The Prologo Dimension Nack CPC 143 is a premium, stiff, and racy perch. If the new wave of trendy and whimper-inducingly expensive 3D-printed saddles hasn't grabbed you, and you're after something short and light that doesn't forsake comfort, this may be the saddle for you.

If there's a more personal bit of a bike than the saddle, I can't think of it. It's the largest contact point, but everyone is shaped differently, so being objective about the most subjective bit of your bike is tricky. But there are of course objective facts to look at.

At 245mm long x 143mm wide, the Prologo Dimension is short; in fact this was nearly 4cm shorter than the Fabric saddle it replaced. Ours tipped the scales at 174 grams (Prologo claims 159g) so it was a whopping 83g, or 30% lighter, than the Fabric.

It's sleek and sharp and tech looking, swathed in carbon weave, with a red accent of colour. I like the aesthetics very much. The nose has a pronounced step down over the final 25mm or so, and the pressure relief channel (Prologo call it PAS) is wide. The 'Nack' part means it has carbon rails.

On the road, it reminds me of hitting a bump in sports car; it's firm and rebound is controlled. It's also noticeably cooler than a 'regular' saddle, and the airflow is great for hot rides, while the front of the saddle is the touch equivalent of invisible... I simply couldn't feel it. It reminds me of the S-Works Power saddle, but a little firmer and with a downward bend to the nose that's even sharper.

There's not much give to the shell – a little flex with your weight on it – but it's unmistakably stiff carbon in there. It absorbs fine road chatter nicely, and when you put some power down it pushes back to give a solid platform.

I think I'd take a tiny bit more cushioning if I were putting this on a gravel bike, and as luck would have it there's an 'NDR' version with 3.5mm extra cushioning. But for road use, I found this version very comfy.

The grippy, almost tacky hexagonal cells on cover (known as CPC) do an excellent job of holding on to the fabric of your shorts. To be honest, I thought I wanted smoothness so I could slide and micro-adjust my position, but I was wrong; I found that grippy stuff great! You can still adjust your position, of course, but it keeps you secure. It made me feel more connected to the bike.

Perhaps bravely, perhaps foolishly, my first ride on this saddle was 45km. Happily it worked out with no discomfort and no friction issues, and I found I'd adjusted my position a little – more forward leaning – to get more out of the saddle. It's like a good set of running shoes that pitches you forward on a curved sole, encouraging you to break into a gallop at every moment.

Value

In testing Rebecca liked the similar Bontrager Aeolus Pro Saddle, and that's almost the same weight at 169g and just as carbon. It's a bit cheaper though, at £199.99.

If weight's really your focus, the Bjorn Probka Saddle is made from carbon and cork to hit a very impressive 107g. It's very comfortable, also heavily channelled but costs a bit more at £260.

If you just want to try out a short saddle, the Prime Doyenne Shorty Saddle with Ti rails did extremely well in its review and is only £59.99. It also has a generous cutout and, while it's inevitably heavier, it's actually only 39g more at 215g.

Alternatively, the non-carbon Tirox version of this Prologo weighs a claimed 189g (30g more than the claimed weight of the Nack) and is £139.99.

Overall

This is a firm, supportive and reasonably light saddle that works really well for fast road riding. It's not quite as light as claimed – or quite the cheapest option either – but it's a very good saddle nonetheless.

Verdict

Sleek and attractive with great stiffness, strong performance and very respectable comfort

