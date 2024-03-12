Support road.cc

review
Jackets
Scott RC Pro Warm Gore-Tex Windstopper Men’s Jacket2023 Scott RC Pro Warm GORE-TEX Windstopper

Scott RC Pro Warm Gore-Tex Windstopper Men’s Jacket

7
by Nick Cox
Tue, Mar 12, 2024 09:45
0
£209.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Good race-fit windproof top with some great features – but it does need to be warmer!
Supple Gore-Tex fabric
Great pockets
Effective rear reflective
Race fit
Not warm enough
Weight: 
296g
Contact: 
www.scott-sports.com
The Scott RC Pro Warm Windstopper is a jersey-cum-jacket designed to be worn in dry and windy conditions. Its Gore-Tex fabrics combine wind resistance and breathability, but while I found it to have a great fit, handy pockets and some well-considered features, it left me wanting something extra to keep me a little warmer.

If you ride regularly in the UK's changeable conditions, you'll often need a versatile jersey-cum-jacket that's breathable but still keeps you warm – and I'd be prepared to pay good money for a jacket like that.

A jacket with a combination of warmth, windproofing, breathability and a race fit is right up my street – and I immediately liked both the look and fit of the Scott Jacket in its sulphur yellow. And while I'll use the term 'jacket' in this review, as with Castelli's Gabba it actually sits in the middle ground between jacket and jersey.

2023 Scott RC Pro Warm GORE-TEX Windstopper - logo

The medium proved a very good fit for my 181cm, 71kg frame. It has a low collar, a two-way zip and I found the torso and arms exactly the right length, while its supple, stretchy fabric achieved a tight but not restrictive race fit.

2023 Scott RC Pro Warm GORE-TEX Windstopper - zip

It has three rear pockets and a zipped pocket on the right-hand side that's large enough for your keys or cash.

2023 Scott RC Pro Warm GORE-TEX Windstopper - zip pocket

The main pockets were stretchy enough to hold my typical spares, phone, keys, bars and gels without any noticeable sagging. I was particularly impressed by the way the pockets are constructed separately from the lower part of the jacket, so that your back receives some ventilation.

2023 Scott RC Pro Warm GORE-TEX Windstopper - gripper

This is one part of your body that can warm up quickly and which doesn't need windproofing the same way the front does, so it's a neat piece of design.

2023 Scott RC Pro Warm GORE-TEX Windstopper - pockets

Given the 'Warm' part of the jacket's name, I was expecting it to be able to deal with cold conditions. But I'd say it's a jacket designed for the sort of temperatures you're likely to find in spring and autumn, days when it's likely to be 10°C or so.

2023 Scott RC Pro Warm GORE-TEX Windstopper - collar

I rode on a windy day when it was around 5°C and wore a long-sleeve layer underneath it – and I felt colder than I would have expected after riding for an hour. During other rides on similarly chilly days I resorted to wearing a couple of layers underneath it or a thermal gilet on top.

2023 Scott RC Pro Warm GORE-TEX Windstopper - hem

I was able to compare it with the Castelli Perfetto Jacket that I own, and which I found significantly warmer. To be fair, Scott is pretty non-committal in marketing this top, only describing it as windproof rather than publishing an exact temperature range, which a lot of manufactures do. It might just be that I'm a little soft – but I wouldn't personally describe this as a 'warm' jacket.

2023 Scott RC Pro Warm GORE-TEX Windstopper - cuff

The Gore-Tex Infinium fabric does offer some splash-proofing and I found it dealt with short, light showers reasonably well. Our yellow jacket would be handy for the darker months and it's helped further by a reflective stripe on the mid-back that is pretty effective.

2023 Scott RC Pro Warm GORE-TEX Windstopper - reflective panel

The flip side of the jacket's light colour is that mud does show up on winter rides, and after a few dirty rides and several times through the washing machine, the yellow wasn't looking quite as bright.

2023 Scott RC Pro Warm GORE-TEX Windstopper - GORE-TEX logo

You've also got the choice of winter green or black, and I'd probably go for the black for its greater longevity – and it still has the effective rear reflective.

Value

There are a few options made from similar windproof and breathable fabrics.

