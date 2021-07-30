Support road.cc

review
Bags

Pro Discover Team Seat Bag

6
by Stu Kerton
Fri, Jul 30, 2021 09:45
0
£149.99

VERDICT:

6
10
Performance-wise it's on the ball, but it's overpriced
Waterproof
Very durable
Easy to fit and set up
Barely sways
Expensive
Weight: 
215g
Contact: 
www.freewheel.co.uk
The Pro Discover Team Seat Bag has got a lot going for it: it fits onto the bike quickly and is easily adjustable, the capacity is ideal, and it's impressively waterproof. But that price of £150 is hard to swallow.

At first I thought it might be a typo, but no, it really is £150. Which is a shame, because otherwise it's a really good option that I'd thoroughly recommend.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Quite often when I'm testing something, I won't look at the price beforehand so it doesn't cloud my judgement. That was the case with the Pro, and loading it up and heading out on various gravel rides, I was properly chuffed with its performance.

It attaches easily to the saddle rails and seatpost via Velcro straps. Just sticking a knee between bag and tyre is enough to get it into position and then pull the straps.

2021 PRO Discover Team Seatpost Bag - seatpost strap.jpg

Any Velcro is hidden by the strap so there is no chance of your shorts rubbing on it, and there is also a neat little flap that sits between your seatpost and strap to stop any wear and tear.

It barely sways on the bike, even when loaded up.

Ten litres is a decent amount of carrying capability. For longish rides over Salisbury Plain I tend to pack a fair amount of stuff purely because the terrain can be quite technical in places, and if you do come a cropper it could be a few hours before you see another soul.

> How to go bikepacking: A beginner’s guide to getting started​

In the Discover I could stuff a lightweight rain jacket, stove, gas, mug, first aid kit, emergency blanket and a few other bits and pieces like an inner tube, tools and so on, depending on the weather or terrain.

Closure is easy, by way of just rolling the end of the bag over a couple of times to make it waterproof and then clipping the straps to the bag. Adjustment of the straps is also easy should you need to realign the bag.

2021 PRO Discover Team Seatpost Bag - clips.jpg

On top of the bag you get a few extras such as a bungee cord to keep hold of items you might need frequently, and reflective tabs.

2021 PRO Discover Team Seatpost Bag - top bungee.jpg

Pro's website mentions a mounting point for lights, but nothing on the bag shouts out that this is its job. It's a shame really, as a light loop on the rear of the bag would help if your seatpost is completely covered. Some reflective detailing here would be good too.

2021 PRO Discover Team Seatpost Bag - rear.jpg

Value

So, all good in terms of performance, but then there's that price. Let's just put that into context.

I've invested in a lot of bikepacking bags over the winter, ready for some excursions this summer, including the 8-litre Saddle Bag from Restrap. It's a cradle/drybag setup rather than a one-piece design like the Pro, but it's handmade in the UK and comes with a lifetime warranty. It fits to the bike perfectly and it's never let any water in. It costs £104.99. (Mike tested it back in 2017 and was very impressed.)

> Buyer’s Guide: 26 of the best bikepacking bags

The Zefal Z Adventure R17 saddle bag is a one-piece design like the Pro. I tested that back in April and was really impressed with its waterproofing, easy set-up and massive 17-litre capacity. It costs a mere £69.99.

Alpkit makes the Koala, which has jumped in price since I bought it earlier in the year (and since Matt tested it last year), but it's still only £84.99 in both the 7-litre and 13-litre sizes.

Conclusion

So, there you have it. If the price was right, I'd be recommending the Discover bag wholeheartedly. In operation I really can't fault it, and because of this it's the bag I'm using most as it is so easy to swap between all the gravel bikes I'm testing at the moment. But that price is a major deterrent. If you can get it at a big discount, then go for it.

Verdict

Performance-wise it's on the ball, but it's overpriced

road.cc test report

Make and model: PRO Discover Team Seat Bag

Size tested: 10L

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Pro says, "The PRO Discover Team Seatpost Bag is a lightweight and waterproof seatpost bag for bikepacking.

Designed to provide you with a better sports' bicycle experience the PRO Discover Team Seatpost Bag provides bikepackers with a large storage solution which straps neatly to the seatpost and saddle of your bike. It features a 10-litre capacity, welded seam construction and is both light-weight, at just 201-grams, and fully waterproof. The Discover Team Seatpost Bag also boasts an anti-sway design, to ensure it stays in place even on the roughest terrain, as well as reflective strips to ensure you are visible to motorists."

A great bag, but the price is too high.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Pro lists:

Lightweight seatpost bag for bikepacking

One large compartment for easy storage

10l capacity

Fully waterproof

Welded seams

Anti-sway design

Weight: 201g

Bungee cord storage for additional items

Reflective trim to improve visibility

Mounting points for lights or other accessories

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
3/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It's a quality saddle bag in the way it fits to the bike and hardly sways at all.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Easy to fit, and it's waterproof.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The price.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's expensive! I've mentioned many of the alternatives in the review.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No, because of the price.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, if they can find it at a massive discount.

Use this box to explain your overall score

If value isn't a factor, consider this an easy 8, if not a 9, but there is so much competition out there for a lot less money that I can't honestly score it as high as much cheaper rivals.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Pro Discover Team Seat Bag 2021
Pro Discover Team Seat Bag
Pro 2021
Pro
