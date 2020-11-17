The Polaris Bikewear RBS Reflect Gloves are lightweight, stretchy and highly visible, with insulation and breathability better suited to the shoulder seasons than full-on winter.

The gloves are made from a lightweight, stretchy fabric with a brushed inner finish for warmth. Designed for low light conditions, their superpower is the fact that the backs are covered in reflective dots, while between the fingers is highlighted in high-vis yellow.

The unisex medium was a good fit for me, which suggests they come up a bit small – I usually take a women's medium or men's small. They were comfortable and fitted well at the wrists and at the main part of the hands, with just a little extra space in the fingers.

The fleece-backed fabric is warm enough for riding in upper single digit temperatures, particularly rides that require a bit of effort , but they did struggle a bit on some prolonged descents, with my hands chilling off quite quickly because of the lightweight nature of the fabric and minimal windproofing.

On the plus side, they breathe well enough that my hands didn't get chilled through sweating.

The silicone pattern on the palms gives reasonable grip, but isn't quite as confidence-inspiring in the wet as some.

For commuting in colder conditions I'd be tempted to pop these on over another pair of gloves, to maximise visibility – those reflective dots do a nice job of adding just that bit extra safety to after-dark riding – while keeping levels of warmth a little higher and adding in a bit of padding, which these don't have.

Price-wise, these are a little more expensive than the dhb Aeron XC Full Finger Gloves at £25, which offer similar levels of warmth but without the reflectivity of the Polaris gloves, but significantly cheaper than the Gore C3 Infinium Stretch gloves at £49.99, though they do have more effective windproofing.

Specialized's Grail Long Finger Gloves are also a little more expensive at £35, but do have gel padding and touchscreen-friendly fingers, though not the reflectivity of the Polaris gloves.

Conclusion

All in all, these are a good choice for low-light rides during the cool-but-not-cold shoulder seasons, and could be a useful addition for commuting even in the coldest months if bought big enough to go over other gloves for extra warmth.

Verdict

Good gloves for enhanced visibility in chilly rather than cold conditions

