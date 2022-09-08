Support road.cc

review
Selle Italia Model X saddle2022 Selle Italia Model X Green Superflow Saddle.jpg

Selle Italia Model X saddle

8
by Lara Dunn
Thu, Sep 08, 2022 15:45
0
£50.37

VERDICT:

8
10
Pollutant free and fully recyclable construction doesn't affect performance or quality, but it's no lightweight
Excellent gel padding
Well-designed shape
Production is very green
Good value
Hard base can be felt when riding
Only one size/width at the moment
A little on the heavy side
Weight: 
313g
Contact: 
selleitalia.com
The Selle Italia Model X Saddle combines impressive eco credentials – it's made without waste or pollutants, and is entirely recyclable – with the quality of a prestige marque yet an impressively affordable price. It's comfortable too, but the (literal) rough edges could do with a little smoothing and it's not the lightest.

This impressive saddle is 245mm long and currently available in a single width of 145mm, which is conveniently just the right width for me. It's smart-looking, pretty similar to Selle Italia's Novus Boost Evo Superflow, though that's 67g lighter at 246g. The Model X is 313g.

Saddle comfort is the ultimate in personal preference, with certain designs and cut-outs suiting some better than others. I've always found Selle Italia to suit me very well, and this one is no different. The gel padding is firm but so well-shaped it never feels hard, and supports your sit-bones well.

The Superflow cutout is generous and works well too with the gently curved overall shape, and the flex is just right for comfort without impacting on the power transfer.

2022 Selle Italia Model X Green Superflow Saddle - back.jpg

If you like to slide around on your saddle this may not suit, as the covering – which uses no glue or solvents during manufacture – has a grippy, almost rubberised feel that keeps you nicely secure.

2022 Selle Italia Model X Green Superflow Saddle - rear.jpg

For me, the excellent shape and padding are slightly undercut by the shoulders of the base – I could feel them. There's a noticeable edge and, while it would be overstating it to claim it caused discomfort, it did mean I couldn't totally forget about the saddle.

I had no chafing issues from it, but it just tickled at my consciousness. You may find this a complete non-issue, of course.

2022 Selle Italia Model X Green Superflow Saddle - nose.jpg

The upper repels water very well, and seems tough and durable so far. Overall it's a fair bit heavier than many performance saddles, though.

Value

At £50.37, this punches above its weight in terms of quality and performance, particularly when you also factor in its green construction. For a bit more you can get a bit less weight from both the Liv Alacra SL Saddle (222g/£69.99) and the Giant Fleet SL Saddle (221g/£69.99), but there's no word on what emissions their production involves, if that's a factor for you.

Closer in price you'll find the Bontrager Aeolus Comp Saddle at £59.99, which is also not specifically eco but is still lighter at 286g.

Overall

This isn't perfect – it's a bit heavy even for the price, and the edges of the base may niggle you – but it's fundamentally comfortable and well made, while the eco-conscious manufacturing should let you (literally) breathe easily.

Verdict

road.cc test report

Make and model: Selle Italia Model X saddle

Size tested: L3 - W 145 x L 245 mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Selle Italia says: 'Designed with our future in mind, the Model X is made with an entirely green process that doesn't compromise on quality or performance.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

100% recyclable construction - all elements can be re-used or recycled to create new products

145mm x 245mm

0.7mm carbon-steel alloy tube rails

Gel padding

Superflow cut out

Wave shape best for static riders or those with posterior pelvic tilt

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well built from high quality materials.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

I found it comfortable and supportive.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

Feels strong, and when it eventually does die it can be fully recycled.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
4/10

On the weightier side for a road saddle.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
7/10

The saddle was very comfortable for me, though I found the hard shoulders of the base section slightly intrusive even if they weren't actually uncomfy.

Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The responsible construction, value, quality and comfortable support.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The tangible hard edge to the base of the saddle, which I found intrusive if not actually uncomfortable, and the highish weight.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £50.37, this saddle punches above its weight in terms of quality and performance, particularly when you also factor in its green construction. For a bit more you can get a bit less weight from both the Liv Alacra SL Saddle (222g/£69.99) and the Giant Fleet SL Saddle (221g/£69.99), but there's no word on what emissions their production involves, if that's a factor for you.

Closer in price you'll find the Bontrager Aeolus Comp Saddle at £59.99, which is also not specifically eco but is still lighter at 286g.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Probably not, but I'm keen to see how the technology develops further

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's not perfect, in that it's a bit heavy and the tangible edges won't suit everyone, but the greener production techniques and overall quality are impressive. The price is good, too.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

Latest Comments

 