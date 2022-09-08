The Selle Italia Model X Saddle combines impressive eco credentials – it's made without waste or pollutants, and is entirely recyclable – with the quality of a prestige marque yet an impressively affordable price. It's comfortable too, but the (literal) rough edges could do with a little smoothing and it's not the lightest.

This impressive saddle is 245mm long and currently available in a single width of 145mm, which is conveniently just the right width for me. It's smart-looking, pretty similar to Selle Italia's Novus Boost Evo Superflow, though that's 67g lighter at 246g. The Model X is 313g.

Saddle comfort is the ultimate in personal preference, with certain designs and cut-outs suiting some better than others. I've always found Selle Italia to suit me very well, and this one is no different. The gel padding is firm but so well-shaped it never feels hard, and supports your sit-bones well.

The Superflow cutout is generous and works well too with the gently curved overall shape, and the flex is just right for comfort without impacting on the power transfer.

If you like to slide around on your saddle this may not suit, as the covering – which uses no glue or solvents during manufacture – has a grippy, almost rubberised feel that keeps you nicely secure.

For me, the excellent shape and padding are slightly undercut by the shoulders of the base – I could feel them. There's a noticeable edge and, while it would be overstating it to claim it caused discomfort, it did mean I couldn't totally forget about the saddle.

I had no chafing issues from it, but it just tickled at my consciousness. You may find this a complete non-issue, of course.

The upper repels water very well, and seems tough and durable so far. Overall it's a fair bit heavier than many performance saddles, though.

Value

At £50.37, this punches above its weight in terms of quality and performance, particularly when you also factor in its green construction. For a bit more you can get a bit less weight from both the Liv Alacra SL Saddle (222g/£69.99) and the Giant Fleet SL Saddle (221g/£69.99), but there's no word on what emissions their production involves, if that's a factor for you.

Closer in price you'll find the Bontrager Aeolus Comp Saddle at £59.99, which is also not specifically eco but is still lighter at 286g.

Overall

This isn't perfect – it's a bit heavy even for the price, and the edges of the base may niggle you – but it's fundamentally comfortable and well made, while the eco-conscious manufacturing should let you (literally) breathe easily.

Verdict

Pollutant free and fully recyclable construction doesn't affect performance or quality, but it's no lightweight

