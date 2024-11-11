Support road.cc

Jack Wolfskin Rack Bag

by Emily Fergusson
Mon, Nov 11, 2024 09:45
£110.00

Comfortable to carry and the removable lining is great, but a bit fiddly to do up and can shake when you're riding
Removable lining
Waterproof
Comfortable to carry
Hard to do up
Fiddly to attach to the bike
Clips aren't adjustable or replaceable
Weight: 
625g
Contact: 
www.jack-wolfskin.co.uk
At 22 litres, the Jack Wolfskin Rack Bag is a handy size bag for commuters. It's comfortable to carry and has a removable lining that makes it easy to clean. The downside is that its lack of adjustability can make it fiddly to fasten and get onto your bike rack – which is disappointing considering its £110 price tag.

For more options our best pannier bags and pannier racks buyer's guide is the place to go.

Removable lining

First, the best bit, which caused me an audible 'Ooooh' as I opened it up: the removable lining. It's attached using Velcro, which allows you to easily remove it for cleaning and to reattach it, and I think it's a very smart piece of design.

2024 Jack Wolfskin Rack bag - internal liner

I do own some fairly feral panniers that I don't wash that much, for fear of damaging the waterproofing. Well, that's my excuse. And I love the idea of being able to quickly whip out the lining and soak it in suds.

2024 Jack Wolfskin Rack Bag - open.jpg

Cleverly, there's also a zip-up pocket underneath the removable lining, to keep valuables hidden and safe.

Waterproof and comfortable

It's waterproof and kept my laptop dry when cycling in a downpour. It's also very comfortable to carry when you're off the bike.

2024 Jack Wolfskin Rack Bag - strap clip.jpg

This is because the Jack Wolfskin Rack Pack is completely soft, rather than having the hard plastic shells that some panniers have.

2024 Jack Wolfskin Rack Bag - back.jpg

It's even okay when it's knocking against your leg when you're carrying it.

2024 Jack Wolfskin Rack Bag - side.jpg

And the bag's overall softness is helped by the fact the bag also has a soft Velcro loop to attach it to the bottom of the rack instead of the usual hard plastic clip.

2024 Jack Wolfskin Rack Bag - rack fixing.jpg

Attaching it to the bike

The flipside to this is that not only did I find the Velcro loop a bit fiddly, but the clips at the top of the bag can't be adjusted either, which can make it hard to get the bag ideally placed on your rack.

2024 Jack Wolfskin Rack Bag - rack hooks.jpg

The result is that the bag shook when I rode.

2024 Jack Wolfskin Rack Bag 2.jpeg

While this didn't affect my ability to ride (nor did the bag come off), I did wonder how long the clips would last, as they being slightly shaken each ride. And because they can't be unscrewed to move them left or right, this also means they can't be unscrewed to be replaced. If they snap, the pannier's useless. I don't mind paying top buck for a small pannier, but I do want to feel it has longevity going for it.

Fastening the bag

I also had issues with how the bag fastens. It wraps up, then you fasten it at each side with a buckle. The problem is that the strap that holds each buckle isn't centred on the side panel – so the buckle gets buried in the material and you have to feel your way in to attach it to the clip.

2024 Jack Wolfskin Rack Bag 1.jpeg

I have an old Ortlieb pannier with the same design, but since the buckle is centred on the side panel, this issue's avoided. The Jack Wolfskin Rack Bag is far from cheap and for £110 I'd want it to fasten easily.

Value

For £55, though presently on sale for just £33, Stoic makes the GranvikSt, which is the same size and has similar properties.

The Brooks England Scape 22L pannier comes in at a pretty pricey £125 but Emma rated it when she reviewed it a few years ago.

If you can make do with just 20 litres rather 22, I've been using an Ortlieb Back-Roller Urban for a few years after buying it second hand – and even now there's still plenty of life in it. And Simon's recent review suggests the Back-Roller design is still made to the same high quality today.

Conclusion

The Jack Wolfskin Rack Bag is basically well constructed and seems pretty durable – but it is let down in a couple of areas. If you can get it at a heavily reduced price it might be handy as a commuter bag rather than as the bikepacking pannier it's designed to be, and I was impressed with its removable lining and comfort off the bike. But for £110 I feel it should be easier to do up and sit more securely on your bike rack.

Verdict

Comfortable to carry and the removable lining is great, but a bit fiddly do up and can shake when you're riding

Make and model: Jack Wolfskin Rack Bag

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Jack Wolskin says the Rack Bag is designed for bikepacking –but I think it's actually more suitable as a commuter bag, as the clips that fasten the bag to the rack don't feel that tough, and they're not replaceable either.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

The spec is listed as:

Rack bag for bikepacking and everyday use

Taped seams and roll-top closure to prevent water ingress

High-vis reflective print with detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Inner pocket with zip

Made of recycled materials

PFC-free

22 litres capacity

Reinforced Back True

Measurements: 34 x 34 x 21cm

Weight: 700g

Capacity: 22 litres

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
6/10

The bag itself is well made and would get a seven. However, the clips that attach it onto the bike seem a bit weak, so I've dropped it down a mark.

Rate the product for performance:
 
5/10

It shook around on my rack and I also found it fiddly to do up.

Rate the product for durability:
 
5/10

The bag itself is waterproof, looks to be well made and it feels durable – but I'm not sure the clips are as tough and durable as they could be.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
6/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

The price is at the higher end for what you'd expect to pay for a pannier bag of this size. And I don't feel it does some of the basics – such as stability on the bike or being able to do it up easily – well enough to justify this expense.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It stayed on my bike, which is the first thing you want a pannier to do! But I did find it quite fiddly to do up and attach it to the rack and the clips didn't inspire confidence.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

I loved the removable lining – I wish all panniers had this – and how comfortable it is to carry.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It's tricky to do up, the clips are neither adjustable nor replaceable and it shook around when I was riding with it.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's at the higher end of the scale for panniers of this size, though it's a little cheaper than the similar size Brooks England Scape. Ortlieb's Back-Roller Urban gives you 22L of space for £78.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes – to a degree.

Would you consider buying the product? No – I think there are better options for the same price or less.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? No – I'd suggest the Ortlieb Back-Roller Urban as an alternative.

Use this box to explain your overall score

I really liked the removable lining and I found the Rack Bag comfortable to carry, which isn't always the case for a pannier. However, I do feel that a bag at this sort of price point should offer greater adjustability, be easier to do up, sit more securely on the rack and be more stable.

Overall rating: 5/10

About the tester

Age: 27  Height: 5ft 4  Weight: 147lbs

I usually ride: Dawes Galaxy  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, general fitness riding,

