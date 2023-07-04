The Prologo Dimension Nack CPC 143 is a premium, stiff, and racy perch. If the new wave of trendy and whimper-inducingly expensive 3D-printed saddles hasn't grabbed you, and you're after something short and light that doesn't forsake comfort, this may be the saddle for you.
If there's a more personal bit of a bike than the saddle, I can't think of it. It's the largest contact point, but everyone is shaped differently, so being objective about the most subjective bit of your bike is tricky. But there are of course objective facts to look at.
At 245mm long x 143mm wide, the Prologo Dimension is short; in fact this was nearly 4cm shorter than the Fabric saddle it replaced. Ours tipped the scales at 174 grams (Prologo claims 159g) so it was a whopping 83g, or 30% lighter, than the Fabric.
It's sleek and sharp and tech looking, swathed in carbon weave, with a red accent of colour. I like the aesthetics very much. The nose has a pronounced step down over the final 25mm or so, and the pressure relief channel (Prologo call it PAS) is wide. The 'Nack' part means it has carbon rails.
On the road, it reminds me of hitting a bump in sports car; it's firm and rebound is controlled. It's also noticeably cooler than a 'regular' saddle, and the airflow is great for hot rides, while the front of the saddle is the touch equivalent of invisible... I simply couldn't feel it. It reminds me of the S-Works Power saddle, but a little firmer and with a downward bend to the nose that's even sharper.
There's not much give to the shell – a little flex with your weight on it – but it's unmistakably stiff carbon in there. It absorbs fine road chatter nicely, and when you put some power down it pushes back to give a solid platform.
I think I'd take a tiny bit more cushioning if I were putting this on a gravel bike, and as luck would have it there's an 'NDR' version with 3.5mm extra cushioning. But for road use, I found this version very comfy.
The grippy, almost tacky hexagonal cells on cover (known as CPC) do an excellent job of holding on to the fabric of your shorts. To be honest, I thought I wanted smoothness so I could slide and micro-adjust my position, but I was wrong; I found that grippy stuff great! You can still adjust your position, of course, but it keeps you secure. It made me feel more connected to the bike.
Perhaps bravely, perhaps foolishly, my first ride on this saddle was 45km. Happily it worked out with no discomfort and no friction issues, and I found I'd adjusted my position a little – more forward leaning – to get more out of the saddle. It's like a good set of running shoes that pitches you forward on a curved sole, encouraging you to break into a gallop at every moment.
Value
In testing Rebecca liked the similar Bontrager Aeolus Pro Saddle, and that's almost the same weight at 169g and just as carbon. It's a bit cheaper though, at £199.99.
If weight's really your focus, the Bjorn Probka Saddle is made from carbon and cork to hit a very impressive 107g. It's very comfortable, also heavily channelled but costs a bit more at £260.
If you just want to try out a short saddle, the Prime Doyenne Shorty Saddle with Ti rails did extremely well in its review and is only £59.99. It also has a generous cutout and, while it's inevitably heavier, it's actually only 39g more at 215g.
Alternatively, the non-carbon Tirox version of this Prologo weighs a claimed 189g (30g more than the claimed weight of the Nack) and is £139.99.
Overall
This is a firm, supportive and reasonably light saddle that works really well for fast road riding. It's not quite as light as claimed – or quite the cheapest option either – but it's a very good saddle nonetheless.
Verdict
Sleek and attractive with great stiffness, strong performance and very respectable comfort
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Prologo Dimension Nack CPC 143
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Prologo says: "Dimension is comfort, performance and lightness. The combination of a short nose (35mm less than a traditional saddle) and the PAS system ensures blood flow and pressure relief, guaranteeing comfort even in an aerodynamic position or during the maximum pushing phase. The wider seating area (width 143mm) allows a better distribution of body weight. The Dimension saddle has been tested and developed in collaboration with the best international professional teams to ensure a saddle suitable for all users."
I'd agree, it's a high performance saddle that's stiff and light.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Size: 245x143mm
Rail: Nack Carbon 7x9.3mm
Cover: Microfibre
Padding: Light Foam
Weight: 159g*
*claimed
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
It's a firm saddle and a solid perch from which to push.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
I found comfort good, and it didn't deteriorate over a long ride. The front of the saddle all but disappears, which was terribly pleasing to me.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very pleasingly. It's short- and long-ride comfort has rather converted me to short saddles.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Low weight, good looks, comfort and performance.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not much. Though for gravel I might go for the NDR version with a little more padding.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a premium saddle at a premium price, though still a long way from the top end of that segment.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a very good all-round performer that's light and stiff. I found it very comfortable for road use (though you might want more padding for gravel). It's heavier than claimed and you can get similarly-specced saddles for a bit less, but there's not much in it – it's still very good.
Age: 45 Height: 177 Weight: 95
I usually ride: Custom titanium gravel My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
'Anxiously waiting to see if they've published the result in the heading of the article.'
Bikeradar has a detailed page:...
That would be nice and I think maybe worth them exploring. Seems from their articles on this they've done the sums pretty thoroughly though so...
You're obsessed by some kind of global commerce conspiracy that's being fed to us human resource work drones via the advertising industry. There's...
All I know is yogurt-a dispose of it properly if you kefir the environment.
I have a similar story with severe delays, and poor customer service:...
This is correct. However by looking and assessing they have opened Pandoras Box. On the one hand they could be liable for any injuries, on the...
And if anyone were to do the same to disrupt cars, you'd have half of the local station bearing down on you before you drew your first breath.
I've got a Hammerhead Karoo, it's wonderful (if you remember to pack it, hence the Ride London comment...doh!) and I agree wholeheartedly with the...
This S5 is under 7.2kg ready to ride with pedals, 2 bottle cages, computer mount, 2x, and a large-ish rear cassette:...