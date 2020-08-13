The dhb Aeron XC Full Finger Gloves are lightweight, grippy and breathable, making them suitable for milder conditions, and being thin they allow an unhindered grip and feel of the bar.
At just 40g the Aeron XC gloves are certainly lightweight, a stripped-back summer glove for no-nonsense riding. If you're after padding, then these aren't for you. There's none. What this does mean is that thanks to the ultra-thin construction, connection with the handlebar is superb, and having used them when riding both mountain bike and gravel bikes I can sing their praises for use with both drop bars and flat bars.
The silicone print ensures no hand slippage and is more than up to the job, even on rocky descents in both dry and wet conditions. Unlike some gloves, such as the Endura Hummvee Lite Icons, the grippy silicone spreads across all the fingers as well as into the palm. On a mountain bike I found that this made little difference, but on a gravel or CX bike the added surface – especially on the little fingers – really helped you cling on when using the drops.
The generously sized nose wipe panel on each thumb is lovely and soft and doesn't have nasty seams around the edge like I've found on some gloves. That theme continues throughout the glove, with seams being kept to a minimum. There are no seams across the palm, which aids comfort, and also none across the knuckles or backs of the hands, which also helps breathability.
The majority of the glove is made from 90% nylon and 10% elastane, and then the palm is 100% polyester. Both front and back, including the fingers, are perforated which has meant that during some pretty hot months of testing the breathability of the gloves is excellent; even on rides in the mid-20s they have been comfortable.
A downside of being so thin and breathable is that they don't offer much protection from the wind as your speed picks up, nor do they offer much protection against prickly bushes and brambles, but you can't have it all.
> Buyer’s Guide: 9 of the best summer cycling gloves
At £25 the Aeron XC gloves don't fare badly against their opposition, especially as they perform really well. Of the gloves we've tested that they're similar to, the Supacaz SupaGs are £10 more expensive, as are the Specialized Grail long fingered gloves. The Endura Hummvee gloves mentioned earlier are slightly cheaper at £20, but for drop handlebars the extra grippy fingers of the dhbs really help.
Overall, these gloves perform really well, their lightweight construction resulting in a positive and confident connection with both drop and flat bars, but because they're so thin, protection from the elements is near non-existent. They're ideal for mild weather riding on all sorts of bikes!
Verdict
Flyweight gloves for excellent connection in mild weather
Make and model: dhb Aeron XC Full Finger Gloves
Tell us what the product is for
dhb says: "Aeron XC collection
New for 2020, dhb’s Aeron XC collection is focused on helping you hit top speed in your off-road adventures. Whatever your ride, from MTB trails to gravel, the blend of durability and comfort will ensure you can put the power down with confidence.
Re the gloves specifically, dhb says: "At home on MTB trails and cross-country racing, their excellent ventilation and protection will ensure you are cool, comfortable and in control on every ride."
They are indeed excellent on a mountain bike and also perform well when you're riding on cyclo-cross and gravel bikes as well. Because they're so thin they're only really suitable for warmer weather.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From dhb:
Mesh back delivers great ventilation
Perforated suede palm for breathability
Silicone print grip
Minimal, pull-on stretch cuff
Nose wipe panel
Information
Main: 90% Nylon, 10% Elastane(Spandex)
Palm: 100% Polyester
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Really breathable and comfortable, and grip well.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
The material is pretty thin; for day to day use they've been fine, but whether they'd survive a hands down crash remains to be seen (thankfully).
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Nice and tight without pinching or restricting.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
The size guide was accurate.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Minimal seams really help in this area, but the label is annoying and can leave sharp edges even when it's been cut out.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
They're £10 cheaper than offerings from Specialized and Supacaz, but the Endura Hummvees we've tested recently were really good value at £20.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Fine.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performed well, super-breathable which makes them excellent for warm weather.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Nose wipe is so soft.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Annoying label.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're well constructed and the minimal seams are great. Breathability is excellent but this does limit their use to warm weather as the wind will whistle through. Shame there's also a label to cut out, otherwise these could have been exceptional.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
