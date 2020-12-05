Peaty's Clean Protect & Lube Starter Pack

Peaty's Clean Protect & Lube Starter Kit works well for keeping your bike clean and happy all year round. It saves money over the standalone products, too, though these are fairly pricey options to begin with.

Peatys Clean Protect & Lube kit is made up of three elements: Loamfoam Bike Cleaner, PT17 General Maintenance Spray, and LinkLube All Weather lube.

Buying the kit saves you 17 percent, or about a fiver, against buying all three separately.

LoamFoam Bike Cleaner

LoamFoam comes in a really handy 1L spray bottle that can be refilled – Peaty's sell 200ml top ups in concentrate form. It's a nice touch that ultimately helps protect the environment. The cleaner itself cuts through dirt and grime really effectively, but the minty smell is almost good enough to drink... not ideal if you have kids around.

One element I particularly like is the two spray settings: one for a better spread, and the other to create more foam. This is particularly useful for when you getting good overall coverage but still hammering the worst bits. It's safe on everything, too.

This spray is £10.00 sold separately or £9.30 in this pack, which isn't bad. Tru-Tension Monkey Juice Gel Bike Cleaner 1 Litre is £9, for instance, although Oxford Mint Bike Wash 1 Litre is just £6.99.

PT17 General Maintenance Spray

The PT17 spray is Peatys' version of WD40, the purpose of it being to lubricate, drive out dirt and moisture, and leave a slippery coating to reduce subsequent dirt and grime build-up.

I found little to choose between the pair for most things, although PT17 definitely does a better job of repelling dirt. Used on my drivetrain, the difference between this and WD40 (or wet lube alone) is marked. One thing PT17 does lack, though, is a precision straw for those awkward little nooks and crannies.

PT17 is £6.99 sold alone or £5.80 in this pack, while WD-40 itself is £5.99.

LinkLube All Weather Lube

This lube naturally separates into two elements, and needs mixing before use. The bottle is clear, though, so it's easy to see when you've shaken it enough.

It's designed for all-weather use rather than the typical wet or dry variations, and in terms of viscosity it's predictably middling: fairly thick, but not as thick as most wet lubes. It is simple to apply and the bottle can be squeezed in a controlled way to quickly lubricate the entire spinning chain – others I've used almost force you to do it link by link.

LinkLube stays on the chain well during road use, even in pretty horrendous conditions. I used this on my bike at the start of the month and, although I degreased and re-lubed about 25 days later, this was not out of necessity – it could have lasted for much longer.

Much like the cleaner this lube smells of mint, which again is pleasant but risky if you've got young children.

LinkLube All Weather is £12.99 separately or £10.78 here. It's more expensive than most lubes: Rock 'n' Roll Gold Chain Lubricant, for instance, is also all-weather and is £8.50.

Overall

I was impressed with this pack from Peaty's. Each element works well, the pack saves you money, and it has some impressive environmental credibility.

While making undrinkable products smell like drinks is arguably a pointless risk, especially for anyone with children, Peaty's is hardly the only company that does so. If that's not an issue for you, this is a good, dependable package for taking good care of your bike.

Verdict

Effective all-round bike care package at a good price

