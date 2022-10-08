​The Prestacycle TorqRatchet PRO Deluxe is an excellent choice for home and pro mechanics alike. Compact, accurate and easy to read, an already very good tool just got better.

Three years back I gave the Feedback Sports Range Torque Ratchet an excellent score, loving the size, weight and access to fiddly spaces, despite not liking the hard-to-read circular scale and the need to reset every time.

Feedback had rebadged and improved on the original Prestacycle design, and now Prestacycle has upped the ante again with the new Pro version of the original TorqRatchet.

What's changed is the scale, and it's a genius evolution. Instead of reading at the end of the deflecting torque beam, which will inevitably mean needing to differentiate very small movements, the new Pro TorqRatchet features a long window in the side of the tool, and a white marking on the beam itself becomes visible as you increase the torque.

This line then aligns with torque markings on the outside of the window. Prestacycle claims the window is three times the size of the previous model's window – but apart from length, the big benefit here is contrast – the white measurement point really stands out.

Apart from the scale, nothing else has changed – the ratchet body and head are still the same high quality, with the thumb-operated direction switch and knurled thumbwheel still a joy to use.

You can very quickly fit, rotate and tighten or loosen fittings, even in very restricted places such as between rear brake callipers and seatstays, or water bottle cage bolts. Bits are held very securely but can easily be popped out by applying pressure with a fingernail or other tool to the rear of the bit/head.

As this is the Deluxe set, you get 12 of the most commonly used bits, including Philips screwdriver, T-10, 20, 25 and 30 Torx, 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm hex. You might question the inclusion of an 8mm hex – for most bikes only useful for pedals.

As the tool is rated for 60Nm force as a ratchet (ie don't use the Torque measurement knob) it's a perfectly good tool to welly down on a pedal or loose crank if yours takes 8mm. Obviously 6mm pedals are covered. 60Nm in a palm-sized hand tool is a stupendous amount of grunt, and you'll know about it.

Just be careful you don't knacker the torque end of the tool while applying force in either direction.

Weighing in at just 67g out of the case and without any bits, the tool is very light and compact for a 2-10Nm ratchet. As a travel tool for touring or backcountry cyclists/mechanics, it's an excellent choice, in or out of the case. If you're leaving the case behind, you'll need to work out how to store your chosen bits.

The case is nice but lacks markings to show you which bits are what – something Feedback Sports nailed in its version of the previous model. There are also no longer bits as provided by Feedback Sports – although Prestacycle does a great little set of 50mm-long hex and Torx bits for £12, which I use daily in the workshop. The size of the case easily slips into a jersey pocket or frame bag.

I've been using the TorqRatchet Pro daily for three months now in the workshop, and it's earned a place on The Best Shelf alongside my other go-to tools that must be open and within easy reach. The fact you no longer need to calibrate the scale every time makes repetitive adjust-check-adjust jobs a breeze, tasks such as aligning brake callipers or torquing stems to remove headset play.

Compared to a number of other torque tools, the Prestacycle is spot on with torque measurement. It claims it's good for 5,000 cycles and can be recalibrated if needed.

Value

In terms of value, the Deluxe version for £60 with 12 bits is a great little toolset. What's even better value is the £50 version, which puts the Pro tool and same 12 bits into a rigid nylon wallet with elastic bit holders and Velcro closure. It holds a credit card/cash and has a belt loop too. If you plan to take the tool and bits with you on rides, this is definitely the one to go for.

Compared with the Feedback Sports Range tool, there's no question – the £50 wallet version of the Prestacycle Pro wins hands-down on functionality and value. In Feedback Sport's Amazon store the Range tool is £65 – and as mentioned includes two longer bits, the T25 and Hex 5. You can buy the Prestacycle tool in its Wallet version and its six-piece 50mm bit set for less – result!

Conclusion

In terms of compact, wide-range, lightweight torque tools, the game is between Prestacycle and the rebadged Feedback Sports version. With the new PRO display window that doesn't need resetting each time, the Prestacycle tool is a clear winner.

Verdict

A compact, light and easy-to-read tool for getting the correct torque in tricky places.

