to a pull tab at the end of the palm – and this also adds cushioning around where you grip the hoods, which is a nice touch.

Value

The gloves have an rrp of £54.99 which, although not cheap, is fairly competitive compared with others we have tested recently.

The DexShell Ultra Weather Winter Gloves are a tenner less – they've gone up to £45 since Neil tested them – but he had issues with dampness inside and the touchscreen elements not working well, and he found them difficult to take off. The Chibas don't suffer from any of these problems.

Liam reviewed the Bontrager Velocis Softshell Cycling Gloves in 2021. They offer a broadly similar set of qualities, but look much bulkier and the wrist area is less slimline, plus they're currently £64.99.

Our favourite winter gloves overall are a lot cheaper – Galibier's Barrier Deep Winter Gloves are just £28.68 – but they don't have touchscreen compatibility.

Conclusion

Overall I was impressed with the Chibas. They're warm and weatherproof, keeping out everything a December in the UK could throw at them. The BioXCell padding is an interesting addition, too, being used not only on the palm but also on the top of the glove, and it really does seem to reduce cramps and aches. It won't be for everybody given the reduction in dexterity, but for me it's a price worth paying.

Verdict

Great pair of gloves that keep out wintry weather while maintaining warmth – innovative use of pads too

