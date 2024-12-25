Support road.cc

review
Bags
Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure Handlebar Pack2024 Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure Handlebar Pack.jpg

Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure Handlebar Pack

8
by Josh Price
Wed, Dec 25, 2024 09:45
0
£29.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Bright, waterproof, tough and big enough to take bikepacking
Impressive waterproofing
Easy to fit
Great price
Has to be very rolled up to fit inside a road bar
The straps slipped a little at first
Weight: 
300g
Contact: 
www.oxfordproducts.com
The Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure Handlebar Pack is a well-made, impressively waterproof and attractively priced bar bag. If you're looking to go bikepacking on a budget or just want to add extra storage for day-to-day riding or commute, it's a very good choice, and it held up well – and kept my kit dry – on both road and off-road trips.

The bag's design is similar to that of a lot of its competitors, with a roll-up dry bag main section, and straps to mount it to the bar and around the head tube.

2024 Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure Handlebar Pack - rear.jpg

My gravel bike's handlebar is only 38cm wide and I found I had to roll up the bag a lot to fit it, so if you're looking to fill the bag, it's probably best paired with a flat mountain bike bar or a bar with wider drops.

I found its nine-litre volume plenty to store a full change of kit, some food and other overnight bikepacking essentials.

> An introduction to bikepacking – three ways to try it and what to pack

2024 Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure Handlebar Pack - top.jpg

It proved pleasingly easy to mount the bag – you just wrap the two top straps around the bar, one each side of the stem, and then tighten their clips. The third strap wraps around the head tube.

2024 Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure Handlebar Pack - bar strap.jpg

But you do have to make sure your wrap the straps around the bar tightly. I didn't do it up tightly enough at first on my gravel bike, which led to the buckle rubbing away some of the bar tape. This was a little annoying, but entirely preventable. The head tube strap is more of a support and doesn't need to be done up so tightly.

2024 Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure Handlebar Pack - head tube strap.jpg

On my initial rides I found the straps came loose occasionally, but after a few hours they settled in and didn't require any more adjusting.

While I like the bag's bright orange colour, which adds to your visibility, there's also a black option.

2024 Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure Handlebar Pack - flat.jpg

Once set-up and with the bag packed reasonably full, there were no issues with the bag rubbing the front tyre. But if your handlebar is on the low side, you could run into issues, which may require fitting a few spacers under your stem to make things fit.

2024 Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure Handlebar Pack - side.jpg

The bag is constructed from 400D ripstop TPU material, which in my experience is a tough material and should shrug off grazes. And I appreciated the inclusion of elasticated webbing at the front, allowing you quick and easy access to things like gloves, snoods and extra layers.

2024 Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure Handlebar Pack - bungees.jpg

The neat waterproof zipped top pocket is another nice addition. It's not huge, but is big enough for keys, money and a passport if you're feeling adventurous.

2024 Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure Handlebar Pack - top pocket.jpg

The bag's claimed weight is 450g, though somewhat surprisingly the actual weight is just 300g – fully a third lighter. This puts it at the lighter end of things, and is an added bonus for weight-weenie bikepackers.

Value

At just £29.99 the Oxford represents tremendous value. For example, the similar Bontrager Adventure Handlebar Bag is a much saltier £99.99, though the Bontrager is designed to accommodate a hydration reservoir within it.

Alpkit offer its smaller, 4-litre, Toploader bag for a much pricier £63.99, which Steve liked, though he didn't find it totally waterproof.

Check out our best bikepacking bags buyer's guide for all sorts of luggage options from £32 to £299.

Conclusion

Impressively waterproof and with a good capacity, Oxford has delivered a quality product at a very appealing price – and without cutting any serious corners. The bright orange colour is handy for increasing your visibility too.

Verdict

Bright, waterproof, tough and big enough to take bikepacking

road.cc test report

Make and model: Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure Handlebar Pack-Orange

Size tested: 9L

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Oxford says: "The Aqua Evo Adventure Handlebar Pack is equipped with a variety of features designed to take on the most trying of weather and environmental conditions on long weekend rides or multiple days of riding.

IPX6 waterproof construction significantly enhances the Handlebar Pack's ability to withstand heavy rain and dirt impact. This means you can feel safe knowing your kit will remain dry when it's time to unpack at the end of the day.

Tough ripstop material with three integrated straps combine to keep your kit dry and secure when mounted onto drop or straight handlebars.

The Aqua Evo Handlebar Pack is a 9-litre capacity piece of equipment but it does not stop there. An additional bungie cord at the front means you can extend your carry capacity outwards and a front zip pocket gives easy access to small essentials such as money and cards."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Super light 400D Ripstop TPU material

Welded seam construction

Waterproof to level IPX6

Pack for the Adventure

Front zip pocket

External bungee storage

9 litre capacity

Dual ended roll closure

Weight: 450g

Dimensions 35 x 15cm (LxD)

Max load recommendation: 4kg

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10

Good material and the IPX6 rating means it's impressively waterproof. It all feels well made too, though I get the feeling that the stitching may be the area which is weakest over the long run.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

It fits lots in, and does it well. Nine litres is a sizeable bag, and the straps keep it tight, though some other bags do have slightly better quality strapping.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

The ripstop material has held up well so far, but I feel that the stitching may be the weaker area of the bag.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10

The 300g weight is for the bag is very good – much less than claimed and a good deal lower than a lot of the Oxford's competitors.

Rate the product for value:
 
8/10

At only £29.99, this bag is definitely on the cheaper end of the spectrum. It packs a punch for its cost, and would make a great bikepacking bag or to add capacity for your commute.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

The bag is pretty much ideal for carrying your kit, keeping it dry and safe, with the bag's bright orange colour helping you to be seen.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

How waterproof it is and the ability for you roll it up tight or loose.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

I would have preferred the straps to be a little more substantial.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Oxford's products are normally very well priced – and this is no exception. It's cheaper than most of the competition, with the pretty similar Bontrager bag coming in at just under £100.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – definitely.

Use this box to explain your overall score

This bag does everything you could ask for in such a modestly priced option. It's secure (after a little bit of settling in), keeps your belonging dry, and is a great option for bikepacking or for adding storage capacity on yout day-to-day rides.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 174  Weight: 75

I usually ride: Storck Aerfast   My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Latest Comments

 