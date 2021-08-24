The Silca Mensola computer mount is a showcase of what can be done with the latest 3D printing technology. For its intended purpose – as a cycling computer mount – it's total overkill for the vast majority. If you happen to be flush, and want a neat way to finish off that super-high-end bike you've just bought, then you'll be rewarded with a pretty special computer mount that's tailored to your bike.

Not satisfied with your current computer mount, and want something a little different? The Mensola is billed as 'The world's smartest computer mount'. It's 3D printed in 6Al/4V titanium, which makes it strong, and it's also pretty light, if not weight-weenie territory.

It's also pretty insane looking. Ignoring the comments already covered on this site about its likeness to certain objects at particular angles (personally, I think it looks most like it's been inspired by HR Giger's alien), the aesthetics are quite appealing. The lattice framework is particularly eye-catching, and the bead-blasted finish of the titanium gives it a raw, purposeful look and feel.

Silca even says the design has some aero benefits, though it doesn't back up its claims in any way. It does look pretty smooth, though.

Sizing up

The Mensola attaches to a stem faceplate's lower front bolts, which integrates it neatly into the cockpit. The big appeal of Silca's mount is the ability to get it tailored to your bike's stem faceplate geometry. Because the Mensola is 3D printed, it means Silca can produce the mount in a variety of sizes to accommodate the wide variety of stems out there. There's no tooling needed, since each specific stem size is a digital file which is then printed out by the machine.

When purchasing the mount, you can specify the size you want using a drop-down menu in the options. Bolt distances vary from 22mm up to 40mm, in 1mm increments (plus there's a half size between 32 and 33mm). Alternatively, Silca can make the mount to fit several specific integrated bar stems, such as the Black Inc Integrated Barstem.

Helpfully, Silca also provides a fitment chart, so you can quickly see which stems are compatible with which bolt distances. Alternatively, if you can't seem to find your stem from the list (or, as in my case, your S-Works stem doesn't match the chart for some reason) you can measure your bolt distance.

I used callipers to do this, but to be safe you can use Silca's handy measurement guide. This can be printed out and placed against your bolt holes to see exactly where it falls on the size chart. Mine came in at 23mm, which is right at the smaller end of the scale. Interestingly, though I have a relatively recent S-Works stem, it didn't match Silca's template which states that S-Works stems have a wider 28mm bolt spacing. Presumably, Specialized has changed the spacing on its newest models.

Once your 3D-printed mount arrives, you simply remove the existing lower bolts attached to the stem faceplate, secure the Mensola in place and install the longer (titanium, naturally) bolts which come in the box.

Compatible units

The mount is compatible with both Garmin and Wahoo computers, with a simple hex bolt which can be loosened; as standard this is set to Garmin, but you just rotate it 90 degrees for the Wahoo configuration.

On installing my Hammerhead Karoo 2, I noticed that it doesn't click into place as assuredly as it does with the standard plastic bar mount supplied by Hammerhead. That said, I've been using it for hundreds of miles now on some really rough roads, and it's remained securely in place.

Weight and strength

I weighed the Mensola on some digital scales, and it came in at 33.1g. Silca says the mount starts at 27g. Now, either my scales are pessimistic, or that figure is for the integrated bar/stem version. The included titanium bolts are 6g for the pair – just 1.5g heavier than the titanium bolts they replaced.

The Mensola isn't superlight, then. Even Wiggle's Prime Direct Stem Computer Mount is only 27g, though you can easily go lighter – the Alpitude Stelvio V2 Carbon out-front mount weighs just 14g (without bolts).

Weight isn't everything, though. Silca is keen to highlight the increased strength of its titanium mount over conventional aluminium mounts, which Silca says is six to twelve times stronger. In a video that demonstrates stress loading on the Mensola versus a conventional aluminium mount, it's clear just how much stronger Silca's internally trussed titanium design is.

Silca says the Mensola uses 'structural design elements from architectural and aerospace engineering'. By comparison, the aluminium mount used in the demo appears to be much weaker, particularly in the middle of the construction, which obviously isn't ideal.

Would this really matter in real-world use? Probably not – it depends on how many people have managed to snap an aluminium mount, but I'd hazard a guess it's not that many.

Does the Mensola mount make me feel that bit more confident about attaching my £360 computer to it? Definitely. Although I'm not certain if that would convince me to spend nearly half its value again on a mount...

Value

This brings me neatly to how it compares pound for pound with other stem-attached mounts out there (note the direct comparison – I'm not including mounts that attach to the bar, or in some other way).

As I mentioned earlier, the Prime Direct Stem Computer Mount costs just a fraction of the Mensola at £19.99, and is lighter at 27g. The universal mounting system is obviously nowhere as neat and integrated as the Mensola's, but... that price.

Mat reviewed the slightly pricier F3 Cycling FormMount modular mounting system, which is similarly light, at 25g, and £49. Though definitely more purposeful in its looks than the Mensola, the design does allow for adjustment to different size stems.

An option for the weight weenies? The Alpitude Stelvio V2 Carbon out-front mount weighs just 14g (without bolts) and costs from €105. The single arm carbon construction is very minimalist. I'm sure carbon fibre is plenty strong enough to do the job here, but I'd still happily bet on the Mensola if I was particularly concerned about the mount's capability.

Overall

Whether the Mensola is worth £175 is completely up to you. If you've spent a fair chunk of cash on a top of the range computer, then the added peace of mind that your mount isn't going to snap might be enough for you. Or, if you're lucky enough to buy that dream high-end bike, it could be the perfect finishing touch – and seem relatively inexpensive.

Verdict

A genuinely first-class product, if you're willing to spend a considerable sum of cash

