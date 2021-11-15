Rapha + Poc Omne Air helmet

The Rapha + Poc Omne Air Spin is a very good slim-profile helmet with an incredibly comfy strap system (if it fits you), ports for stashing sunnies, and safety tech for dealing with rotational forces in the event of a crash. There is limited strap adjustment around the ears, though, so you might find you're unable to get the fit you require.
Rapha's signature styling coats this edition of Poc's most affordable road lid, the Omne Air, with three colours on offer: grey, navy, and a quite creamy off-white (which Poc calls Birch).
The Omne Air is designed for daily commuting and weekend rides as well as gravel adventures. It's race proven in off-road events, too – this is the helmet worn by EF Education-NIPPO's Lachlan Morton during his Alternative Calendar races.
According to Poc, the variable optimised-density EPS liner offers ideal impact force absorption with its thicker protection in specific zones.
The helmet also features Poc's patent-pending silicone pad crash safety technology called SPIN, for Shearing Pad INside, which is an alternative to MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System). The gel-like pads are positioned in critical locations throughout the helmet, and are claimed to minimise rotational forces transferred to the brain in the event of an impact.
There are no snag points for catching your hair, as was the issue in some earlier MIPS-integrated designs. It certainly seems a well-integrated, comfy safety solution – as far as I can tell of course, I've not crash-tested it – but it does meet UK/EU (EU Regulation 2016/425) standards.
Ten generously sized vents keep things reasonably cool. Airflow is directed effectively through the five front-facing vents and the five internal channels before then exiting via five vents at the rear which are positioned in a three-up, two-down formation.
This vent system kept things pleasant throughout the test period, but I have been testing in autumn; the nippy morning air didn't seem to bother me as much as usual and so this suggests to me it runs hotter than other lids such as my Kask Valegro. It'll be interesting to see how this lid really copes when we make it round to the summer again.
Sunglasses can be tucked away easily and securely when not in use in two of the front vents. There are no grippy silicone strips inside here like those found on Poc's higher tier Ventral SPIN, but nevertheless I've not experienced any slippage issues.
The clever design of the helmet straps makes this the comfiest setup I've ever tried. Basically, where the two straps join, a shaped piece keeps them further apart before cutting in (similar to Specialized's Tri-Fix web splitter). This creates a much better fit around the ears compared with traditional helmet strap designs which can scrape uncomfortably against the ear in my experience.
However, the ear adjustment piece only allows forward/backward movement and not any up/down adjustment; while I was able to find a comfy fit, this design is limiting and could prove unsuitable for some head shapes.
A 360-degree retention system enables you to fine-tune the fit. As well as the micro-adjustable dial that allows you to tighten the band encircling the head without any pressure points, the height can be toggled between four heights, for a comfy, secure fit throughout.
This £140 helmet weighs in at 306g. It's cheaper than Giro's Helios Spherical helmet (£229.99), which has MIPS protection included but comes in at a lighter 274g. On the other side of things, Bontrager's recently released Circuit helmet, with its WaveCel advanced safety tech, comes in heavier at 335g but cheaper with a £134.99 price tag. But the even cheaper (£119.99) Lazer Sphere MIPS weighs less than the Omne Air (280g) and also works well with glasses.
So the Omne Air Spin isn't the best value for a mid-market option, but it's not bad.
Overall, the Rapha + Poc Omne Air Spin is a comfy, functional lid that also delivers on protection with the SPIN technology. Its slim profile fitted me snugly and makes it aesthetically pleasing too. You can get lighter MIPS/MIPS-alternative helmets at this price point and a little lower, but the Omne Air Spin is still pretty good value for money. However, if you often need to lower the spot where the two straps join together in other helmets, you might find this one doesn't have the right adjustability for you.
Verdict
Comfy, slim lid with stylish Rapha colourway and Poc's advanced safety tech
Make and model: Rapha + Poc Omne Air helmet
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Rapha says: "As worn by EF Education-NIPPO riders at alternative calendar races, the POC Omne Air is optimised for road and gravel riding. Featuring POC's renowned 'Whole Helmet Concept™', it is designed to provide all-round, multipurpose protection without compromise on comfort or weight. With thicker core protection zones, the density of the EPS liner is optimised for added protection while carefully placed ventilation channels direct cool air over the head to regulate temperature. A 360° size adjustment system with a three-point cradle at the back of the head and straps moulded into the helmet liner makes for a secure, precise and comfortable fit on any ride.
NB. This helmet is certified to US (CPSC 16 CFR Part 1203) and UK/EU (EU Regulation 2016/425) safety specifications. It is available to all customers apart from AUS & NZ. Please make sure your selected product complies with local regulations."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Poc lists:
LS_
Weight
S: 285g M: 305g L: 350g
SPIN Technology
Patent pending SPIN (Shearing Pad Inside) pads
Construction
Optimized-density EPS liner offers ideal impact force absorption
360° Adjustment
Make it easy to find the perfect fit
Straps
Precision straps molded into liner for extra comfort
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Slim-profiled helmet fits snugly, can stash sunnies, and cleverly designed straps don't cut in around the ears; there's no up/down adjustment of the straps here, though, which limits the head shapes and sizes it'll fit.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
The SPIN safety tech is well integrated and doesn't compromise on comfort. As long as you don't need any up/down adjustment of the straps, they're wonderfully comfy too.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's a comfy, functional and stylish helmet that has well-integrated SPIN safety technology for dealing with rotational forces in the event of a crash.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The looks, the strap system (it worked very well for my head shape) and sunnies-stashing capability.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Runs slightly warm.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Priced at £140, it's in the right ball park for its performance. It is quite a lot cheaper than Giro's Helios Spherical, which features MIPS tech (£229.99), but a bit more expensive than some with a similar safety tech spec such as Bontrager's Circuit WaveCel (£134.99) and Lazer's Sphere MIPS (£119.99).
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
If it fits you, the Rapha + Poc Omne Air Spin is very good: a great-looking, comfy lid with a slim profile. You can store your glasses when not in use, and Poc's SPIN safety technology is included. However, it seems to run slightly warm (but next summer will be the true test of that) and there isn't any up/down strap adjustment around the ears, so it's unlikely to suit all riders.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
