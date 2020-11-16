Altura Firestorm Gloves

The Altura Firestorm Reflective Gloves are ideal for autumn and springtime commutes, offering great reflectivity as the days shorten. Thanks to the lightweight, softshell construction, they keep the chill off your hands without loss of the dexterity necessary to operate lights, locks and mobile screens.

I've found the Firestorm gloves ideal for temperatures around 10°C, give or take a few degrees, though it's also dependent on the level of exertion and personal levels of tolerance. I've used them primarily for commuting, early mornings and evenings, when it's beginning to feel like winter is approaching and the nights are drawing in.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The Firestorms have a softshell main fabric, which is effective at keeping the wind at bay, surprisingly so considering how thin it is. For the temperatures mentioned, I found the gloves plenty warm enough, though they didn't cut it for me when I did an early commute in 4-5°C. They don't stand up to persistent rain either; indeed, once wet, they offer no protection from even the wind.

If I put the hammer down in milder temperatures, I found that the suede became a little damp with sweat, though not excessively so.

Following the sizing guide, the mediums I tested were spot on in terms of fit and length of finger and cuff, with room for movement inside. I'd recommend staying true to size if you are buying. The cuff itself is a good length and snug enough to stay tucked under a jersey, preventing draughts getting in.

The thin upper and Amara suede palm mean that the Firestorms aren't bulky. This is great for operating even the fiddliest of lights and locks. You hardly lose any dexterity. When in contact with bar tape, the suede provides good grip, justifying the omission of any silicone gripper. The terry sweat wipe is well positioned and super-soft for snot and sweat wiping.

For some, the complete lack of padding might be an issue. I didn't miss this, especially during my 30-minute commutes. I tested them on longer rides and didn't suffer either.

Overall, the quality is good, with neat and tidy stitching. The fabric at the fingertips is showing a few signs of wear, but nothing severe, and I have used them literally every day and, on several occasions, played around with Velcro straps (bikepacking baggage) while wearing them.

There's a reinforced section between the thumb and forefinger to resist wear when your hands are spending hours wrapped around the lever hood.

> How to dress for cycling in autumn: find the best accessories

Altura claims that the fingers are touchscreen compatible, but this was a bit hit and miss for me. I've certainly experienced more effective gloves in this department. Patience and persistence was sometimes necessary.

The biggest boast, in my opinion, is the reflective detailing on the back of the hand. I tested the grey Firestorms, perhaps more striking than the alternative black ones in daylight. At night they are impressive. Your indicating won't go unnoticed – provided you remember to point the back of your hand appropriately.

Value

When it comes to pricing, I'd say that £39.99 is a fair bit to pay for a glove that only offers wind resistance and no respite from the rain, when you can get options like the Sportful NoRain gloves for the same money, though you do forgo the reflective element.

Lusso's Windtex Terrain gloves are windproof, breathable and water resistant, and are a tenner less than the Alturas.

As ever, though, you can always go more expensive: the Castelli Scalda Elite Gloves are an eye-watering £70, but do tick every box.

Conclusion

Overall, I have loved using the Altura gloves. They are sure to serve regular commuters well, their reflective properties will be appreciated. If you have a collection of gloves for more extreme weathers, then these slot in for those days when it is just a bit chilly.

Verdict

Great mid-season gloves for any regular commuter or night rider who's content with no padding

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website