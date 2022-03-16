Reckoned to be an evolution of its Nexus and Geo Bib shorts, the Polaris Latitude Bib Shorts are described as being its most complete shorts to date. They're aimed primarily at long-distance road riders, but I've found their qualities are equally suited to gravel and mixed terrain escapes.

They feature a reassuringly sturdy tog weight, but even so, given the season I started by testing these beneath some Lycra tights or pairing them with leg warmers. They have a nice seamless aesthetic, with no gathering or bunching, so I was free to sit back and concentrate on my cadence.

The supportive fabric – an 80% polyester, 20% elastane mix – isn't described as compressive, but my legs felt fresher compared with other mid-price examples on rides exceeding four hours or following an intense session on the indoor trainer.

Leg length and well-executed laser-cut grippers ensure everything stays in situ, and no matter how long I've been out the flatlocked seams have left no unsightly post-ride branding. I'm not generally drawn to arm or leg warmers, since they can shift annoyingly, but no such issues here, which is testament to the silicone gripper's design and quality.

The satin-finish material has offered the right blend of tenure to most saddle coverings, allowing me to make minute adjustments without annoying surf.

Moisture management is good, too. Hammering along at around 20mph for 30 minutes or so and there's some familiar dampness creeping around the lower back and bib sections but this quickly dissipates to a faint misting.

Being a heavier tog weight they feel toastier on the indoor trainer compared with some budget models, which are proportionately thinner. But the thicker fabric bodes well for longevity – and the odd spill.

Pad

Pad comfort is very personal, but I've tended to get along with most in recent years. The Latitude's TMF is no exception. It's a relatively low-profile design, with carefully mapped pressure-relieving groove and tailored density foam padding. I've typically gone for two to four hours straight with no issues, no chafing or similar discomfort regardless of saddle, and the pressure-relieving channel has done its thing.

An anti-bacterial component completes the package, banishing nasty niffs and nastier hygiene problems.

Pocket

The bib section incorporates a 'stash' pocket at the rear which, thanks to sensible positioning, is intuitive to reach for accessing mid-ride, much like reaching into a jersey pocket. I've used it for hosting cash in a resealable freezer bag, weighted down by a spare tube or patch kit.

Sizing/fit

Polaris is a brand that was traditionally quite generous on the sizing front. However, the medium (my usual size) was absolutely bang on. I found no discrepancy between sizing chart and real world, and the cut is in excellent proportion to my 181cm, 70kg frame.

The shorts are sufficiently long in the leg and hug the contours nicely, flattering without squeezing, and the bib section is similarly accommodating, offering oodles of movement-conducive give and ample room for a baselayer.

Durability/care

These seem a very solid pair of bib shorts, and I've done a fair few rides on the wilder side with no obvious battle scars. Same goes for regular machine washes – most at 30 degrees, but they've also accidentally gone through with the odd household wash at 40 with no issues.

Value

They're well priced at £79.99 (even better at their discounted price of £59.99 at time of writing), though there are a few that deliver similar performance for less.

At £60, Altura's Progel Plus bib shorts have a great pad, and the thinner mesh bib section is a better bet in very warm weather or for sessions on the indoor trainer. However, check the leg length – especially if, like me, you are proportionally long in the leg.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best cycling bib shorts

Closer to the Latitudes, price-wise, we have the Lusso Pro Gels, which have gone up to £75 since Jez tested them. He did find the stitching around the bibs a little chunky, though, and the main fabric a little shiny.

At £64.99, Van Rysel's Racer Ultralight shorts are similarly competent, though their extensive mesh panelling is better suited to the height of summer, or extended trainer sessions.

Summary

As mid-point shorts go, the Polaris Latitudes deliver a good balance of performance, comfort and practicality. There are similarly competent models, some of which come in a fair bit cheaper, but overall I'd say the Latitudes are a very good option.

Verdict

Well-designed mid-price shorts that deliver, on and off road

