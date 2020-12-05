Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Cleaning products
2020 Peatys Clean Protect Lube

Peaty's Clean Protect & Lube Starter Pack

8
by George Hill
Sat, Dec 05, 2020 09:45
0
£23.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Effective all-round bike care package at a good price
Effective for protection and cleaning
Pack savings
Smells deliciously drinkable
Weight: 
1,520g
Contact: 
peatys.co.uk

Peaty's Clean Protect & Lube Starter Kit works well for keeping your bike clean and happy all year round. It saves money over the standalone products, too, though these are fairly pricey options to begin with.

Peatys Clean Protect & Lube kit is made up of three elements: Loamfoam Bike Cleaner, PT17 General Maintenance Spray, and LinkLube All Weather lube.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Buying the kit saves you 17 percent, or about a fiver, against buying all three separately.

LoamFoam Bike Cleaner

LoamFoam comes in a really handy 1L spray bottle that can be refilled – Peaty's sell 200ml top ups in concentrate form. It's a nice touch that ultimately helps protect the environment. The cleaner itself cuts through dirt and grime really effectively, but the minty smell is almost good enough to drink... not ideal if you have kids around.

One element I particularly like is the two spray settings: one for a better spread, and the other to create more foam. This is particularly useful for when you getting good overall coverage but still hammering the worst bits. It's safe on everything, too.

This spray is £10.00 sold separately or £9.30 in this pack, which isn't bad. Tru-Tension Monkey Juice Gel Bike Cleaner 1 Litre is £9, for instance, although Oxford Mint Bike Wash 1 Litre is just £6.99.

PT17 General Maintenance Spray

The PT17 spray is Peatys' version of WD40, the purpose of it being to lubricate, drive out dirt and moisture, and leave a slippery coating to reduce subsequent dirt and grime build-up.

I found little to choose between the pair for most things, although PT17 definitely does a better job of repelling dirt. Used on my drivetrain, the difference between this and WD40 (or wet lube alone) is marked. One thing PT17 does lack, though, is a precision straw for those awkward little nooks and crannies.

PT17 is £6.99 sold alone or £5.80 in this pack, while WD-40 itself is £5.99.

LinkLube All Weather Lube

This lube naturally separates into two elements, and needs mixing before use. The bottle is clear, though, so it's easy to see when you've shaken it enough.

It's designed for all-weather use rather than the typical wet or dry variations, and in terms of viscosity it's predictably middling: fairly thick, but not as thick as most wet lubes. It is simple to apply and the bottle can be squeezed in a controlled way to quickly lubricate the entire spinning chain – others I've used almost force you to do it link by link.

> 8 best bicycle chain lubes — but should you get wet or dry lube?

LinkLube stays on the chain well during road use, even in pretty horrendous conditions. I used this on my bike at the start of the month and, although I degreased and re-lubed about 25 days later, this was not out of necessity – it could have lasted for much longer.

Much like the cleaner this lube smells of mint, which again is pleasant but risky if you've got young children.

LinkLube All Weather is £12.99 separately or £10.78 here. It's more expensive than most lubes: Rock 'n' Roll Gold Chain Lubricant, for instance, is also all-weather and is £8.50.

Overall

I was impressed with this pack from Peaty's. Each element works well, the pack saves you money, and it has some impressive environmental credibility.

While making undrinkable products smell like drinks is arguably a pointless risk, especially for anyone with children, Peaty's is hardly the only company that does so. If that's not an issue for you, this is a good, dependable package for taking good care of your bike.

Verdict

Effective all-round bike care package at a good price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Peaty's Clean Protect & Lube Starter Pack

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Peaty's says: "Get your filthy ride race ready with this starter pack containing 1 Litre of Loamfoam, 400ml of PT17 General Maintenance Spray and 120ml of LinkLube chain lube.

"Representing a 17% saving over buying each of the separate items individually, there's no easier way to get started with the basics!"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Consists of three products:

- Linklube All Weather

- PT17 General Maintenance Spray

- LoamFoam Bike Cleaner

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Box and bottles are all well made and functional.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Everything works really well.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

The lube lasts well, and works even better alongside the maintenance spray.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

The 17% bulk saving is good as they're pretty well priced as singles anyway.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The protection – even after particularly wet and dirty rides my drivetrain was surprisingly clean.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The minty smell - cleaning products that smell delicious are an unnecessary risk around kids.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

RRP on the lube is £12.99 when sold separately or £10.78 as part of this pack. This is more expensive than most lubes, but given that this can genuinely be used year-round is perhaps a decent price as you do not need to buy both wet and dry. You could compare it to the Rock 'n' Roll Gold Chain Lubricant which is similarly designed for all conditions and costs £8.50.

RRP on the Loamfoam is £10.00 when sold separately or £9.30 when included in this pack, which is pretty competitive price. You could compare it to Tru-Tension Monkey Juice Gel Bike Cleaner 1 litre which comes in at £9. You could also compare it to Oxford Mint Bike Wash 1 litre which is even mint flavour, although it comes in at £6.99.

PT17 is priced at £6.99 when sold alone or £5.80 when included in this pack, which is broadly the same as WD-40 at £5.99. This is a very good price given that I found this to do what WD-40 does, but often better.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

When the only thing you can complain about is a lack of a straw on a spray, and the fact it smells too nice, you know you're onto something good. Very good, in fact, and an eight.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 32  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Peaty's Clean Protect & Lube Starter Pack 2020
Peaty's Clean Protect & Lube Starter Pack
Peaty's 2020
Peaty's
George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

Latest Comments