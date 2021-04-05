Zefal Z Adventure R17

The Z Adventure R17 saddle bag from Zefal swallows a huge amount of kit thanks to its adjustable size and high weight limit, and it's waterproof too. It doesn't quite have the versatility of a holster/dry bag setup, but for the price you really can't complain.

Over the past few months my collection of bikepacking bags has grown to cover everything from daytrips to full-blown excursions, and it's the latter the Zefal is good for thanks to its 17-litre capacity.

For starters, it can carry a lot of kit. I've been constantly playing around with where I'm going to store what, but for now, the Zefal is playing home to a one-man tent, poles and pegs, a sleeping bag, a sleeping mat and an inflatable pillow.

That comes to 2,703g – well below the 5kg limit of the R17 – but pretty much fills it space-wise. There are a few nooks and crannies where I can stash squashable things like a waterproof jacket or my first aid kit in a Sticky Pod.

There is also bungee cord threaded on top for stuffing on a few extra things. Like a jacket, for example, should you want to grab it quickly. If you want to carry less stuff, you can roll the bag down to eight litres capacity.

Fitment to the bike is easy. A couple of straps go over the saddle rails and a large seat post strap keep things secure. You need a good 175mm of seat post showing for a comfortable fit, though.

Once attached and fully loaded there is a bit of sway due to its length, but it's no worse than I've found with similar bags. In fact, I'd say considering its size it doesn't move as much as you'd think, unless you're really honking it over on a steep climb.

Many large bags, like the Restrap Saddle Bag and the Brooks Scape I'm currently testing (review soon) use a holster system to carry a separate dry bag. This has the advantage that you can take the bag off your bike and into your tent. Once refilled, you just stuff it into the holster, tighten the straps and off you go.

Obviously, with the Zefal you can't do that. It's not an issue if you're carrying your camping kit, like me, as you're just going to pull it out and set up camp.

If you stash the tent in your frame bag and sleeping stuff in a bar bag, leaving the Zefal for your cooking stuff, clothes and so on, then this could be more of a faff. Each to their own though.

As it stands, I really like the Zefal R17. It works for the way I do things. If you do take it off the bike, it is easy to refit when loaded. Just wedge your knee between the rear tyre and the bag to support it, and reattach the straps.

Like many dry bags, the closure is created by rolling it down and then securing the buckles. For waterproofness it's good form to roll the bag over at least a couple of times, and if you do this the Zefal is impressive at keeping the elements out.

I'd still use a dry bag inside just in case, but I've ridden in heavy rain – and given the R17 a pummelling with a hose – with no water getting through.

You also get a couple of neat little additions, like the reflective logos on the side and top, plus as you roll the bag up you find various mounting points for a rear light. Handy, as on the majority of bikes it's going to reduce your ability to run one on the seatpost.

Value

Priced at £69.99 (but closer to £50 online), the R17 is a lot of bag for the money. It's also really good quality. I haven't found any weaknesses in its construction, and it has seen some really rough conditions.

The Brooks Scape I mentioned earlier is smaller and can only handle 3kg. It'll set you back £115. I talked about the Restrap Saddle Bag too, and I'm a big fan of their packs – I own five of them. Restrap's handmade quality is excellent, but you are paying for it.

The Restrap 14l saddle bag is £109.99, while the closest in price to the Zefal is the Saddle Pack at £54.99. That only holds 4.5 litres though.

Alpkit is always a good choice for bikepacking bags. I have the 13L Koala which is currently £74.99 and very good quality; the 17L Big Papa is £94.99. And finally, Apidura's 17L Expedition Saddle Pack is quite a firm favourite with bikepackers, and sits at £132.99.

Conclusion

I'm a really big fan of the R17. It keeps your kit safe and dry, the way it fits means it's very secure for such a large bag, and it's good value for money too.

Verdict

Cavernous bikepacking bag that fits securely and keeps your kit dry, all for a decent price

