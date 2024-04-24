“It is openly anti-cycling infrastructure”: Cyclists debunk residents group’s flyer objecting to much-maligned cycle lane because it would replace a strip of grass verge

A flyer objecting the installation of a cycle path in Harrogate that’s faced many months of controversy has irked the city’s cycling campaigners, who have not only debunked the points made in the group’s “hostile” leaflet, but also labelled it as “openly anti-cycling infrastructure”.

The Otley Road cycleway has been the site of a long drawn out challenge for cyclists in Harrogate to claim a segregated path for themselves on a busy road. The project was started in 2018, but it was on the chopping block in February last year following what cycling activists described as the “misleading” results of a report canvassing local opinion towards the scheme.

Harrogate District Cycling Action (HDCA) has previously spoken out against the North Yorkshire Council’s decisions, which according to them have left the city without any real no major new cycle routes over the last five years.

HDCA said that the first two phases of the Otley Road scheme have only served to improve travel for cars and have failed to improve safe cycling for individuals and families. Now with the third phase of the already hindered scheme set to get underway, it has lamented a residents group’s decision to distribute flyers objecting to the cycleway.

> Councillors urge Tory-led council to “get its act together so people can get out of cars” after series of “failed and abandoned” cycling schemes

The decision comes from Harlow and Pannal Ash Residents’ Association (HAPARA), an over 30-year-old group founded to represent the residents from Harlow Hill to Rossett Green and Arthurs Avenue to Castle Hill in the west side of Harrogate.

HDCA said that instead of welcoming phase 3 of the Otley Road cycle plans as a small step forward, HAPARA’s leaflet lists a long line of objections.

Wouldn't it be more appropriate for HAPARA to take a neutral stance and seek local people's views, rather than setting out arguments against cycle infra? Many of the points made in their leaflet are misleading 2/ — Harrogate Cycle Action (@cycle_harrogate) April 17, 2024

A HDCA spokesperson told the Harrogate Advertiser: "We are really disappointed by HAPARA’s opposition to Phase 3 of the Otley Road cycle path particularly on the basis that it would replace a strip of grass verge. Following this logic it would be impossible to create a good cycle network in Harrogate or anywhere else.

“From their flyer, it appears that the individuals in charge of HAPARA have already made up their minds, and are hostile to the proposed cycle way. HAPARA does not admit to being anti-cycling, but it is openly anti-cycling infrastructure.

“It, perhaps, does not realise it, but it appears be opposed to cycle infrastructure unless it’s on existing tarmac.”

> Campaigners accuse council of “failing our children” after failing to deliver “significant cycling infrastructure for nine years”

This has instigated the group into debunking the claims made by HAPARA, as follows:

1. HAPARA: Phase 2 of the Otley Road cycle path was cancelled in 2023 following the strong negative public response. HDCA: "That claim is inaccurate. In reality, of the respondents who expressed a view: 104 were in favour of an Otley Road scheme and 83 were against.” 2. HAPARA: Construction of the Cycleway will result in the loss of five trees at the Beckwith Road Junction. HDCA: “There is no need for any trees to be lost in order to create Phase 3 of the Otley Road Cycleway. “If trees are to be cut down at the Beckwith Road junction, my understanding is that it would be because North Yorkshire Council and the housing developers want to widen the road for motor vehicles in order to create right-turn lanes.” 3. HAPARA: There will be an approximate 1.5m strip of grass verge lost along the entire length of Phase 3 – a noticeable loss of green landscape. HDCA: “Grass will be lost so that all the new houses can be built on what was previously fields. Is HAPARA complaining about this loss of grass? Not in their flier.” 4. HAPARA: A better option would be to publicise the existing network of cycle paths to a greater extent. HDCA: "Otley Road is very busy, and hostile to cycling. “What alternative cycle route does HAPARA believe there is from Windmill Farm to the town centre, as part of ‘the existing network of cycle paths’? There isn’t one.”

Previously, the town’s council has been subject to scathing criticism from the cycling campaign. In November, it accused the of not delivering any “significant active travel infrastructure” in Harrogate in the last nine years, adding that the council is “failing our children and grandchildren” by continuing to only focus on people in their cars.

> Campaigners blast “hugely disappointing” decision to abandon “failed” cycling schemes, four years on from hosting world championships

Campaigner Gia Margolis, speaking on behalf of the HDCA said: said: “Consultants have written reports which have all come to the same conclusion — most short journeys [in Harrogate] are less than 1.6 miles and too many are made by car.

“We’re asking you to stop talking and giving us false hope that things will change and look at why the council has failed to deliver any significant active travel schemes over the last nine years.”

“Harrogate could by now have had a first-class walking and cycling network which would have made a difference to all our lives but we’re bound by a focus on people in their cars.”

And just last month, the council, led by the Conservative party, came under fire from a Lib Dem councillors, who asked it to “step its game up” and “get its act together”, while a Green councillor added that “the frustration of people who want to cycle in Harrogate and Knaresborough isn’t being taken seriously”.