The Prime Doyenne Shorty Saddle with Ti Rails, designed with the help of Team Wiggle Spectra, offers all-day comfort and support even when 'on the rivet' in the middle of a race. It only comes in one size, so not everyone will get on with it, but I reckon it's a great addition to the market – at a great price. For more options, check out our guide to the best short nose saddles.
As we always say with any saddle review, when it comes to comfort it's entirely subjective – what I find comfortable might, to you, feel like sitting on a bed of nails, or what is uncomfortable for me might make you feel like you're floating on a cushion of air.
One thing that will limit the Doyenne's appeal is that it only comes in one width, 143mm. If it suits you, though, a perk of a narrower width is that the inside of the thigh can move more freely on every pedal stroke, reducing the chances of chafing.
The Doyenne is 240mm long, which places it in the 'short nosed' spectrum, alongside the likes of the Specialized Power Expert, which is only 2mm shorter.
From a racing and sprint training perspective, the short nose style allows you to get into an aggressive position more comfortably than a traditional length saddle, reducing pressure on soft tissue, so your focus is instead on how much pain is in your legs, not your undercarriage!
As a fan of the Specialized Power Expert, mentioned above, it's no surprise I really enjoyed using the Doyenne saddle as there are a lot of similarities between them.
Both use polyurethane (PU) padding, which would explain the high levels of comfort, and as well as length, both also have a similar sized centre cutout, which also helps relieve pressure on your squishy sensitive parts during long rides. Its short nose also makes it a lot less likely for male genitalia to get caught up when riding, which is also a win!
Material and weight
The shell of the saddle is made from polycarbonate, which has a reputation for robustness; Wiggle describes it as having a 'tough water-resistant cover'. It has plenty of grip, too, so you can get that 'locked into position' feeling. The only problem I found was when the saddle got wet, if going up a climb, the material would squeak with every pedal stroke; I found it quite amusing but it might be irritating for others.
The use of titanium rails helps keep the weight down; in fact on the road.cc Scales of Truth our model was 20g less than the claimed weight of 235g.
PSI
The Doyenne also incorporates Wiggle's Prime Saddle Integration (PSI), which means it's compatible with PSI accessories that can be clipped into the base, such as the Prime 360 Super Bright Rear Light (tested by Shaun last year), further optimising its functionality.
You'll also find a GoPro style mount in the box, so you can attach a GoPro camera to your saddle, as well as any saddle bags or rear lights that also use this mount style, which is a nice little addition.
Value
Prime has really succeeded in making a competitively priced saddle for anyone looking to upgrade to a quality product, with a lot of notable features.
The Specialized Power Expert saddle I mentioned earlier is excellent, rated 9/10 by Ian in his review, and weighs another 20g or so, but costs £115. As mentioned, the Doyenne shares a lot of similarities with it, but is half the price.
Looking at other high-scoring short-nosed saddles we've tested, it's the same price as the Bontrager Aeolus Comp saddle, which Simon found comfortable when he reviewed it back in 2020, but that weighs a bit more, 286g (for the 155mm size).
Giant's Fleet SL, which Liam reviewed in 2020, is a few grams more and an extra tenner, as is Fabric's Line-S Race Flat saddle, though in her review Emma found that could irritate a little on endurance rides.
Selle Italia's Model X, which Lara reviewed last year, is slightly cheaper than the Doyenne at £51.43, but is also a bit heftier at 313g.
Conclusion
Personally, I feel the design collaboration between Prime and the Wiggle Spectra team has paid off exceptionally well. They've created a saddle that achieves all-day comfort, even when racing, at a great price, with a GoPro mount and PSI compatibility thrown in.
I couldn't recommend this product more highly. I've found it to be extremely comfy throughout testing. Its only drawback really is the lack of width options; Bontrager and Specialized both offer their short-nosed saddles in up to three widths, and it'd be great if Prime did the same.
Verdict
If you are looking to upgrade your saddle, the price, comfort and quality materials here make it hard to overlook
Make and model: Prime Doyenne Shorty Saddle with Ti Rails
Size tested: One size, 143mm wide
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Wiggle says: "Engineered to help you perform at your best on every road journey, the Prime Doyenne Shorty Saddle with Ti Rails features a tough water-resistant cover with a polycarbonate shell and Ti alloy rails.
Developed to keep you supported in all-weather and surface conditions, this road bike saddle was designed with Team Wiggle Spectra. Prime has also kitted out this model with a stiff polycarbonate shell and Ti alloy rails for the best combination of stiffness, strength and lightweight performance as you clock up the miles. Another highlight is its low-weight polyurethane (PU) foam padding and central cut-out, which reduces any pressure and fatigue from around your sit bones, allowing you to go the extra distance with all day comfort.
Lightweight Road Bike Saddle with Prime Saddle Integration
Ready for long days on your favourite road routes, this premium saddle comes complete with Prime Saddle Integration (PSI). PSI allows you to clip PSI accessories into the saddle base to allow for sleek integration. As a result, you'll easily be able to bring any essentials with you on your travels. Weighing in at an impressively low weight, the Prime Doyenne Shorty Saddle with Ti Rails is a perfect choice of upgrade for increased comfort and reliability without adding any unnecessary excess grams to your road bike."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Wiggle lists:
Cover Material: Tough water-resistant cover
Shell Material: Polycarbonate
Rails Material: Ti Alloy
Padding: Lightweight Polyurethane (PU) padding
Use: Road
Size: 240x143mm (L x W)
PSI Compatible
Developed with Team Wiggle Spectra
Unisex
Weight: 235g
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very well made using high-quality materials.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
I found it extremely comfortable and very supportive.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Early days, but so far so good. It has a tough water-resistant cover, which should help.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Using titanium rails makes it lighter than others at this price.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
I found it extremely comfortable.
Rate the product for value:
8/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Comfortable and supportive, it performed very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I particularly liked the shape, and noticed the comfort from the first ride.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Specialized Power Expert saddle is excellent, but costs £115; the Bontrager Aeolus Comp costs the same but weighs more.
Both the Giant Fleet SL and Fabric Line-S Race Flat saddles are a tenner more.
Selle Italia's Model X is slightly cheaper at £51.43, but also a bit heftier at 313g.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I think it's excellent. I found it very comfortable from the start, the use of high-end materials saves weight, and it's very well priced.
Age: 21 Height: 182cm Weight: 71kg
I usually ride: willier Cento Uno Air My best bike is: Ridley Kanzo Fast
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, mtb, Gravel, Multi Day Adventures
