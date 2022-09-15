Pas Normal Studios Women’s Escapism Performance Fleece Zip

The Pas Normal Studios Escapism Performance Fleece is more robust than a jersey but lighter than a jacket. Made from one third wool it is very warm yet breathable, with deep pockets and quality zippers adding to the practicality. It's a bit short in the body, though, and its 'fit and flare' shape won't appeal to all.

This fleece sits somewhere between a warm, woolly jersey and a lightweight jacket, with a cut that, says Pas Normal Studios (PNS), combines 'features of cycling and casual fits'. I was very interested to see how it compared with the Stow Away Jacket (perfect fit) and Wool Jersey (way too small) I also tested earlier this year, and the result is mixed.

> Buy now: Pas Normal Studios Escapism Performance Fleece for £200 from PNS

I'm a small according to the PNS guide, and that's what I tested. The upper fits perfectly, and the high collar is both attractive and comfortable, but from chest to hips the Escapism Fleece flares out. One cycling buddy said it looks too big around the waist.

It has what PNS calls a 'hybrid fit', designed to work both on and off the bike, but when cycling I felt it could do with more length in both the body and sleeves. If you're shorter, with shorter arms, you might get on better with it than me.

Fabric

The fabric is a combination of natural and synthetic fibres, which makes for a soft and thick yet fairly stretchy finish. The wool component (one third) helps keep me a lot warmer than my purely synthetic jerseys in the early morning nip.

The natural fabric with its 'open mesh' structure (lots of super-soft tiny wool blocks on the inner lining) is designed to help release air and moisture. I found this pretty effective when putting in more effort: despite its clear thermal properties, I found I didn't overheat despite building up a bit of a sweat.

As you'd expect, it isn't water resistant, but PNS says the fabric reduces 'cling' in wet conditions anyway, which I found to be true – and you get some grace if it does start raining because it's so thick.

Details and features

The fleece features three very deep pockets: two on the front and one side-access zip pocket on the back.

As with the Stow Away Jacket, you can fit a serious amount in these – far more than you'd want to while riding. They're positioned higher up than typical handwarmer pockets, to stop them jostling around when full, which works well in practice if you do need to stash anything bulky.

The Performance Fleece also features a two-way YKK Vislon zipper, so you can unzip from the bottom up, which is handy for ventilating without undoing the whole thing.

It also makes for easier access to the built-in pockets on the back straps of the Escapism Bib Shorts, if you happen to have those too. The silicone zip toggles help, with a nice tactile feel.

Value

The overall feel of the fleece is one of exceptional quality, which is consistent with all PNS kit I've tried. But you'd hope so for the price. At £200 this is firmly in the 'how much!?' category.

It's not easy to compare prices, though, because you don't commonly get cycling fleeces; essentially it's somewhere between a jacket and a winter jersey. On top of that, natural fibres are more expensive, but they're not the norm.

MAAP's Alt_Road Jersey is another premium woollen blend, and the long sleeve version, which we've not reviewed (you can read my review of the short sleeve here), is £165 – a bit cheaper. At a similar price, Stolen Goat's Adventure Down Jacket (now £180) is also a casual and warm bit of kit for seasonal riding – although that's where the similarities end.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling clothing here

These other premium options with similar purpose suggest you're not getting too much more for the higher price tag, though.

A cheaper option at £80 is Specialized's RBX Expert Thermal Jersey, which is also warm and well made – though Emma also found it noticeably short in the arms and torso, and had an issue with the pockets (read her review here).

> How to choose the best cycling jersey – everything you need to know about fabrics, fit, features and more

The PNS fleece needs a cold (30°C) wash thanks to the wool – you won't want to get that wrong with the £200 price tag. It washes up well, though, and dries fast too. As well as the 'Dark Stone' (aka brown) on test, it's also available in green or black.

Conclusion

While the fit of this top is different to what many cyclists will be acquainted with, it starts to make sense when paired with a more casual pair of bike shorts or trousers. It's a versatile and classy looking bit of kit, but the short length does steal some of the comfort on colder rides.

Verdict

High-quality part-wool breathable fleece for chilly days with an unusual fit and expensive price tag

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website