I think the Castelli Perfetto is probably the market leader, and it comes in a number of different versions ranging between warm and light. The closest one to the Scott retails at £245, and Liam rated it very highly when he tested it a couple of years ago, and it's in our best winter jackets buyer's guide.

More recently Josh reviewed the Santini Pure Wind Jacket that comes in £60 cheaper, but he scored it highly for its warmth.

The Velocio Alpha Merino Air is billed as a jersey for cold and dry condition, and VecchioJo scored it 9/10 and praised it for its all-day warmth.

Conclusion

It's a bit of a game of two halves for the Scott RC Pro Windstopper. It's very well constructed from high-quality materials and has a good race fit, well-designed pockets and an effective rear reflective. But I think there are better, less expensive options out there, and if I was parting with more than £200 I'd want something a bit warmer.

Verdict

Good race-fit windproof top with some great features – but it does need to be warmer!

road.cc test report

Make and model: Scott RC Pro Warm Gore-Tex Windstopper Men's Jacket

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

The Scott RC Pro Warm Gore-Tex Windstopper is a Jersey/Jacket designed to be worn in dry conditions, offering a mix of warmth and breathablility in a race fit.

Scott says:

The RC Pro Warm Windstopper jacket is a fully windproof jacket with great breathability thanks to the GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ garments with WINDSTOPPER® product technology. It offers high-performance in drier weather conditions, and still light rain will bead up and run off the jacket thanks to the GORE® membrane. Designed with a race fit for maximum performance on the bike and stretch panels under the arms for great freedom of movement this jacket will be your favorite essential in windy conditions.

I'd agree with Scott's wind-stopping claims, and Gore-Tex Infinium is a tried-and-tested fabric. However, I'd say the 'Warm' part of the product name is a bit misleading.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Features:

Fit: Slim

3 back pockets and 1 water-repellent back pocket

Race fit for maximum performance on the bike

Silicone bottom hem gripper

Stretch panels at side and under arms for maximum freedom of movement

Elasticated cuffs

Full windstopper

For dry, windy conditions

Keeps light rain out

Stretch panels for extra movement

Gore-tex Infinium™ Windstopper®

Specifications:

Shell: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane

Insert: 57% Polyamide, 28% Polyester, 15% Elastane

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Honestly, really good. The construction and design of the pockets is particularly impressive and the quality of the seams and zips is faultless

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Windproof? Yes. Breathable? Yes. Warm? no. As Meat Loaf sang, two out of three ain't bad...

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

I've found this fabric to be really durable in other jackets. However, the yellow is showing signs of dirt after a few muddy rides and several washes.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10

I found the fabrics comfortable, though I always rode with an under layer beneath it.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

The RRP of the jersey is £210 – and for that sort of money I'd want it to be close to perfect. The jersey is reasonably versatile but I'd need it to be warmer if I was shelling out north of 200 quid...

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It performed well in two out of three areas: it was windproof and breathable, but I didn't find it particularly warm.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The fit is really good, the jacket's stretchy fabric has the right balance of being tight without being restrictive and the pockets are perfect.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It just isn't warm enough. I needed to wear additional layers beneath it or on top of it to make this suitable for my riding on colder days.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Cycling jackets can come in well above the £210 price tag of this Scott. However, I'd expect it to be extremely good at this price point. Some other jackets we've reviewed manage the same or better features at a lower cost. For example, the Santini Pure Dye Wind Jacket comes in at just £150, while the Velocio Alpha Merino Air Jacket is a little less at £191 – and both scored very highly indeed.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This one could be really subjective, as the jacket had lots of great features. But for me, a jacket needs to offer more warmth. I'd describe this one more as a windproof jersey for dry cool, dry days rather than one for the near-freezing days of winter. But even with that proviso, it's hard to argue that this isn't a quality piece of kit.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 32  Height: 182cm  Weight: 69kg

I usually ride: S-Works Tarmac  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, club rides, Gravel on a CX bike

Nick Cox

Nick hails from the west country and combines riding bikes with hitting balls with cricket bats and golf clubs. You'll find him riding a mix of road, cyclocross and XC MTB.

