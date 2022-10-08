The Prestacycle TorqRatchet PRO Deluxe is an excellent choice for home and pro mechanics alike. Compact, accurate and easy to read, an already very good tool just got better.
Three years back I gave the Feedback Sports Range Torque Ratchet an excellent score, loving the size, weight and access to fiddly spaces, despite not liking the hard-to-read circular scale and the need to reset every time.
Feedback had rebadged and improved on the original Prestacycle design, and now Prestacycle has upped the ante again with the new Pro version of the original TorqRatchet.
What's changed is the scale, and it's a genius evolution. Instead of reading at the end of the deflecting torque beam, which will inevitably mean needing to differentiate very small movements, the new Pro TorqRatchet features a long window in the side of the tool, and a white marking on the beam itself becomes visible as you increase the torque.
This line then aligns with torque markings on the outside of the window. Prestacycle claims the window is three times the size of the previous model's window – but apart from length, the big benefit here is contrast – the white measurement point really stands out.
Apart from the scale, nothing else has changed – the ratchet body and head are still the same high quality, with the thumb-operated direction switch and knurled thumbwheel still a joy to use.
You can very quickly fit, rotate and tighten or loosen fittings, even in very restricted places such as between rear brake callipers and seatstays, or water bottle cage bolts. Bits are held very securely but can easily be popped out by applying pressure with a fingernail or other tool to the rear of the bit/head.
As this is the Deluxe set, you get 12 of the most commonly used bits, including Philips screwdriver, T-10, 20, 25 and 30 Torx, 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm hex. You might question the inclusion of an 8mm hex – for most bikes only useful for pedals.
As the tool is rated for 60Nm force as a ratchet (ie don't use the Torque measurement knob) it's a perfectly good tool to welly down on a pedal or loose crank if yours takes 8mm. Obviously 6mm pedals are covered. 60Nm in a palm-sized hand tool is a stupendous amount of grunt, and you'll know about it.
Just be careful you don't knacker the torque end of the tool while applying force in either direction.
Weighing in at just 67g out of the case and without any bits, the tool is very light and compact for a 2-10Nm ratchet. As a travel tool for touring or backcountry cyclists/mechanics, it's an excellent choice, in or out of the case. If you're leaving the case behind, you'll need to work out how to store your chosen bits.
The case is nice but lacks markings to show you which bits are what – something Feedback Sports nailed in its version of the previous model. There are also no longer bits as provided by Feedback Sports – although Prestacycle does a great little set of 50mm-long hex and Torx bits for £12, which I use daily in the workshop. The size of the case easily slips into a jersey pocket or frame bag.
I've been using the TorqRatchet Pro daily for three months now in the workshop, and it's earned a place on The Best Shelf alongside my other go-to tools that must be open and within easy reach. The fact you no longer need to calibrate the scale every time makes repetitive adjust-check-adjust jobs a breeze, tasks such as aligning brake callipers or torquing stems to remove headset play.
Compared to a number of other torque tools, the Prestacycle is spot on with torque measurement. It claims it's good for 5,000 cycles and can be recalibrated if needed.
Value
In terms of value, the Deluxe version for £60 with 12 bits is a great little toolset. What's even better value is the £50 version, which puts the Pro tool and same 12 bits into a rigid nylon wallet with elastic bit holders and Velcro closure. It holds a credit card/cash and has a belt loop too. If you plan to take the tool and bits with you on rides, this is definitely the one to go for.
Compared with the Feedback Sports Range tool, there's no question – the £50 wallet version of the Prestacycle Pro wins hands-down on functionality and value. In Feedback Sport's Amazon store the Range tool is £65 – and as mentioned includes two longer bits, the T25 and Hex 5. You can buy the Prestacycle tool in its Wallet version and its six-piece 50mm bit set for less – result!
Conclusion
In terms of compact, wide-range, lightweight torque tools, the game is between Prestacycle and the rebadged Feedback Sports version. With the new PRO display window that doesn't need resetting each time, the Prestacycle tool is a clear winner.
Verdict
A compact, light and easy-to-read tool for getting the correct torque in tricky places.
Make and model: Prestacycle TorqRatchet PRO Deluxe
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
It's for people wanting to set or check torque at home or on the road.
Prestacycle says:
FEATURES
TWO TOOLS IN ONE.
The red handle is a standard reversible ratchet. The black knob is a beam torque wrench.
A COMPLETE POCKET MULTI-TOOL!
Grab the red handle and tighten or loosen screws and bolts all over your bike. The Patented reversible thumb-wheel ratchet head is rated to up to 60Nm of total force, so this tool can even be used to install and remove pedals.
TIGHTEN EACH BOLT TO EXACT TORQUE!
This is a highly accurate beam torque wrench capable of tightening from 2Nm to 10Nm. When tightening, finish by pushing on the end-knob. As you tighten, the indicator will point to the current torque. When it reaches the correct torque, stop tightening. You're done!
3X LARGER READOUT SCALE.
Our new angled slot window offers identical simplicity and accuracy as our standard tool, but 300% the size of our Standard display makes it easier to see and use.
ATTRACTIVE, DURABLE FOAM-LINED ZIPPER CARRY CASE.
Perfect for protecting your tool and keeping your bits within easy reach. 12 of the most common bit sizes for bicycles are included. Weather-resistant case materials and impact protection make this the perfect case to add to your toolset-to-go.
A HIGH QUALITY, DURABLE TOOL.
Prestacycle TorqRatchet is compatible with all tool bit sets from Prestacycle and all standard 1/4in bits. The patented Ratchet head firmly holds bits in place without a magnet. Releasing the bit is simple with a finger-press into the hole on the top. The ratchet offers an easy to use thumb wheel to speed screw installation and removal. The ratchet reverse knob is easily accessible right on top of the tool. The Patent pending Beam torque wrench hidden and protected inside the handle uses hardened alloyed steel and is rated in excess of 5000 cycles and can be re-calibrated by Prestacycle.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Ratchet Multi-tool and 2~10Nm Torque Wrench!
3X Larger readout than our Standard Model!
Heavy-duty design withstands up to 60Nm of force
Only 5.25 inches long & 68 grams!
Calibrated for over 5000 cycles of Torque tightening
Deluxe Neoprene custom Zipper Case for ultimate protection.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
The feel of the tool and bits is high quality.
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
It could be damaged if you held it wrongly when applying high torque.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
10/10
For what it does it's very light.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
For larger hands, it might be a bit short for high-torque applications.
Rate the product for value:
10/10
For £60 you get a great package of value.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Can't fault it. A lovely experience.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The easily readable scale – and not having to reset it.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The lack of bit size markings on the case.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Very competitive. It's markedly cheaper than the Feedback Sports version.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I can only mark the tool down on the case's lack of clear bit markings. Otherwise the tool itself and its price is exceptional.
Age: 47 Height: 183cm Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Sonder Camino Gravelaxe My best bike is: Nah bro that's it
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, general fitness riding, mtb, G-R-A-V-E-L
