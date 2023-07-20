Poc Omne Lite

Poc's Omne Lite is an evolution of the Omne helmet, made lighter and with added airflow. The fit on me is great, making the helmet near unnoticeable on my head, and the stripped-back retention system helps give it a light, airy feel. This kind of quality does not come cheap, though.
For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling helmets.
The Omne Lite is a new helmet in the Swedish brand's range, introduced this year alongside the Omne Ultra. Both are based on the existing Omne Air model, which we reviewed the Rapha-styled version of in 2021.
The Omne variations are Poc's least expensive helmets, and for the Lite it's stripped back the Omne Air to make it lighter and has also added extra airflow. The size medium on test weighs 237g on our scales which is pretty light, though not the lightest – that prize goes to another Poc helmet, the Ventral Lite, which only weighs 188g; we also reviewed the Rapha-styled version of that one.
Crash protection
I'm not as dedicated as our Dave when he tested the Ventral Lite and actually crashed it, but I can tell you a bit more theoretically speaking.
The lid is based around a lightweight EPS liner, with a minimal polycarbonate shell to provide structural strength while keeping the weight as low as possible, all conforming to EN, CPSC, AS/NZS certifications, though it does not have Mips. That stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System – a technology that can be found in other helmets that lessens energy from rotational or angular impacts via the use of a slip plane, which allows a sliding motion in all directions of the liner against the shell. We have a whole feature about it, if you'd like to know more.
Poc says it's optimised ventilation and airflow by adding extra exhaust vents at the back of the helmet. In total, there are 12 ventilation holes opening up to the five channels that run on the inside in the EPS liner. The combination of the holes and channels works really well; the ventilation is top notch on this helmet.
Adjustability
The retention system has been stripped back – there's a thin plastic wire running front to back rather than the more usual plastic strip.
This saves weight but there's an extra benefit: the big internal channels and the minimal retention system give the helmet a really light, airy feel, making it almost unnoticeable in use.
The chin strap is the usual adjustable affair; between it and the retention dial at the back, the fit is just so for me. Though it has to be said that helmet fit is a bit of a personal thing and Poc's shapes have worked well for me in the past.
Colours and sizes
The Omne Lite is available in seven different colour combinations and three sizes: small, medium and large.
We've got a medium on test, which is what I would usually go for in a helmet. It's the right size for me, with enough adjustability to fit me from when my head is freshly shaved to when it's really cold out and I'm double-skullcapping.
Value
At £170, this helmet is not cheap, especially for a non-Mips helmet. Mips does add a bit of weight so you could argue that if your design goal is 'Lite' then Mips doesn't fit that requirement.
We've reviewed plenty of helmets in this price bracket and above recently. Rudy Project's Egos costs the same, while Bell's XR Spherical, which George tested earlier this year, is a bit more expensive at £209.99, though does benefit from Spherical Mips.
You can spend more: Met's Trenta 3k Carbon MIPS helmet costs £290, up a tenner since Jamie tested it last year.
You can get a decent helmet for less, though: Specialized's Align II is only £45 and has Mips. Hollis thought it was excellent for the money, though it's quite a lot heavier.
Conclusion
I've enjoyed wearing this helmet; it fits me really well, the ventilation is top notch and I like the lightweight airy feel. It's easy to make the argument that £170 is a lot of money to spend for a non-Mips helmet, though. If extra protection is more important to you than weight, Poc's own Octal MIPS is only £10 more.
Verdict
Great fitting, light and airy feeling helmet, though expensive for non-Mips
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Poc Omne Lite
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Poc says: "A natural first step towards racing for the seasoned cyclist, the Omne Lite gives lightweight, optimised protection. Based on the Omne Air, the helmet is lighter and more ventilated for extra comfort in high-pressure situations, yet with the trusted comfort and protection of the original Omne. The outer PC shell has been scaled back to save weight, and the addition of ventilation exhausts to the rear improve airflow through the helmet, increasing comfort, particularly in hotter conditions. A lightweight 360° adjustment system makes it easy for every rider to find a secure fit."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Poc lists:
EPS Liner: A lightweight EPS liner gives optimized protection.
Minimal PC shell: A minimal PC shell provides structural strength while keeping weight low.
Optimized ventilation: Extra exhaust vents at the rear of the helmet improve ventilation and airflow.
Lightweight adjustable fit system: A lightweight 360° adjustment system gives a secure fit around the whole head.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I've loved wearing this helmet, the fit is great and it feels almost unnoticeable on my head.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fit and feel.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's a bit expensive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's not cheap, but it's not alone in this price bracket and you can easily spend more. See the review for details.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? I'd probably go for a Mips helmet if I was spending this kind of money.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, if they prioritised weight over extra protection.
Use this box to explain your overall score
I've really enjoyed using this helmet; it has a quality, lightweight and airy feel to it with plenty of ventilation, and it fits me really well. The only sticking point for me is the price; £170 is a lot to spend on a helmet without rotational protection, though I do understand that Mips adds weight and therefore probably doesn't fit the design brief of a "Lite" helmet.
Age: 44 Height: 1.78m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: All of them! My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift
Why not rewrite the article title to ask about tyre/wheel clearance width of the Ultegra 8000 brake caliper? Many more people will know the answer...
They have her pictured on a bike after leaving court. I would have thought it would have been confiscated if it had been illegally converted ...
Any "solution" posted on an internet chat thread / social media?
**** Brexit and **** every ignorant **** who voted for it!
I presume he was fined as the "face" because either he's freelancing or he has a little company that is responsible.
No, I'm not missing the point at all. Why are you looking at cis men vs cis women times and not transwomen vs cis women times? That's the actual...
I'm glad they got Jo to write the article rather than Jim.
Yep left it till this morning for exactly that reason of late dropouts.
Plenty lack of foresight and very poor driving on display here, the only bit I would (nearly) excuse is the van driver pulling out on the orange...
Somerset drink driver found unresponsive at wheel of car (BBC)...